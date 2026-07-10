Peter Obi backed Pastor Adeboye's claim that President Tinubu had done his best on security, but questioned whether that best was sufficient

Obi made the remarks during a YouTube interview with Chude Jideonwo, arguing that the presidency demands competence, capacity, and character

The Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate said Tinubu lacked the capacity to lead Nigeria and needed to step aside

NDC 2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi has agreed with Pastor Enoch Adeboye that President Bola Tinubu has done his best on insecurity.

The former governor also argued that the President's best falls short of what Nigeria needs and that it is time for him to "go home and rest."

Peter Obi has weighed in on security concerns regarding President Tinubu's governance during a YouTube interview. Photo credit: @PeterObi/@officialaBAT

Source: Twitter

Obi made the remarks in a video interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, published on YouTube on Thursday, July 10, 2026.

The conversation touched on why Nigerians should support his presidential ambition over other opposition candidates, Punch reported.

Obi on Adeboye's defence of Tinubu

When the topic of the Redeemed Christian Church of God General Overseer's comments surfaced, Obi said he had no quarrel with what Adeboye said.

The cleric, speaking at the US-Nigeria Faith Heroes Award Gala in Washington, D.C., on June 23, had argued that accusing Tinubu of inaction on security was unfair because a commander-in-chief fulfils his duty by issuing orders to the military, Vanguard reporte.

Obi affirmed that Adeboye was correct in saying the President had tried his best, but immediately reframed the issue.

"Somebody asked me yesterday, they said that Pastor Adeboye said Tinubu has tried his best and he's not happy. And I said, no, Pastor Adeboye remains a very revered, respected religious father, whom I believe in his genuineness and goodness. And what he said was correct. He said he has tried his best. He's trying his best. That's it. It's the correct answer. The question to ask is: Is his best good enough? Where we find ourselves today, that leads to the issue of capacity," Obi said.

What Nigeria needs, Obi speaks

Obi contended that effective leadership is defined by five qualities: competence, capacity, compassion, commitment, and character. He said the country's deteriorating security situation was evidence that those qualities were absent at the top.

"When I talk about leadership, I say competence, capacity, compassion, commitment, character. These are the issues. President Tinubu is tired. He needs to go home and rest," Obi said.

On why voters should back him over other opposition figures, Obi pointed to his record as governor of Anambra state, saying Nigerians should compare his past performance with what he is currently proposing for the country.

Adeboye, while defending Tinubu at the Washington gala, also expressed alarm over the spread of terrorism and kidnapping from northern Nigeria into the South.

The cleric said he had privately advised the President to set a 90-day deadline for military commanders to halt the violence or resign, and called on the government to prosecute known sponsors of terrorism.

Legit.ng has previously reported on Adeboye's remarks about Tinubu's handling of insecurity and the wave of reactions they generated from Nigerians across political divides.

Obi speaks on possible death

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Peter Obi, the 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), raised the alarm that he was being targeted by the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government, adding that he was being targeted.

The 2027 presidential hopeful raised the alarm in an interview with a media personality, Chude Jideonwo, describing his current dilemma as a personal cost for being in the opposition.

Source: Legit.ng