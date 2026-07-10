Bijou Phillips has lived through fame, family turmoil, and years of serious health problems. In 2026, Bijou Phillips is on dialysis after her first kidney transplant failed, and she urgently needs a second donor. Her story stretches from an early start to Hollywood success to a personal fight for survival.

Bijou Phillips at a 2024 Elton John AIDS Foundation awards viewing party (L). The actress attended the 2007 LA screening of the Wizard of Gore (R). Photo: @aabprod, @pavelsokolov_ (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Bijou Phillips was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent her first three months in the NICU on dialysis.

and spent her first three months in the NICU on dialysis. John Phillips, her father, and her mother, Geneviève Waïte, were both deemed unfit parents, and Bijou spent years in foster care .

. Her 2017 donor kidney failed after the BK virus triggered cellular and antibody rejection.

after the BK virus triggered cellular and antibody rejection. Over 1,300 people volunteered to be tested as potential donors after Bijou's February 2026 Instagram appeal.

Bijou Philip's profile summary

Full name Bijou Lilly Phillips Common name Bijou Phillips Nickname B Gender Female Date of birth 1 April 1980 Age 46 years as of 2026 Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Greenwich, Connecticut, United States Residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Height in centimetres 168 Height in feet 5'6" Weight in centimetres 50 Weight in pounds 110 Eye colour Green Hair colour Blonde Mother Geneviève Waïte Father John Phillips Siblings 4 Marital status Divorced Former spouse Danny Masterson Children 1 Profession Model, socialite, actress, singer Net worth $6 million Social media Instagram

A closer look at Bijou Phillips' urgent health situation

Born with underdeveloped kidneys, Phillips underwent her first transplant in April 2017 at age 36. It gave her nearly eight years before complications developed.

In 2017, Phillips wrote on Instagram that she received the kidney from her friend, Chris Wadhams. Unfortunately, the transplant later failed because of complications caused by the BK virus, which led to cellular and antibody rejection. By February 2026, the American actress was back at UCLA on dialysis and urgently needed a second donor.

Top five facts about American model and actress, Bijou Phillips. Photo: @aabprod on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

After more than a decade away from the limelight, Phillips gave her first interview to Us Weekly, in which she described the seriousness of her condition.

I've needed a transplant for a year. I could make it on dialysis for a couple of years, or I could get an infection in my line tomorrow and be gone in a few days. I'm really hopeful, (but) it's an extremely urgent situation.

In her February 2026 plea on Instagram, Phillips wrote,

I’m asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt, and, most importantly, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter. I am in need of a kidney.

Almost 1,300 people expressed interest in being tested, and Phillips said that around 50 or 60 could be suitable matches.

Bijou Phillips with her friend and living donor, Chris Wadhams, pictured following a successful transplant surgery in April 2017. Photo: @FarrahGray

Source: Twitter

How is Bijou Phillips doing now?

Bijou Phillips is currently receiving treatment at UCLA while searching for a compatible living kidney donor.

In March 2026, her lifelong friend, Kathy Hilton, shared a candid update on her health battle, sharing that she was on dialysis. She added that the Bully actress is surrounded by supportive family and friends. Kathy noted that her own husband, Richard Hilton, and daughters, Nicky and Paris Hilton, have been actively rallying behind the actress.

Phillips also explained how becoming a single mother changed her outlook during her aforementioned interview with Us Weekly. The actress noted,

You get to this point where you have to be OK with your life and think, 'You know what? I'm proud of myself. I've checked all the boxes I wanted to check. I feel confident leaving.' I was married and able to let go and be at peace with it. Now I'm a single mom, and things are different. I want to be here for her, and I have to be here for her.

Bijou Philips pictured during Nicky Hilton's West Coast launch of her new personalised jewellery brand, Theo Grace, in Bel Air. Photo: @nickyhilton

Source: Instagram

Bijou Phillips' age and background

Bijou Phillips was born on 1 April 1980 in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. She is 46 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Her father is John Edmund Andrew Phillips, the Mamas and the Papas frontman. Her mother, Geneviève Waïte, a former South African model and actress, appeared in Joanna and Move. The couple married in 1972 before divorcing in 1985. She has four half-siblings: Mackenzie, Jeffrey, Tamerlane, and Chynna Phillips.

John and Waïte both struggled with substance abuse. When Bijou was three years old, authorities deemed her parents unfit to raise her, and she entered foster care. In a 2018 Instagram post, Bijou recalled the trauma of that separation. She wrote,

When I was a kid separated from my parents, I remember my mother coming and wanting to take me and just wanting to go with her so much and screaming and crying and gripping the door; I was dragged inside, and it took two adults, and the door closed. They spent years and years fighting for custody, so I bounced around a lot.

Her father eventually gained custody when she was in the third grade. However, by the age of 14, Bijou had legally emancipated herself from her parents and permanently dropped out of traditional schooling.

Bijou Phillips attended the Marc Jacobs 2026 Runway Show at the New York Public Library in New York City. Photo: @bijouphillips

Source: Instagram

Mackenzie Phillips' revelations and their effect on Bijou

Mackenzie Phillips, Bijou's half-sister, shared an alleged 10-year incestuous relationship with their father when Bijou was 13 years old. The revelation affected her teenage years, leaving her wary of her father.

Bijou later released a statement describing the moment Mackenzie shared the information. Oprah Winfrey read the statement on her talk show, saying,

When I was 13, Mackenzie told me that she had a consensual sexual relationship with our father. This news was confusing and scary, as I lived alone with my father since I was 3. I didn't know what to believe, and it didn't help that shortly thereafter Mackenzie told me it didn't happen.

In the statement that Oprah Winfrey read, Bijou said it was heartbreaking to think that her family had left her alone with her father, knowing what he had allegedly done.

A look at Bijou Phillips' acting and modelling career

Bijou Phillips pictured during a photo shoot. Photo: @bijouphillips

Source: Instagram

Bijou began modelling at the age of 13, becoming one of the youngest models to appear on the covers of Interview magazine and Vogue Italia. She has kept up a high-profile social life for a long time, alongside close friends such as Nicky and Paris Hilton.

At 17, she signed a record deal and released her debut album, I'd Rather Eat Glass. Phillips made her first major film appearance in Black and White, alongside Robert Downey Jr., Jared Leto, and Elijah Wood.

According to her IMDb profile, Bijou Phillips has been featured in over 35 movies and TV series. Here is a list of her most notable appearances.

Film/TV show Role Year Raising Hope Lucy 2010–2013 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Dia Nobile 2012 Hawaii Five-0 Camille Townsend 2010 Chelsea on the Rocks Nancy Spungen 2008 The Art of Travel Christina Layne 2008 Before You Here Aubrey 2007 Hostel: Part II Whitney 2007 What We Do in Secret Lorna Doom 2007 Friendly Fire The lover 2006 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation Lil Cherry 2006 Havoc Emily 2005 The Door in the Floor Alice 2004 Almost Famous Estrella Starr 2000 Sugar Town Autograph girl 1999 Black & White Charlie 1999

Inside Bijou Phillips' marriage with Danny Masterson

The American actress and model met her former husband, Danny Masterson, in 2004 at a celebrity card game. The couple dated for about eight years and tied the knot on 18 October 2011 at a private castle in Tipperary, Ireland.

Bijou Philips and Danny Masterson welcomed their only daughter, Fianna Francis, on 19 February 2014.

Danny Masterson and Bijou Phillips attended the Ninth Annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Liberty State Park on 4 June 2016 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Veuve Clicquot

Source: Getty Images

On 18 September 2023, Philips filed for divorce after her husband was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars after his sexual assault retrial. Before the filing, she was a member of the Church of Scientology, like celebrities such as Tom Cruise and Lisa Marie Presley.

FAQs

How old is Bijou Phillips? Born on 1 April 1980, the Black Limousine actress is 46 years old as of June 2026. Is Bijou Phillips a Scientologist? She quietly left the Church of Scientology shortly after Danny Masterson was convicted of sexual assault in 2023. Who are Bijou Phillips' parents? Her father is John Phillips, and her mother is Geneviève Waïte. What is Bijou Phillips' kidney condition? In February 2026, Bijou Phillips, who has suffered from lifelong chronic kidney disease, was hospitalised and on dialysis. Is Bijou Phillips still married to Danny Masterson? The singer and songwriter filed for divorce from Danny Masterson on 18 September 2023, days after his sentencing. Who is Bijou Phillips' daughter? Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson have one daughter, Fianna Francis, formerly Masterson. Did Bijou Phillips grow up in foster care? Bijou Phillips entered foster care at the age of three. Where is Bijou Phillips being treated? Bijou Phillips is under the care of Dr Anjay Rastogi at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.

Bijou Phillips has faced serious health challenges since birth, and her current situation is her most urgent yet. She continues dialysis while doctors search for a compatible living kidney donor. Her public appeal has already encouraged hundreds of people to come forward for testing. For now, Bijou Phillips remains focused on staying alive for her daughter.

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Source: Legit.ng