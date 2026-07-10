Governor Siminalayi Fubara arrived at the Rivers State House of Assembly Quarters Auditorium on Friday, July 10, to present the 2026 Appropriation Bill for consideration

The budget presentation took place amid a long-running political rivalry between Fubara and the Rivers State legislature

Live footage broadcast on DIT and AIT captured scenes of disorder on the floor of the House during the session

Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State appeared before the Rivers State House of Assembly on Friday, July 10, to formally submit the 2026 Appropriation Bill for legislative consideration and approval.

The presentation took place at the House of Assembly Quarters Auditorium in Port Harcourt and was broadcast live on DIT and Africa Independent Television (AIT), with cameras capturing what appeared to be a chaotic atmosphere on the floor of the chamber during the session.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara visits Rivers state House of Assembly Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Fubara and the Assembly's Rocky Relationship

The budget presentation comes against the backdrop of a protracted and well-documented political standoff between Fubara and a faction of the Rivers State House of Assembly, loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike. The rivalry has repeatedly stalled governance in the state and drawn national attention since Fubara assumed office.

Tension between the governor and the legislature has at various points escalated into open confrontation, with competing factions disputing the legitimacy of proceedings and the composition of the House itself. Friday's session appeared to be no exception, with broadcast footage suggesting disorder inside the chamber as Fubara moved to discharge one of his primary constitutional obligations.

The 2026 Appropriation Bill's passage will be central to the state government's ability to fund projects and deliver services in the coming fiscal year, making the legislative approval process a critical milestone for Fubara's administration.

Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Nyesom Wike's loyalist, Martins Amaewhule, meet Photo Credit: @GovWike, @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Fubara and Amaewhule exchanged pleasantries

After the presentation, the Speaker of the Assembly, Martins Amaewhule, had a brief conversation with the governor after he walked up to him. They both had a handshake and, with other members of the House, showed a sign of peace between Wike's camp and the governor.

Recall that Fubara and Wike had been at loggerheads soon after the governor was sworn in. The development led to a long standstill of governance in the state and the declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Tinubu in a bid to restore peace. A political solution was later deployed, and the governor lost the chance of contesting for a second term in 2027.

Governor Fubara had hoped to secure his place in the 2027 race when he dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). However, he later stepped down from the party's primary and never commented on the situation.

See the video of the moment on X here:

Wike praises Nigerian contractors

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, has got Nigerians talking after explaining his scepticism about awarding projects to Nigerian contractors.

Wike, in a trending video, said his experience as a local government chairman and governor of Rivers has taught him the headaches of dealing with local contractors.

The FCT minister made the claim while commending one of the local contractors who has successfully completed a road in Abuja during commissioning.

Source: Legit.ng