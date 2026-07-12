The UK government published a step-by-step guide on how to apply for a Standard Visitor visa online without using a travel agent

The guidelines reveal how soon applicants must submit their forms online and attend an appointment at a visa application centre in person

According to the official site, certain fees are to paid by applicants and the amount was stipulated in the guide

The UK government has published an official guide detailing how to apply for a Standard Visitor visa directly online, removing the need to go through a travel agent or third-party service.

According to the guidance published on the UK government's official website, anyone who requires a Standard Visitor visa must complete the application online before travelling and personally attend an appointment at a visa application centre.

UK Releases Official Guide on How Nigerians, Others Can Apply for Visitor Visa Without Travel Agent

Source: UGC

Applications can be submitted no earlier than three months before the intended travel date.

Who Needs a UK Visitor Visa

Not everyone travelling to the UK requires a visa. Depending on nationality, some travellers may instead need an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

For those who do need a visa, the standard option covers stays of up to six months and costs £135. Those travelling for medical reasons can apply for an 11-month visa at £234, while academics may access a 12-month visa at the same fee.

Long-Term Visa Options and Fees

Frequent travellers to the UK have the option of applying for long-term Standard Visitor visas, which allow multiple trips over a set period while capping each individual stay at six months. A two-year long-term visa costs £506, a five-year visa is priced at £903, and the 10-year option costs £1,128.

When travelling with family members, each person must file a separate application and pay the corresponding fee individually.

Every applicant is also required to attend their own appointment at a visa application centre. However, the guidance notes that one person may apply on behalf of a partner or child who is unable to complete the process themselves.

Interested persons can visit the official application link for standard visitor visa.

The publication of this guide is particularly relevant for Nigerians and other Africans navigating the UK visa process, as many have historically relied on travel agents, sometimes at considerable extra cost, to handle applications on their behalf. Applying directly through the official government platform removes that additional expense and gives applicants full visibility and control over their own submissions.

In a related story, a man returned to Nigeria after 33 years in the UK, while another nurse returned after eight years abroad.

Lady returns from UK after 2 years

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who relocated to the UK announced her return to Nigeria permanently after spending years abroad.

She mentioned why she returned permanently to Nigeria after two years of staying in the United Kingdom.

Her reason caught people’s attention, as they took to the comments section to welcome her back home.

Source: Legit.ng