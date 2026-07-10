Ejikeme Mmesoma has become eligible to register for UTME again as her three-year JAMB ban expires

The widely discussed examination fraud case has remained a reference point in debates over academic integrity and result verification

The controversy has carried lasting consequences, with the end of the ban marking a new chapter in Mmesoma's education journey

Ejikeme Mmesoma, the Anambra student at the centre of one of Nigeria's most widely discussed examination fraud scandals, is once again eligible to register for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is as the three-year ban imposed on her by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) expires in July 2026.

Three years after the forgery controversy, Mmesoma has another opportunity to sit the UTME. Photo: NigeriaStories

Source: Facebook

JAMB sanctioned Mmesoma in July 2023 after investigations established that she had falsified her UTME result, manipulating her actual score of 249 to read 362 before printing it at a cybercafé.

The board noted discrepancies in the registration details, date of birth, examination centre, and result slip format, adding that the template she presented had not been in official use since 2021.

How Mmesoma's UTME result controversy unfolded

The controversy began when Mmesoma publicly announced a score of 362, a figure that would have placed her among the top UTME candidates in the country. The claim initially generated considerable public sympathy, with many Nigerians questioning JAMB's refusal to validate the result. That support eroded after the examination body presented its findings.

The Anambra state government subsequently constituted an independent panel to assess the competing claims. After reviewing submissions from JAMB officials, Mmesoma, her school, and other parties involved, the panel upheld JAMB's position.

The report stated that Mmesoma admitted to altering the result on her Airtel mobile phone before it was printed. She later issued apologies to JAMB, the state government, and her school.

Her father, Romanus Ejikeme, also addressed the public, acknowledging that his daughter had withheld the truth from him until it was too late.

Three years after the forgery controversy, Mmesoma has another opportunity to sit the UTME. Photo: JAMBHQ, NigeriaStories

Source: UGC

Consequences that followed Mmesoma's JAMB ban

Beyond the JAMB ban, Mmesoma faced additional consequences across several fronts. Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing revoked the scholarship it had awarded her once the full details of the forgery became public. Governor Chukwuma Soludo ordered that she receive three months of counselling and psychotherapy.

The case drew significant political attention. The House of Representatives called for the ban to be suspended pending further inquiry, while former ministers Oby Ezekwesili and Osita Chidoka publicly advocated for compassion over punishment.

With the three-year sanction now concluded, Mmesoma is free to sit the UTME once more should she wish to pursue tertiary education. Her case continues to be referenced in national conversations around academic integrity and the digital verification of examination results.

JAMB lists courses for 140–180 scores

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) opened its portal for candidates seeking to change their courses or institutions after the release of the 2026 UTME results.

JAMB advised candidates to complete the process only at approved CBT centres. It also announced the commencement of printing original 2026 UTME result slips for candidates requiring official copies.

Candidates who scored between 140 and 180 were presented with several study options across science, arts, and social science disciplines, including Agricultural Science, Business Administration, Political Science, English, Theatre Arts, and Criminology.

Source: Legit.ng