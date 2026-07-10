Kylian Mbappe confirmed he is fit after picking up an ankle injury during France's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco

Mbappe missed a penalty but scored and set up Ousmane Dembele before being substituted late in the match

France will face the winner of Spain vs Belgium in the semi-final, with Mbappe expected to be available for selection

Kylian Mbappe has moved to ease concerns over his fitness after limping off during France's 2-0 victory against Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Mbappe had a significant impact on the contest before his withdrawal. He missed a penalty before scoring, then turned provider for Ousmane Dembele to put the result beyond Morocco's reach.

Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle injury during France's win over Morocco. Photo by Mauro Pimentel/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking to FIFA after the match, the France captain described the issue as minor and explained that he left the pitch to allow the more physically fit Jean-Philippe Mateta to complete the match.

“I took a knock to the ankle, but I'm fine. At that point, JP [Jean-Philippe Mateta] was in better shape than I was to play the final minutes,” Mbappe said.

As noted by France 24, Les Bleus await the outcome of the Spain vs Belgium fixture on July 10, 2026, to discover their semi-final opponent as they push for a third consecutive final.

Deschamps provides update on Mbappe

Legit.ng previously reported that Didier Deschamps issued an update on Kylian Mbappe after the captain left the pitch injured against Morocco.

The French manager confirmed that the Real Madrid forward had pain in his ankle, which necessitated his substitution with France leading by two goals.

Source: Legit.ng