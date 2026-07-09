At least six major pre-election cases involving INEC are pending before the Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal, challenging the commission's revised 2027 election timetable

Two Federal High Court judgments nullified portions of INEC's timetable for overriding Electoral Act timelines, and INEC has appealed both rulings to the Court of Appeal

Five political parties, including ADC and Accord, are fighting a Federal High Court order directing INEC to deregister them, with their appeals adjourned to July 14, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - A cluster of at least six lawsuits targeting the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has placed Nigeria's 2027 general election preparations under serious judicial scrutiny.

Several courts are being asked to rule on the reach of INEC's constitutional powers and the continued registration of several political parties.

As reported by The Punch, the cases emerged barely four months after INEC published its revised timetable on February 26, 2026.

The timetable set out deadlines for membership register submissions, party primaries, candidate nominations, campaigns and the eventual polls, with the presidential election fixed for January 16, 2027, and governorship elections for February 6, 2027.

Youth Party challenges INEC’s timetable

In Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/517/2026, the Youth Party took INEC to the Federal High Court in Abuja, arguing that the commission's revised timetable illegally compressed timelines already guaranteed under the Electoral Act.

The court agreed, ruling that INEC's constitutional authority to organise elections does not extend to overriding or shortening statutory deadlines.

The judgment nullified the disputed portions of the timetable and restrained INEC from enforcing them.

SDP contests nomination deadlines

A parallel challenge by the Social Democratic Party, filed as Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/720/2026 produced a similar outcome.

While that court upheld INEC's general authority to issue election timetables, it invalidated provisions touching on candidate nomination, withdrawal and substitution that conflicted with the Act.

Appeal Court to settle INEC timetable dispute

INEC has appealed both judgments to the Court of Appeal, arguing that electoral activities form an interconnected sequence and that isolating individual timelines would introduce uncertainty into preparations already underway.

The Court of Appeal has heard arguments in both appeals and reserved judgment, with no date yet announced for its decision.

5 parties fight deregistration order

The second major strand of litigation centres on party registration. In Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/2637/2026.

The Incorporated Trustees of the National Forum of Former Legislators obtained a Federal High Court order compelling INEC to deregister five parties: the African Democratic Congress, Accord, Action Alliance, Action People's Party and Zenith Labour Party.

The affected parties promptly filed separate notices of appeal, and the Court of Appeal granted a stay of execution pending the determination of those appeals, preserving their legal status in the interim.

When the matter came before a three-member panel of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, on July 7, 2026, proceedings were adjourned to July 14, 2026, to allow parties to regularise and exchange court processes.

The final outcome will determine whether all five parties remain eligible to field candidates before INEC publishes the final list of presidential and National Assembly candidates on September 12.

Registration of NDC questioned

A further challenge, Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1115/2026, filed by Ahidjo Ibrahim Karlahi against INEC and the Nigeria Democratic Congress, is also before the Federal High Court.

The suit questions whether the NDC's registration met constitutional and statutory requirements, and its outcome could affect the party's standing ahead of the September candidate list deadline.

Legal observers said the appellate courts' decisions across all six cases will define the legal framework within which political parties contest power in 2027.

INEC decides on extending voter registration

Recall that INEC extended the ongoing nationwide continuous voter registration (CVR)

The latest updates indicate that the deadline by Professor Joash Ojo Amupitan-led INEC has been moved from Friday, July 10, 2026.

The general elections will be held in Nigeria on January 16, 2027, to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

INEC Introduces New Variant of PVC, Video Trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that INEC introduced downloadable Permanent Voter Cards for lost or damaged cards ahead of the 2027 elections.

The reactions from Nigerians revealed mixed feelings about the downloadable PVC initiative and its implications.

INEC Chairman emphasised eligibility criteria for accessing the new PVC format amidst public concerns.

Source: Legit.ng