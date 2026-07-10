A Nigerian fashion designer lamented that DHL refused to ship a client's wedding dress to the United States because the gown contained cowrie shell embellishments

The designer displayed the black beaded ceremonial dress on camera, showing the decorative cowrie shell trim that triggered the shipping rejection

The video sparked reactions, with other creatives sharing similar experiences of African fashion pieces being flagged during international shipping

A fashion designer has been left scrambling for alternatives after DHL allegedly refused to ship a client's wedding dress to the United States, with the ceremony just five days away, because the gown featured cowrie shell embellishments.

The creator posted a TikTok video showing the dress up close, a black ceremonial gown decorated with beaded detailing and cowrie shell trim along the edges.

Fashion designer claims cowrie shells stopped DHL from delivering client's dress. Photo credit: @tallels/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Fashion designer laments over DHL rejection

Handling the garment carefully on camera, the designer identified as @tallels on TikTok drew attention to the very detail that caused the crisis.

The rejection exposed a painful reality for African fashion designers who incorporate traditional materials into their work and rely on international courier services to deliver to clients abroad.

Cowrie shells, long used in African fashion and ceremony, appear to run into regulatory barriers when it comes to cross-border shipping.

Designers and followers react

The post quickly drew responses from others on TikTok who recognised the frustration or had faced similar situations.

@Smile commented:

"Yes we don’t ship cowries. Because cowrie shells are also often subject to wildlife and environmental protection laws, and historically used as currency or for gambling, they are banned from being imported or exported across many international border."

@ammy said:

"Can’t you see another fabric on it to cover the cowry part and instruct the client on how to loose it."

@D-links said:

"Where are you and what state is ur friend I’m going back on Saturday."

@RIA’S collection said:

"They rejected my the bridal beads necklace I sent they called it artifacts."

See the post below:

Tailor spoils bride's wedding dress

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady's attempt at wearing her best outfit for her wedding suffered a setback thanks to her tailor.

The disappointed bride took to social media to showcase the dress she wanted and what the tailor gave her.

Source: Legit.ng