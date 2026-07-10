She recently got diagnosed with cancer: What is Vanessa Trump's story?

Vanessa Trump is best known for being Donald Trump Jr.'s former wife and the mother of budding golfer Kai Trump. From a high-profile political marriage, the former model and actress made headlines with alleged romantic links to actor Leonardo DiCaprio, Saudi Prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud, and golfing legend Tiger Woods.

Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa at the Celebrity Apprentice finale (L). Vanessa at the 2015 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball (R). Photo: Rob Loud on Getty Images, @Osint613 on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Vanessa Trump was born on 18 December 1977 to Charles and Bonnie Haydon in New York, United States.

to Charles and Bonnie Haydon in New York, United States. Vanessa Trump was married to Donald Trump Jr. for about twelve years between 2005 and 2018.

between 2005 and 2018. Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump share five children : Kai Madison, Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia Trump.

: Kai Madison, Donald John III, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia Trump. In May 2026, Vanessa Trump announced her breast cancer diagnosis.

Vanessa Trump's profile summary

Full name Vanessa Kay Trump née Pergolizzi Common name Vanessa Trump Nickname Nessy Gender Female Date of birth 18 December 1977 Age 48 years as of July 2026 Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth New York, United States Residence Jupiter, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Weight in kilograms 61 Weight in pounds 134 Height in centimetres 170 Height in feet 5'7" Body measurements 34"26"35" Eye colour Brown Hair colour Blonde Father Charles Haydon Mother Bonnie Haydon Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Tiger Woods Children 5 High school education The Dwight School Higher education Marymount Manhattan College Profession Former model Net worth $75 million Social media Instagram, Threads, X (Twitter)

Meet Donald Trump Jr.'s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump

Vanessa Kay Trump, née Pergolizzi, was born on 18 December 1977 in New York, United States, to the late Charles Haydon (Hochman) and former model Bonnie Haydon. She has one sibling, Veronika Haydon.

Vanessa Trump's father, Charles Haydon, was a prominent lawyer in Manhattan, New York, whose high-profile clients included Solomon Schwartz, Marilyn Monroe, and Abe Hirschfeld. Her mother was a former model who founded and ran Kay Models.

Top five facts about former American model and actress Vanessa Trump. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Make-A-Wish Metro New York on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

A look at Vanessa Trump's age and background

Born on 18 December 1977, Vanessa Trump is 48 years old as of June 2026. Her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Vanessa Trump attended the Dwight School on the Upper West Side in New York, United States. She began her modelling career after high school. She modelled with Wilhelmina Models. Vanessa later continued her education at Marymount College, pursuing psychology.

Vanessa Trump's career in focus

In the 1990s, Vanessa and her sister, Veronika, were popular members of the New York party scene, often featuring in the tabloids. In 1988, Leonardo DiCaprio was reported to have fallen hard for a young model named Vanessa Haydon by The Star (as recorded in New York Magazine).

Vanessa and Veronika Haydon pictured during the 2002 Miracle on 42nd Street holiday charity party in New York City at Cipriani in New York City, New York, United States. Photo: James Devaney/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

She appeared in a scene of the 2003 film Something's Gotta Give alongside Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves, and in 2011, Vanessa appeared in an episode of The Apprentice, hosted by her then-father-in-law, Donald Trump. She also appeared in an episode of Bret Michaels: Life as I Know It in 2010.

Other TV appearances featuring the former model include The Oprah Winfrey Show, In the Cutz, The Big Idea with Donny, and a 2004 Miss USA Special as a celebrity judge.

Between 2010 and 2013, Vanessa co-owned a line of luxury handbags and accessories, La Poshett. The brand operated until 2013 and was co-owned by Veronika Haydon-Gabriel, Bonnie Haydon, and Shawn Modell.

Vanessa and her sister Veronika inherited from Rao’s Speciality Foods, a marinara sauce brand that their father, Charles Haydon, had invested in.

Vanessa Trump modelled with her dogs Faluffa and Fraggle for the Animal Fair Magazine's Paws for Style fashion show at Crobar on 4 April 2006 in New York City. Photo: Brad Barket

Source: Getty Images

Haydon invested approximately $1 million in Rao’s Speciality Foods and controlled 30% of the company. In 2017, the brand was sold for about $415 million. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vanessa received a 15% share of the payout, which translated to about $62 million before tax.

What has happened to Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr.?

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa met at a 2003 fashion show for the Kmart brand at Capitale. Recalling their initial meeting, Vanessa revealed that sitting United States President Donald Trump introduced them twice (as reported by the New York Times).

I'm at this fashion show. Donald Trump comes up to me with his son: 'Hi, I'm Donald Trump. I wanted to introduce you to my son Donald Trump Jr.'

She added,

Donald comes back up to me again, 'I don't think you've met my son Donald Trump Jr.,'... 'Yeah, we just met, five minutes ago.'

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump attended the 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner on 30 April 2016 in Washington, DC. Photo: @FoxNews

Source: Twitter

About two months later, the pair were reintroduced by a mutual friend while at a birthday party at a New York restaurant. In 2004, the couple made headlines with their engagement at the Short Hills Mall, with a $100,000 ring from Bailey Banks & Biddle.

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump got married at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on 12 November 2005.

On 12 May 2007, the couple welcomed their eldest daughter, Kai Madison Trump. Their sons, Donald John Trump III, Tristan Milos Trump, and Spencer Frederick Trump, were born on 18 February 2009, 2 October 2011, and 21 October 2012. Two years later, their youngest daughter, Chloe Sophia Trump, was born (16 June 2014).

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. in a family portrait with their children. Photo: @DonaldJTrumpJr

Source: Facebook

Page Six first reported on rumours of a split between DTJ and Vanessa. The report, published on 14 March 2015, reported that the couple was not legally separated but had been living separate lives. The next day, the publication reported that Vanessa Trump had filed for an uncontested divorce with a joint statement from the couple.

After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together, and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.

Where is Vanessa Trump now?

In March 2025, Tiger Woods confirmed his relationship with Vanessa Trump via Instagram and X (Twitter) posts, writing,

Love is in the air, and life is better with you by my side! We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time, we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.

The pair are believed to have started dating around Thanksgiving 2024. They share plenty in common, including their residences in Palm Beach, Florida, and The Benjamin School, where their children go to school.

Professional golfer Tiger Woods pictured with his girlfriend Vanessa Trump. Photo: @TigerWoods

Source: Twitter

A source close to the couple told the Daily Mail,

Tiger and Vanessa have been seeing each other since just before Thanksgiving. She comes to his place on Jupiter Island. They’re not living together. She comes over maybe a few nights a week.

They added,

They just love hanging out, having dinner, and schmoozing together. They’re sticking close to home and have decided not to make it a thing and go out in public. Not just yet anyway.

On 21 May 2026, Vanessa Trump shared a health update on Instagram, announcing a breast cancer diagnosis. Without revealing much, she thanked her fans for their kindness and support while asking for privacy.

On 13 June 2026, she updated fans on her treatment journey with a second Instagram post, saying,

Over the past four weeks, I've been recovering from surgery, and I'm grateful to be healing and moving forward. Soon, I'll be starting the second stage of my treatment. Sending love, strength, and hope to everyone fighting this battle.

FAQs

Who is Vanessa Trump? She is a former American model, actress, and socialite. How many children does Vanessa Trump have? Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. have five children: Kai Madison, Donald John, Tristan Milos, Spencer Frederick, and Chloe Sophia Trump. Why did Vanessa leave Donald Trump Jr.? The couple's joint statement at the time of their divorce officially stated that the divorce was a mutual decision. Did Vanessa Trump remarry? Vanessa Trump has not remarried following her 2018 divorce from Donald Trump Jr. Where does Vanessa Trump live? Vanessa currently lives in Palm Beach, Florida. Who is Vanessa Trump's partner now? Vanessa Trump is currently dating golfer Tiger Woods. Who has Vanessa Trump dated in real life? She was rumoured to have dated Leonardo DiCaprio and later dated Saudi prince Khalid bin Bandar bin Sultan Al Saud and Tiger Woods. What ethnicity is Vanessa Trump? Vanessa Trump has Italian heritage from her father and has Danish descent through her mother. What has happened to Vanessa Trump? In May 2026, Vanessa Trump announced on Instagram that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. How is Vanessa Trump related to Donald Trump? Vanessa Trump was formerly married to Donald Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

Vanessa Trump's story extends beyond her 12 years of marriage to Donald Trump Jr. It encompasses a modelling career, a socialite career in the Manhattan social scene, a multimillion-dollar pasta sauce inheritance, a line of fashion handbags, and a quiet reinvention as a dedicated mother of five. Her May 2026 breast cancer diagnosis continues to draw a wave of public and family support.

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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng