Inside BeastEater's rise, from viral choreography to long-term online stardom

BeastEater is a dancer, choreographer, social media content creator and musical artist from the United States. She is best known for her dance videos, comedy skits, and vlogs, which she often posts on TikTok and YouTube. Beasteater has also expanded her career into music with the release of tracks such as SOLO (2025) and Rica (2021).

BeastEater’s real name is Stephanie Margarucci .

. Initially known for hip-hop dance and choreography, she has expanded her content to include comedy, lifestyle vlogs, and music .

. She was previously in a relationship with Marcus Olin, and the two collaborated on a YouTube channel called Marcus and Steph.

Full name Stephanie Margarucci Gender Female Date of birth 2 August 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Las Vegas, Nevada, United States Current Residence Los Angeles, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'5'' Height in centimetres 165 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Dating Partner Angel Profession Social media content creator, dancer, choreographer, singer Net worth $700, 000 TikTok @beasteater Instagram @beasteater

BeastEater’s biography

BeastEater was born Stephanie Margarucci on 2 August 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, making her 28 years old as of 2026. She is a first-generation American of Argentinian descent and is fluent in Spanish. Her parents immigrated to the United States from Argentina.

The American social media content creator has frequently shared that she grew up in a circus trailer while her parents travelled for work. Her mother has occasionally appeared in her TikTok videos.

BeastEater grew up alongside two sisters. One of her sisters is named Ashly Margarucci, who is also a digital creator and model. The sisters have collaborated on social media, occasionally filming dance and lifestyle content together.

Inside BeastEater’s career

BeastEater started her career as a hip-hop dancer and choreographer. She got the name BeastEater during a dance competition after outperforming others. She told Tubefilter in 2021:

The name was made for me at a dance competition when I “ate the competition.” I became BeastEater that day in the dance community, and I had to adopt the name for my socials.

She later gained popularity on TikTok and Instagram for her dance videos, short comedy skits, and bold style, which included neon hair and tattoos. Her consistent content has helped her grow a large following and has since accumulated over 20 million followers on TikTok and over 831 thousand followers on Instagram as of early 2026.

In addition to social media, BeastEater moved into music and creative projects. She released several songs, including Rica, which featured her own choreography, and the single SOLO, released in April 2025. She has also worked with well-known producer Scott Storch through Creators Music Group. BeastEater has pursued a modelling career as well.

What is BeastEater’s net worth?

According to SportsKeeda, BeastEater has an estimated net worth of $700 thousand. Her wealth is primarily generated through her thriving career as a dancer, choreographer, social media content creator and her growing music career.

Who is BeastEater dating?

As of early 2026, the rising singer is dating a TikTok creator known as Angel. She has since shared videos with Angel, calling him the “love of her life,” and they often post content together.

BeastEater previously dated fellow content creator Marcus Olin, and they were one of TikTok’s most popular couples. The two collaborated on a YouTube channel called Marcus and Steph. Beasteater and Marcus’s relationship ended in 2025, followed by public rumours of infidelity and claims of toxic behaviour, which both were later addressed in separate videos.

In a 2021 interview with Tubefilter, BeastEater spoke openly about working closely with her then-boyfriend, Marcus Olin, and how they balanced solo and joint content creation. She said:

Marcus Olin is my boyfriend, and let me tell you, he’s the best one there could possibly be! He’s an amazing support system. We both have a schedule we abide by every day, and we have certain times for TikTok content! We both film what we have planned. If it’s without him, I’ll film what I need to film, then circle back to see if I’m needed for a video or the other way around! We genuinely spend all our time together, only separating if it’s a prank or something along the lines of that!

FAQs

Who is BeastEater? She is an American dancer, choreographer, social media content creator and musical artist known for her dance videos, comedy skits, and vlogs. Where is BeastEater from? She was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, and is of Argentinian descent. What is BeastEater’s age? The social media content creator is 28 years old. She was born on 2 August 1997. What is BeastEater's real name? Her real name is Stephanie Margarucci. Is BeastEater still with Marcus? BeastEater and Marcus Olin permanently ended their long-term relationship in July 2025. What was the cause of BeastEater and Marcus’ breakup? The two reportedly split due to claims of toxic behaviour and infidelity. Is BeastEater single? The American choreographer is currently in a relationship with a digital content creator named Angel. Where does BeastEater live now? The American singer currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

BeastEater, whose real name is Stephanie Margarucci, is a prominent Argentine-American social media personality, dancer, and content creator. She remains a significant figure in the digital space, widely known for her dance videos, lifestyle vlogs, and transparent storytelling about her personal struggles. BeastEater has amassed her largest following on Social media, especially on TikTok and Instagram.

