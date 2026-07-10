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Kylian Mbappe Provides Update on His Injury After Ankle Knock Against Morocco
Football

Kylian Mbappe Provides Update on His Injury After Ankle Knock Against Morocco

by  Elijah Odetokun
2 min read
  • Kylian Mbappe confirmed he is fit after picking up an ankle injury during France's 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco
  • Mbappe missed a penalty but scored and set up Ousmane Dembele before being substituted late in the match
  • France will face the winner of Spain vs Belgium in the semi-final, with Mbappe expected to be available for selection

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Kylian Mbappe has moved to ease concerns over his fitness after limping off during France's 2-0 victory against Morocco in the World Cup quarter-finals.

Mbappe had a significant impact on the contest before his withdrawal. He missed a penalty before scoring, then turned provider for Ousmane Dembele to put the result beyond Morocco's reach.

Kylian Mbappe, France, Morocco, 2026 FIFA World Cup, USA.
Kylian Mbappe suffered an ankle injury during France's win over Morocco. Photo by Mauro Pimentel/AFP.
Source: Getty Images

Speaking to FIFA after the match, the France captain described the issue as minor and explained that he left the pitch to allow the more physically fit Jean-Philippe Mateta to complete the match.

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“I took a knock to the ankle, but I'm fine. At that point, JP [Jean-Philippe Mateta] was in better shape than I was to play the final minutes,” Mbappe said.

Read also

2026 FIFA World Cup: Supercomputer predicts Spain vs Belgium quarter-final clash

As noted by France 24, Les Bleus await the outcome of the Spain vs Belgium fixture on July 10, 2026, to discover their semi-final opponent as they push for a third consecutive final.

Deschamps provides update on Mbappe

Legit.ng previously reported that Didier Deschamps issued an update on Kylian Mbappe after the captain left the pitch injured against Morocco.

The French manager confirmed that the Real Madrid forward had pain in his ankle, which necessitated his substitution with France leading by two goals.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Elijah Odetokun avatar

Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit.ng. He has six years of working experience and holds a Bachelor of Agriculture from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, and a Diploma in Freelance and Sports Writing from the London School of Journalism. He has covered major Super Eagles games, including FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Email: elijah.odetokun@corp.legit.ng.

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Kylian MbappeFIFA World Cup
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