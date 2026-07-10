Moses Simon has opened up on why his move to Enugu Rangers failed

The Super Eagles winger alleged he was overlooked because of tribal discrimination

Simon says another player was signed ahead of him despite training for months

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon has made a startling allegation against reigning Nigeria Premier Football League champions Enugu Rangers, claiming tribal discrimination denied him a professional contract early in his career.

The 30-year-old, who recently completed his first season with French club Paris FC after leaving FC Nantes, said he spent three months training with Rangers but was eventually overlooked despite impressing the coaching staff.

Moses Simon of during the international friendly match between Poland and Nigeria in Warsaw. Photo by Marek Iwanczuk

Source: Getty Images

Simon, who was born in Jos and developed at the renowned GBS Academy, has since gone on to enjoy a successful career in Europe and is now closing in on his 100th appearance for the Super Eagles.

Simon recounts painful Rangers experience

Speaking in an interview with UrbanDwellSport, Simon described the incident as one of the most disappointing moments of his football journey.

"I went to Enugu Rangers and trained with them for three months."

The winger then made a serious allegation about why the move failed.

"I never told someone these stories. It was the first time. But it is a disgrace. That year I was dropped because I was not Igbo."

Simon claimed another player was handed a professional contract shortly after arriving at the club.

"I was there for three months and a guy came. I forgot his name. He's an Igbo guy. He just came one week and they signed him."

When asked if he had been there longer, Simon replied:

"I've been there for months. I was even his captain... They used to call me 'Onye Hausa' because I was from the North."

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Setback failed to stop Simon's rise

Despite missing out on a move to Rangers, Simon later secured a transfer to Ajax in 2013 before enjoying successful spells in Belgium and France, per CAF.

He has made over 400 club appearances in Europe and established himself as one of Nigeria's most consistent performers since making his Super Eagles debut in 2015.

Tinubu hailed Rangers after title triumph

Legit.ng previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu congratulated Enugu Rangers after the Flying Antelopes equalled the record of nine Nigeria Premier Football League titles by winning the 2025/26 championship.

The President praised the club's management, players and supporters for their resilience throughout the campaign, describing the title-winning achievement as another proud moment for Nigerian football.

Source: Legit.ng