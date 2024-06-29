Johnny Dang's net worth (2024), age, height, what company does he own?

Johnny Dang is a Vietnamese-American jeweller and entrepreneur. He owns Johnny Dang & Co, a jewellery store in Houston, Texas. He is known for popularising the diamond and gold mouthpieces in hip-hop, also known as grillz. What is Johnny Dang’s net worth?

Johnny Dang gained prominence in the US entertainment industry after artists discovered his exceptional skills as a jeweller. He makes customised gold and diamond jewellery and has had superstar clients such as Snoop Dogg, Jay-Z, Nelly, Kanye West, and Cardi B. Having been in the trade for over two decades, Johnny Dang’s net worth has significantly grown.

Johnny Dang's net worth

Is Johnny Dang a millionaire? According to Exact Net Worth, Vietnam Times, and Hot New Hip Hop, the jewellery designer is allegedly worth $20 million. He makes money from his jewellery business, which he has operated for over 20 years since 1998.

How much does Johnny Dang make a year? According to CA Knowledge, the Vietnamese-American celebrity jeweller’s salary is allegedly $2 million per annum.

Johnny Dang’s background

Dang and his four siblings were born and raised in Buon Ma Thuot, Vietnam. His father reportedly served in the Vietnam War, and as a retired soldier, he teamed up with Johnny’s grandfather to run a jewellery business in their small town. In 1987, Johnny’s father and his family moved to the United States for a better life.

Dang and his family moved and settled in Houston, Texas 1996. He enrolled at Houston Community College, where he obtained his undergraduate degree in English.

What is Johnny Dang’s age?

The King of Bling is 49 years old as of June 2024. He was born on 21 November 1974, and his zodiac sign is Scorpio.

What is Johnny Dang known for?

Dang is best known as a celebrity jeweller. His father and grandfather, who had been in the business for several years, introduced him to it. He started the trade as a jewelry repairman when he moved to Houston, Texas, working in a flea market booth. His small-scale business reportedly yielded approximately $100 every month.

However, his fortunes changed when he met Paul Wall, an American rapper and businessman, who was impressed by his jewellery repair and designing skills. The two formed a business partnership that greatly benefited Dang, as the rapper introduced him to hip-hop artists who were potential clients. In the YouTube documentary House of Dang by Vice, he spoke about his important partnership with Paul Wall, saying:

I communicate well with Paul. Even though I speak broken English, he understands me.So he helped me communicate with different artists and then the grill got blow up so big.

His jewellery business expanded, and he opened other jewellery shops. Dang’s clients are hip-hop artists and other high-profile personalities, such as actors and sports personalities.

Who has Johnny Dang made jewellery for? The jewellery designer has served several superstars, including Katy Perry, Paris Hilton, Nelly, D.J. Pauly D, Tony Hawk, Jeffree Star, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B, Beyonce, Jay-Z, and Paul Wall.

Johnny Dang is a favourite jeweller of rap artists. His name has been mentioned in several songs by artists such as Gucci Mane, Juice WRLD, 2 Chainz, Chief Keef, and Keith Ape. In addition to mentions, the jeweller has also appeared in several music videos.

Besides being a jeweller, Johnny Dang is a philanthropist. He owns Johnny Dang Charities, a non-profit organisation dedicated to improving the living standards of underprivileged people in Vietnam and Houston, Texas.

Johnny Dang’s family

Dang is married to Jennifer Dang. The couple has been married for quite a while and is blessed with two children, a son and a daughter. They reportedly had their first child, a daughter, on 6 September 2005. Their second child was born on 19 April 2007. The family resides in Houston, Texas, United States.

Did Johnny Dang witness Takeoff’s shooting?

The Vietnamese-American jeweller did not witness the rapper Takeoff’s assassination. However, he revealed that he was with the rapper at his shop in Houston, Texas, a few hours before the shooting.

In a YouTube video by KHOU 11, he recalled his last moments with the Walk It Talk It rapper and his entourage, who had visited his shop to get their jewellery cleaned and check other pieces.

Johnny Dang’s height and weight

The Houston-based entrepreneur stands at approximately 5 feet 5 inches (165 centimetres) tall. His weight is estimated to be 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Johnny Dang’s net worth is attributed to earnings from his jewellery business. He has made a name for himself as a top jeweller and is a favourite among many celebrities. His business has been operational since the late 1990s, selling pieces to high-profile personalities in the entertainment industry. He lives with his father in Houston, Texas, United States.

