A Lagos jewelry vendor recounted how a long-time customer bought N1.5 million worth of items before returning an hour later with a fabricated emergency to claim a refund

The customer provided convincing photos and videos of an alleged accident involving her daughter, prompting the vendor to return the money before discovering the refund receipt was fake

She shared how she recovered her money, leaving the scammer blocked and empty-handed and sparking reactions

A Lagos-based jewellery vendor has gone viral on TikTok after sharing how she narrowly escaped losing N1.5 million to a customer who staged an elaborate scam.

The vendor, who runs the jewellery business Luxe Woman Jewels, recounted the ordeal in a now-trending video, describing how a customer she had known for a long time made a substantial purchase worth N1.5 million.

Lagos jewellery vendor recovers N1.5m after long-time customer sent fake bank transfer. Photo: @luxewomanjewels.co

Source: UGC

About an hour after completing the transaction, the woman returned with a distressing story: her daughter had been involved in an accident, and she urgently needed the money refunded.

To make the claim more convincing, she produced photos and videos that appeared to support her account.

How the N1.5m Jewellery Scam Unfolded

Moved by what seemed like a genuine emergency, the vendor processed the refund. It was only afterwards, when she received a debit alert, that something felt wrong.

She contacted her account officer at Guaranty Trust Bank, who confirmed that no transfer matching the supposed refund receipt had actually entered her account.

The receipt the customer had presented was entirely fake.

By then, the customer had blocked the vendor on every platform she could reach her on, clearly anticipating that the deception would eventually come to light.

However, the story took a swift turn in the vendor's favour. GTB reversed the fraudulent transaction within 20 minutes of her reporting it, meaning the scammer left with neither the jewellery nor the money.

She added in the comments:

"Apparently the money was hanging due to poor network; I was credited back when the network was better."

Watch the vendor recount the full story:

Viewers react to viral jewellery vendor video

The video drew a wave of relieved and emotional responses from viewers who had been on edge watching it unfold.

@She's Gifted said:

"Someone said God is kind, I felt that."

@MER~CY said:

"See d way I was scared on ur behalf. I am happy for u stranger."

@Loveth said:

"Miracle worker 🙏"

@happinessnapoleon0 said:

"But how ?? God abeg oo."

Man laments loan limit after repayment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man who borrowed N110,000 from a loan app shared how he repaid before the due date of his repayment.

The man was disappointed after seeing his new loan limit while trying to borrow money from the app again.

Source: Legit.ng