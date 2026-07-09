Victor Osimhen's Barcelona links have weakened amid the club's pursuit of another striker

Lamine Yamal has openly backed Barcelona's move for Julian Alvarez

Osimhen remains one of Europe's hottest transfer targets after a prolific season

Victor Osimhen's chances of joining Barcelona this summer appear to have suffered a setback after teenage star Lamine Yamal publicly urged the club to sign Atletico Madrid striker Julian Alvarez instead.

The Nigerian forward is attracting interest from several European heavyweights after an outstanding loan spell at Galatasaray, where he scored 22 goals and provided eight assists to help the Turkish giants win the Super Lig title.

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray sad. Photo by Gerrit van Keulen

Source: Getty Images

Despite being linked with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea, recent reports suggest the Catalan club have shifted their attention to Alvarez.

Yamal makes transfer preference clear

As reported by Sports Mole, Yamal has again thrown his support behind Barcelona's pursuit of the Argentina international, insisting Alvarez is an ideal fit for Hansi Flick's side.

"Everyone knows he's a top player, the kind everyone wants to play with. I've already said it: we're open to welcoming him, and if he comes, we'll all be very happy."

The Spain international added:

"I think he's a great fit for Barca's style. I have no idea what the situation is, but I hope so."

Osimhen's future remains open

Barcelona's reported change in transfer strategy could force Osimhen to consider other destinations despite his impressive campaign in Turkey.

According to Goal, Alvarez enjoyed a fine season with Atletico Madrid, scoring 20 goals in 49 appearances, including 10 in the UEFA Champions League.

Barcelona have already strengthened their attack with Anthony Gordon, while personal terms have reportedly been agreed with Karim Adeyemi, making Osimhen's route to Camp Nou increasingly uncertain as the summer transfer window gathers pace.

Osimhen drops future hint

Legit.ng previously reported that Victor Osimhen's future at Galatasaray amid strong transfer interest from top European clubs is very intact.

His commitment to the Turkish champions and the anticipation of an even stronger season ahead have fans eager to see how he will influence the league's global presence.

Source: Legit.ng