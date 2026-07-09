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2026 FIFA World Cup: Man Who Had Correctly Predicted 35 Matches Forecasts Quarter-Final Results
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2026 FIFA World Cup: Man Who Had Correctly Predicted 35 Matches Forecasts Quarter-Final Results

by  Victor Duru
3 min read
  • Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean man who correctly predicted 28 football matches, has shared his forecasts for the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final matches ahead of their commencement
  • Gbandeh gave a detailed pre-match analysis of the four FIFA World Cup quarter-final matches, naming the teams to advance to the semi-final
  • His post drew mixed reactions online, with some followers questioning whether personal allegiance influenced his France vs Morocco prediction

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Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh, a Sierra Leonean man widely recognised for correctly predicting 28 football matches, has turned his attention to the quarter-final stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, sharing bold forecasts that have sparked fresh debate online.

Posting on Facebook on Thursday, 9 July 2026, Gbandeh laid out his expected outcomes for all four quarter-final ties, offering detailed reasoning for each prediction.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Man who nailed 35 matches reveals teams he expects to reach the semi-finals
Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh predicts the teams to advance to the FIFA World Cup semi-final stage. Photo Credit: Molly Darlington, Facebook/Amadu Raheem Komba Gbandeh
Source: Getty Images

Gbandeh's FIFA World Cup quarter-final predictions

On the Morocco versus France fixture, Gbandeh, in his Facebook post, described it as a contest between two excellent sides. He predicted neither team would settle the tie within 90 minutes or in extra time, foreseeing a penalty shootout in which France would ultimately fall short and be eliminated from the tournament.

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For Spain against Belgium, he was more decisive, backing Spain's possession-based style to assert dominance and secure victory in regular time, sending Belgium home.

The England versus Norway match was, in Gbandeh's view, the hardest to call. He predicted a draw after 90 minutes but saw Norway progressing, dealing Harry Kane and his teammates a shock early exit.

On the final quarter-final between Argentina and Switzerland, Gbandeh acknowledged that the Swiss would push the defending champions hard, matching them throughout. He still backed Argentina to find a winning moment in extra time, with their talisman proving the difference, but saw Switzerland going no further.

See his Facebook prediction below:

FIFA World Cup: Followers divided over Gbandeh's forecasts

Gbandeh's latest predictions attracted a flurry of reactions, with several followers questioning his objectivity on certain predictions.

Schabir Akeel Lefawana said:

"I hope your judgement of France Morocco is not influenced by allegiance."

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Richard Tamba Ellie said:

"Trust me, the predictions are emotionally charged. Aren't you watching France games? Morocco is playing well but they can't eliminate France. I guess you don't want Argentina to meet France in the final if they make it, with this statistics of Argentina, France will ride on them."

Sahr David Banga said:

"We all know that Argentina will see the next stage 😆. As usual, Switzerland 🇨🇭 will be the next scape goats of the rigging and rubbery."

Seyi Victor George said:

"France vs Morocco will end in regular time."

Cat predicts France vs Morocco match

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mysterious cat had predicted the result of the quarter-final match between France and Morocco in the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

France went through a physically demanding match against Paraguay in the Round of 16, while Morocco made light work of co-hosts Canada.

The Atlas Lions are the only African nation left in the tournament and are aiming for more history after reaching the semi-final in the 2022 edition.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Victor Duru avatar

Victor Duru (Human Interest Editor) Victor Duru is a Reuters-trained, award-winning journalist with over 5 years of working experience in the media industry. He holds a B.Sc in Management Studies from Imo State University, where he was a Students' Union Government Director of Information. Victor is a human interest editor, strategic content creator, freelancer and a Google-certified digital marketer. His work has been featured on the US news media Faith It. He can be reached via victor.duru@corp.legit.ng

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