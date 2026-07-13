Why doesn't Hilary Duff talk to her sister? No reason has been shared for the current estrangement between Hilary Duff and her sister, Haylie Duff. The sisters have not had public engagements on social media and have not been seen together publicly since 2019.

Hilary Duff pictured during the 2026 Fashion Los Angeles Awards (L). Hilary performed with Haylie on a 2004 GMA Concert (R). Photo: @HilaryDuff on Facebook, @HilaryDiary on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Hilary Duff and Haylie Duff have shared a tight bond since childhood.

The sisters have not been photographed together since 2019 .

. In February 2026, Hilary confirmed on CBS Mornings that her song, We Don't Talk , is about the estrangement from her sister.

that her song, , is about the estrangement from her sister. Unverified theories relate their friction to Ashley Tisdale's viral toxic mom group essay.

Profile summary

Full name Hilary Erhard Duff Common name Hilary Duff Nickname Hil Gender Female Date of birth 28 September 1987 Age 38 years as of June 2026 Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Sexual orientation Straight Height in centimetres 157 Height in feet 5'2" Body measurements 34"27"34" Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Susan Colleen Duff Father Robert Duff Siblings Haylie Katherine Duff Marital status Married Spouse Matthew Koma Children 4 Profession Actress, singer-songwriter, businesswoman, author Elementary education Saint Mary's Hall Net worth $25 million Social media Instagram, Facebook, X (Twitter), TikTok

Why doesn't Hilary Duff talk to her sister?

At the time of this writing, no specific cause has been confirmed by either actress for their strained relationship. Additionally, neither sister has clearly stated what sparked the tension.

In her 17 February 2026 interview with Glamour, Hilary shed light on the difficult situation with her family. The Community cast member said,

That’s my family. Those are the people that affect you the most, taking up the most space naturally as a human who’s born into something. Just because you’re born into a family doesn’t mean that it always stays together... I’ve had a very complicated life, and my parents had a very complicated thing.

Haylie Duff and Hilary Duff pictured at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center (BMCC Tribeca PAC) in New York City on 28 April 2008. Photo: @MrPopOfficial

Source: Twitter

Hilary and Haylie Duff's relationship: A timeline leading to their feud

The Duff sister drama carries a lot of speculation. However, as of July 2026, what has been confirmed is that the actresses do not speak. Here is a timeline of Hilary and Haylie Duff's relationship over the years.

1993: The Duff sisters move to Hollywood

Hilary and Haylie Duff moved from their hometown, Houston, Texas, to Los Angeles, California, as children. Their mother, Susan Duff, travelled alongside them, helping them manage their career. In her interview with TV Insider, Haylie gave details of their experience, saying,

I feel we both ended up pretty normal. I think it’s because my mom stayed really involved in my life... I think the fact she was very involved in us navigating this industry is probably the reason we didn’t go off the rails more. I’m not saying we didn’t get into some trouble here and there, but nothing all that serious.

2000s: The Duff sisters collaborate on films

Haylie and Hilary Duff pictured for their 2004 music video, Our Lips Are Sealed. Photo: @HilaryDiary

Source: Twitter

Between 2002 and 2006, the young sisters starred in Material Girls and Lizzie McGuire. They also collaborated on music. Their pop-rock cover, Our Lips Are Sealed, was featured on the soundtrack for the 2004 film A Cinderella Story. In the same year, they released The Siamese Cat Song.

Other collaborations included commercials for Ice Breakers - Whoa!, Barbie, and Ice Breakers.

For a year between 2002 and 2003, Haylie Duff made guest appearances on Hilary's hit Disney Channel series, Lizzie McGuire, playing cousin Amy. On Material Girls, the sisters played Tanzie and Ava Marchetta, wealthy sisters who are forced to navigate life without their family's fortune.

2008: Susan and Robert Duff divorce

Hilary Duff and her parents Sue and Robert during The 2003 Rising Stars Gala at Century Plaza Hotel in Century City, California, United States. Photo: Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Hilary Duff's parents, Robert (Bob) and Susan Duff, ended their marriage in 2008 after 20 years together. Hilary shared details of the effect her parents' divorce had on them during an appearance on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast. She said,

My parents divorced when I was around 18. And I feel like that was a really hard time. Because I was like kind of an adult, and then you're like, did they just stay together to get us to this point? And now you have guilt that they were unhappy.

The actress who appears alongside Charlie Sheen in Two and a Half Men added that their parents' relationship was challenging, with a lot of fighting. She added that since the divorce, she has not had a close relationship with her father.

We don't speak very often... You kind of hear one side and then take from it what you believe, and you know, the same on the other. It's really hard, I think, if a family breaks apart very dramatically. It's hard to find your way back sometimes. And some people want to, and some people don't.

2015: Hilary and Haylie Duff support each other as mothers

Haylie and Hilary Duff in a scene from the TV series, The Real Girl's Kitchen in a January 2015 episode. Photo: @hilaryonline

Source: Twitter

Soon after welcoming her daughter Ryan Ava in May 2015, Haylie sat down with People to talk about motherhood. When asked about the support she had received from her sister, Haylie said,

She’s been there to support me. Whether I just want to cry for a minute or I just need her to hold (Ryan) for a second or whatever it is, she’s just there to support me in any way she can. I think that’s probably been the most important thing for me so far.

She also expressed her excitement over their children growing up together, saying,

It’s pretty awesome. It was something that we’ve wanted since we were little, to one day have kids together.

March 2019: The Duff sisters post their last public photo together

Hilary and Haylie Duff pictured in late August 2016 during a trip to Bermuda. Photo: @SoyY100preSereDuffer

Source: Facebook

According to a Y2K X post, the last time Hilary Duff and her sister Haylie were spotted out together was in March 2019, just days before COVID-19 was officially declared a global pandemic. The sisters' last photo together dates back to April 2020.

The sisters still follow each other but have had no public interactions since then.

December 2019: Hilary Duff gets married

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma pictured during their wedding on 21 December 2019. Photo: @RomedyNow

Source: Facebook

On 21 December 2019, the Gossip Girl star and Matthew Koma got married in a private ceremony at their home in Los Angeles. The pair wed in a small ceremony in front of friends and family.

A day after the wedding, a source close to the family confirmed to People magazine that the sisters were still close.

Her sister Haylie was very involved in the wedding prep too. Hilary and Haylie are very close.

Two years later, Haylie Duff relocated to Austin, Texas, with Matt Rosenberg and their two daughters.

January 2026: Ashley Tisdale breaks up with her 'toxic' mom friend group

Ashley Tisdale, Hilary Duff, and their friends in branded Mother sweatpants. Photo: @Energy953Radio

Source: Twitter

On 1 January 2026, Ashley Tisdale revealed details of her experience in a toxic mom group, accusing them of repeatedly excluding her from social gatherings. As per her tell-all essay on The Cut, the High School Musical star believed she had found her village, but was shocked by the treatment she was receiving. The group is believed to include Meghan Trainor, Mandy Moore, Gaby Dalkin, and Kelsey Deenihan.

Theories over the cause of the sisters' rift began spreading after the essay went public. Some speculated that the essay targeted Hilary Duff, after her husband, Matthew Koma, came to her defence.

He slammed the essay with a fictional headline posted on his Instagram Stories: When You’re The Most Self-Obsessed, Tone-Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers: A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father’s Eyes.

On the other hand, Tisdale's post received public support from Haylie Duff after she liked a promotional Instagram post for the essay. She later met up with Tisdale for dinner and posted playdate photos of their children, amplifying the tension.

February 2026: Hilary Duff releases We Don't Talk

Hilary Duff returned the stage during the opening night of her Small Rooms, Big Nerves tour at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire in London, UK on 19 January 2026. Photo: @billboardpride on Threads

Source: UGC

On 20 February, Hilary Duff released We Don't Talk on her sixth studio album, Luck … or Something. In an interview with CBS Mornings, she admitted that the song addressed her estrangement from her sister.

It's definitely about my sister. And just absolutely the most lonely part of my existence is not having my sister in my life at the moment.

In the song's lyrics, Hilary reveals that she does not know why their relationship is strained, urging her sister to open up.

If it’s ’cause you’re jealous, God knows I would sell it all, then break you off the bigger half.

The actress who stars alongside Sutton Foster in Younger continues to sing.

Let's have it out; I’ll hear you out, you’ll hear me out on the couch. Get back to how we were as kids. Let’s break it down. So sick of being so sad about. How we don’t talk, and you won’t talk about it.

FAQs

How many siblings does Hilary Duff have? The American actress has one older sister, Haylie Duff. What is Hilary Duff's song We Don't Talk about? Hilary confirmed that the song is about her sister and their strained relationship. What happened between Hilary Duff and her sister? The specific cause for Hilary and Haylie's estrangement has yet to be revealed. Does Hilary Duff have a good relationship with her sister? At the time of this writing, Hilary Duff and her sister have not had any public interactions or reported reconciliation. When did Hilary and Haylie Duff stop speaking? The sisters were last seen together in 2019; however, the exact date they went no-contact is unknown. Has Haylie Duff spoken about the feud? Haylie Duff has not given any interviews or made any public statements about their relationship. Why did Haylie Duff side with Ashley Tisdale? Haylie Duff has not publicly explained why she liked Ashley Tisdale's toxic mom group essay. Does Hilary Duff talk to her parents? The Frasier actress shares a complicated relationship with her parents.

As of July 2026, the answer to why Hilary Duff doesn't talk to her sister remains publicly unknown. Until 2019, the sisters shared a close bond, sharing professional and personal experiences, such as acting and singing, as well as raising their children together.

Legit.ng recently published Woah Vicky’s biography. Woah Vicky is an American social media model who gained initial fame by claiming to be Black and occasionally using racial slurs in her videos.

The social media personality boasts a massive following across social media platforms. Read on for the social media model and rapper's controversial rise to fame, her career and personal life.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng