Sam Larry has resurfaced publicly days after surviving the fatal Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road accident

A new video appeared to dismiss widespread claims that the music promoter suffered life-changing injuries

Friends gathered around the controversial socialite as they celebrated his recovery and responded to critics

Nigerian socialite and music promoter Samson Erinfolami Balogun, popularly known as Sam Larry, has made his first public appearance since surviving the tragic road accident that claimed the life of one of his close associates.

A fresh video circulating online has put an end to days of uncertainty surrounding the controversial figure's health, with many Nigerians expressing surprise after seeing him on his feet.

Sam Larry makes his first public appearance since surviving the tragic road accident. Photos: Sam Larry.

Source: Instagram

The clip surfaced on the night of July 10, just days after reports emerged that Sam Larry had been involved in a serious crash along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road.

Tragic accident claimed Sam Larry’s bouncer's life

Legit.ng earlier reported that the music promoter was involved in a devastating accident on Saturday, July 4, when the vehicle conveying him reportedly rammed into a trailer.

The crash claimed the life of one of his associates, identified as Wale, who reportedly worked as his bouncer.

While Wale was said to have died at the scene, Sam Larry was immediately rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

Rumours spread about his health.

Following the accident, several unverified claims surfaced online alleging that Sam Larry had sustained severe spinal injuries.

Some social media users even claimed that his injuries were so serious that doctors might amputate his legs.

The newly surfaced video now appears to present a different picture.

In the clip, Sam Larry is seen standing unaided alongside a group of friends.

The music promoter looked cheerful as those around him celebrated what they described as his recovery from the accident.

The group could also be heard singing while referring to critics who had openly wished him harm after news of the crash broke.

Although Sam Larry did not directly address the rumours surrounding his health in the video, his appearance has led many to believe he is recovering well.

As expected, the video generated numerous comments online.

Watch the X video of Sam Larry with his friends after the accident here:

Reactions trail Sam Larry's first appearance

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@ecomohh stated:

"These people are very insensitive oo. A bouncer actually lost his life and you’re already dancing to music on social media."

@MrGeorgeAni wrote:

"He broke his silence from his hospital bed, stating he survived but would be temporarily using a wheelchair."

@Faksback666 noted:

"Nobody stupid reach the ones wey dey shout karma last week The bouncer and the other guy that died what did they do?"

Sam Larry survived the fatal crash that claimed the life of his bouncer. Photo: Sam Larry.

Source: Instagram

Final moment of Sam Larry, late bouncer emerges

Legit.ng meanwhile reported a disturbing video of Sam Larry and his late bouncer, Adewale, before the fatal road accident.

The clip, believed to be one of the last publicly shared moments involving the duo, has attracted fresh attention as Nigerians continue to react to the tragic incident.

Source: Legit.ng