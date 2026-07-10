Tosin Olugbenga, a Nigerian software engineer based in the UK, has revealed that he has nine solar panels installed on his roof despite having a round-the-clock electricity supply

Olugbenga explained that the panels charge his car during the day and power his home, cutting his electricity bill by half during the summer months

His post drew widespread attention online, with many Nigerians amused by the comparison between solar energy needs in Nigeria and the UK

Tosin Olugbenga, a Nigerian software engineer living in the United Kingdom, has sparked a lively conversation on X after revealing that he runs nine solar panels on his roof in a country where electricity never goes out.

The post came in response to a question from another user, Nnamdi (@_Nsznn), who asked: "I have a question... UK always have 24/7 light, so what is the solar panel for??"

A Nigerian man in the UK installs nine solar panels on his roof. Stock images used for illustration purposes only. Photo Credit: John Kebble, X/@tosinolugbenga

Source: Getty Images

Why Olugbenga installed solar on his roof

Olugbenga's answer was straightforward. In his own words:

"I have 9 solar panels on my roof. It charges my car during the day and powers the house. Cutting my electricity bill by half during the summer. The 24/7 light is not free."

The response reframed the conversation entirely. For many Nigerians, solar panels are a survival tool in a country where grid power is unreliable at best.

But Olugbenga's explanation highlighted a different reality: even where electricity is constant, it carries a significant cost, and solar energy offers a practical way to reduce those bills while also powering an electric vehicle.

His tweet, shared on 9 July 2026, racked up 2.2k likes, 198 retweets, and over 149,000 views, clearly hitting a nerve with a wide audience.

Solar panels in UK: Nigerians react online

The post drew a wave of responses, with many finding the contrast between solar energy motivations in Nigeria and the UK both striking and amusing.

@lumiere451 said:

"I got a quote of 10k for solar panels.. I just disembark immediately."

@vimval_ said:

"Is it that the solar panels and batteries are so cheap in the UK that it’s usage are actually cheaper and able to compensate for the excesses of charges from the 24/7 electricity?"

@iamSwaga22 said:

"See them comparing need for solar in Nigeria to Uk🤣😂🤣😂."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man living in the UK shared his shock after discovering his Nigerian mother's electricity bill was higher than his.

Solar installer amazed by house's roof

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a solar installer had expressed awe after seeing the roof of a house he was hired to work on.

Stunned by the severe incline of the roofing structure, the technician turned to his camera to express his astonishment.

In the trending clip, the engineer filmed the sharp-angled roof from an elevated vantage point, revealing a slope that appears nearly vertical.

Source: Legit.ng