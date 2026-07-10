"I could be gone in a few days": Bijou Phillips needs a kidney, and it is urgent. What is her story?
Bijou Phillips has lived through fame, family turmoil, and years of serious health problems. In 2026, Bijou Phillips is on dialysis after her first kidney transplant failed, and she urgently needs a second donor. Her story stretches from an early start to Hollywood success to a personal fight for survival.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Bijou Philip's profile summary
- A closer look at Bijou Phillips' urgent health situation
- Bijou Phillips' age and background
- A look at Bijou Phillips' acting and modelling career
- Inside Bijou Phillips' marriage with Danny Masterson
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Bijou Phillips was born with underdeveloped kidneys and spent her first three months in the NICU on dialysis.
- John Phillips, her father, and her mother, Geneviève Waïte, were both deemed unfit parents, and Bijou spent years in foster care.
- Her 2017 donor kidney failed after the BK virus triggered cellular and antibody rejection.
- Over 1,300 people volunteered to be tested as potential donors after Bijou's February 2026 Instagram appeal.
Bijou Philip's profile summary
Full name
Bijou Lilly Phillips
Common name
Bijou Phillips
Nickname
B
Gender
Female
Date of birth
1 April 1980
Age
46 years as of 2026
Zodiac sign
Aries
Place of birth
Greenwich, Connecticut, United States
Residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Height in centimetres
168
Height in feet
5'6"
Weight in centimetres
50
Weight in pounds
110
Eye colour
Green
Hair colour
Blonde
Mother
Geneviève Waïte
Father
John Phillips
Siblings
4
Marital status
Divorced
Former spouse
Danny Masterson
Children
1
Profession
Model, socialite, actress, singer
Net worth
$6 million
Social media
A closer look at Bijou Phillips' urgent health situation
Born with underdeveloped kidneys, Phillips underwent her first transplant in April 2017 at age 36. It gave her nearly eight years before complications developed.
In 2017, Phillips wrote on Instagram that she received the kidney from her friend, Chris Wadhams. Unfortunately, the transplant later failed because of complications caused by the BK virus, which led to cellular and antibody rejection. By February 2026, the American actress was back at UCLA on dialysis and urgently needed a second donor.
After more than a decade away from the limelight, Phillips gave her first interview to Us Weekly, in which she described the seriousness of her condition.
I've needed a transplant for a year. I could make it on dialysis for a couple of years, or I could get an infection in my line tomorrow and be gone in a few days. I'm really hopeful, (but) it's an extremely urgent situation.
In her February 2026 plea on Instagram, Phillips wrote,
I’m asking as a friend, a sister, an aunt, and, most importantly, a single mother to an incredible and brave daughter. I am in need of a kidney.
Almost 1,300 people expressed interest in being tested, and Phillips said that around 50 or 60 could be suitable matches.
How is Bijou Phillips doing now?
Bijou Phillips is currently receiving treatment at UCLA while searching for a compatible living kidney donor.
In March 2026, her lifelong friend, Kathy Hilton, shared a candid update on her health battle, sharing that she was on dialysis. She added that the Bully actress is surrounded by supportive family and friends. Kathy noted that her own husband, Richard Hilton, and daughters, Nicky and Paris Hilton, have been actively rallying behind the actress.
Phillips also explained how becoming a single mother changed her outlook during her aforementioned interview with Us Weekly. The actress noted,
You get to this point where you have to be OK with your life and think, 'You know what? I'm proud of myself. I've checked all the boxes I wanted to check. I feel confident leaving.' I was married and able to let go and be at peace with it. Now I'm a single mom, and things are different. I want to be here for her, and I have to be here for her.
Bijou Phillips' age and background
Bijou Phillips was born on 1 April 1980 in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. She is 46 years old as of 2026, and her zodiac sign is Aries.
Her father is John Edmund Andrew Phillips, the Mamas and the Papas frontman. Her mother, Geneviève Waïte, a former South African model and actress, appeared in Joanna and Move. The couple married in 1972 before divorcing in 1985. She has four half-siblings: Mackenzie, Jeffrey, Tamerlane, and Chynna Phillips.
John and Waïte both struggled with substance abuse. When Bijou was three years old, authorities deemed her parents unfit to raise her, and she entered foster care. In a 2018 Instagram post, Bijou recalled the trauma of that separation. She wrote,
When I was a kid separated from my parents, I remember my mother coming and wanting to take me and just wanting to go with her so much and screaming and crying and gripping the door; I was dragged inside, and it took two adults, and the door closed. They spent years and years fighting for custody, so I bounced around a lot.
Her father eventually gained custody when she was in the third grade. However, by the age of 14, Bijou had legally emancipated herself from her parents and permanently dropped out of traditional schooling.
Mackenzie Phillips' revelations and their effect on Bijou
Mackenzie Phillips, Bijou's half-sister, shared an alleged 10-year incestuous relationship with their father when Bijou was 13 years old. The revelation affected her teenage years, leaving her wary of her father.
Bijou later released a statement describing the moment Mackenzie shared the information. Oprah Winfrey read the statement on her talk show, saying,
When I was 13, Mackenzie told me that she had a consensual sexual relationship with our father. This news was confusing and scary, as I lived alone with my father since I was 3. I didn't know what to believe, and it didn't help that shortly thereafter Mackenzie told me it didn't happen.
In the statement that Oprah Winfrey read, Bijou said it was heartbreaking to think that her family had left her alone with her father, knowing what he had allegedly done.
A look at Bijou Phillips' acting and modelling career
Bijou began modelling at the age of 13, becoming one of the youngest models to appear on the covers of Interview magazine and Vogue Italia. She has kept up a high-profile social life for a long time, alongside close friends such as Nicky and Paris Hilton.
At 17, she signed a record deal and released her debut album, I'd Rather Eat Glass. Phillips made her first major film appearance in Black and White, alongside Robert Downey Jr., Jared Leto, and Elijah Wood.
According to her IMDb profile, Bijou Phillips has been featured in over 35 movies and TV series. Here is a list of her most notable appearances.
Film/TV show
Role
Year
Raising Hope
Lucy
2010–2013
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Dia Nobile
2012
Hawaii Five-0
Camille Townsend
2010
Chelsea on the Rocks
Nancy Spungen
2008
The Art of Travel
Christina Layne
2008
Before You Here
Aubrey
2007
Hostel: Part II
Whitney
2007
What We Do in Secret
Lorna Doom
2007
Friendly Fire
The lover
2006
CSI: Crime Scene Investigation
Lil Cherry
2006
Havoc
Emily
2005
The Door in the Floor
Alice
2004
Almost Famous
Estrella Starr
2000
Sugar Town
Autograph girl
1999
Black & White
Charlie
1999
Inside Bijou Phillips' marriage with Danny Masterson
The American actress and model met her former husband, Danny Masterson, in 2004 at a celebrity card game. The couple dated for about eight years and tied the knot on 18 October 2011 at a private castle in Tipperary, Ireland.
Bijou Philips and Danny Masterson welcomed their only daughter, Fianna Francis, on 19 February 2014.
On 18 September 2023, Philips filed for divorce after her husband was sentenced to 30 years to life behind bars after his sexual assault retrial. Before the filing, she was a member of the Church of Scientology, like celebrities such as Tom Cruise and Lisa Marie Presley.
FAQs
- How old is Bijou Phillips? Born on 1 April 1980, the Black Limousine actress is 46 years old as of June 2026.
- Is Bijou Phillips a Scientologist? She quietly left the Church of Scientology shortly after Danny Masterson was convicted of sexual assault in 2023.
- Who are Bijou Phillips' parents? Her father is John Phillips, and her mother is Geneviève Waïte.
- What is Bijou Phillips' kidney condition? In February 2026, Bijou Phillips, who has suffered from lifelong chronic kidney disease, was hospitalised and on dialysis.
- Is Bijou Phillips still married to Danny Masterson? The singer and songwriter filed for divorce from Danny Masterson on 18 September 2023, days after his sentencing.
- Who is Bijou Phillips' daughter? Bijou Phillips and Danny Masterson have one daughter, Fianna Francis, formerly Masterson.
- Did Bijou Phillips grow up in foster care? Bijou Phillips entered foster care at the age of three.
- Where is Bijou Phillips being treated? Bijou Phillips is under the care of Dr Anjay Rastogi at UCLA Health in Los Angeles.
Bijou Phillips has faced serious health challenges since birth, and her current situation is her most urgent yet. She continues dialysis while doctors search for a compatible living kidney donor. Her public appeal has already encouraged hundreds of people to come forward for testing. For now, Bijou Phillips remains focused on staying alive for her daughter.
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Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a Lifestyle Journalist at Legit.ng. She joined the project in 2024 and has over four years of professional writing experience. Previously, she worked with Sports Brief and CyberSchool. Ciku earned a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics in 2018. She also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). In 2023, Ciku completed the AFP Digital Investigation Techniques course and the Google News Initiative training. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com.