CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe sent an appreciation message to Morocco following their elimination from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Morocco became the first African nation to reach the quarter-finals in back-to-back World Cup tournaments, a historic continental milestone

Motsepe shared a video with Moroccan fans outside the stadium in Boston showing his support for the Atlas Lions after their campaign ended

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has expressed gratitude to Morocco after their historic 2026 FIFA World Cup run ended at the quarter-final stage.

Morocco were the last African nation to be eliminated at the tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada after the other nine were eliminated earlier.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe applauds Morocco's historic World Cup run. Photo by Torbjorn Tande.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by CAF, their consecutive run to the quarter-final makes them the first African nation to do so, and have delivered the best representation of an African side at the tournament.

CAF President sends message to Morocco

Motsepe posted a video on Instagram of himself standing with a group of Moroccan supporters outside the stadium in Boston, accompanied by a brief but pointed message: “Thank you Morocco.”

The gesture acknowledged the role of the North African nation in delivering quality representation for the continent on the global stage.

As noted by FIFA, though Morocco under Mohamed Ouahbi fell short of the heights the team achieved under Walid Regragui in 2022, they still gave Africa the best representation.

FIFA sends message to Morocco

Legit.ng previously reported that FIFA sent a message to Morocco after their quarter-final elimination from the 2026 World Cup by France.

The world football governing body acknowledged their historic run to the quarter-final in consecutive tournaments, the best by an African nation.

Source: Legit.ng