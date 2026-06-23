Leonardo Dionicio is a reality TV star, actor, musician, and former salesperson. He made headlines during Season 5 of Love Island USA, but he dropped his debut musical single just days before filming. The reality star established his own identity by finishing as the runner-up alongside partner Kassy Castillo.

Leonardo Dionicio is wearing a light-blue hoodie and a trucker hat (L) and a heavy, dark-furred hooded jacket (R). Photo: @leonardo_dionicio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Leonardo Dionicio is a reality TV personality, singer-songwriter, model, and former Division I athlete.

former Division I athlete. He finished as the runner-up on Love Island USA Season 5 alongside his partner from the villa, Kassy Castillo .

Season 5 alongside his partner from the villa, . The reality star expanded his television portfolio by joining the cast of MTV's flagship competition series, The Challenge .

. He released an official musical single just one week before flying out to Fiji to film his breakout reality TV season.

Profile summary

Full name Leonardo Dionicio Date of birth 20 September 2001 Age 24 years old (as of June 2026) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth West Hartford, Connecticut, United States Current residence West Hartford, Connecticut, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Afro-Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 180 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Gina Dionicio Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV personality, singer, model, former salesman Instagram @leonardo_dionicio

Who is Leonardo Dionicio?

Leonardo Dionicio was born in West Hartford, Connecticut, United States. He is an American national of Hispanic ethnicity. Leonardo has roots in the Dominican Republic.

Leonardo Dionicio is 24 years old as of 2026. He was born on 20 September 2001, and his zodiac sign is Virgo. Dionicio was raised in a highly competitive and supportive household by his mother, Gina Dionicio.

The television personality grew up alongside two siblings who share his passion for sports. His older brother, Brian, played college baseball.

Top five facts about Leonardo Dionicio. Photo: @leonardo_dionicio on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Leo's twin sister, Giovanna Dionicio, is an accomplished athlete who plays competitive soccer for Yale University. Growing up in a household driven by excellence, Leonardo was pushed to diversify his talents early on. Aside from sports, he was a member of his school choir and played the violin in his local school orchestra.

Leonardo attended Hall High School, where he was a standout athlete in football, track, and baseball. Following a post-graduate year at St. Thomas More, he accepted an athletic scholarship from the University of Dayton. At the Division I university, he played baseball and majored in business and e-commerce.

What does Leo from Love Island do for a living?

Leonardo Dionicio is smiling broadly in a dark blue henley shirt at a dimly lit venue (L) and wearing a grey hoodie indoors (R). Photo: @leonardo_dionicio (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Leo operates as a multi-faceted entertainment professional, working as a TV personality and musician. He originally rose to national fame during the summer of 2023 on Love Island USA. Before joining reality TV, Leo was a salesperson.

The reality TV star is also a musician. Just a week before production took his phone away for Love Island, he released his first official single titled COMIN' HOME.

His mother, Gina, later confirmed to local media that the singer-songwriter is continuously writing and developing new material to follow up on his success on his reality platform.

Leonardo Dionicio's Love Island journey

Kassy Catillo and Leonardo Dionicio holding each other on Love Island USA Season 5. Photo: @loveislandusa (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Leonardo Dionicio, then 21 years old, entered Love Island USA Season 5 on Day 1 as the first male islander. He immediately paired up with Kassy Castillo in the initial coupling.

Leo chose to explore a connection with Anna Kurdys on Day 5, creating immediate tension between the three islanders. He then realised their bond was stronger than his connection with Anna, and they rekindled their romance.

By Day 11, the tension became unbearable for Anna, who decided to self-eliminate from the show. The most controversial moment of Leo's journey arrived on Day 21 during the Casa Amor episode. This was when he became "public enemy number one" in the villa.

Leonardo Dionicio standing next to a car. Photo: @leonardo_dionicio (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Despite having told Kassy that "no one was going to come into the villa and turn his head," Leo betrayed Kassy by kissing new bombshell Johnnie Garcia. He even invited her to his bed.

Meanwhile, Kassy had kissed Matia Marcantuoni and shared a bed with him during her stay at Casa Amor. However, she stopped out of respect for her connection with Leo, not going as far as Leo did.

Leo shockingly chose to recouple with Johnnie, while Kassy recoupled with Matia, triggering an explosive confrontation when the original women returned. Kassy was enraged, calling Leo expletives, and all the women, particularly Carmen Kocourek and Destiny Davis, took him to task.

Leonardo Dionicio on his knees on Love Island Season 5 Episode 532. Photo: Sara Mally

Source: Getty Images

Leonardo later apologised and took responsibility, saying Kassy did not deserve the treatment. He also added:

Kassy is an amazing girl. What I did was selfish. I just wish I had never put her in that situation.

Despite the massive betrayal, Leo tried desperately to win Kassy back through romantic gestures and apologies. On Day 27, during the final recoupling, Kassy chose Leo; they were crowned runners-up on Day 32.

Leonardo Dionicio’s competitive debut on The Challenge

Leonardo Dionicio also competed on MTV's The Challenge: Vets & New Threats Season 41, which premiered on 30 July 2025. The TV personality joined as a "rookie" alongside other reality stars like Dee Valladares from Survivor, America Lopez from Big Brother, and Izzy Fairthorne from Too Hot to Handle.

Leonardo Dionicio at Times Square, New York City. Photo: @leonardo_dionicio (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Leo brought "swagger, social savvy, and low-key athleticism" to the competition, proving he wasn't just a reality TV celebrity but a genuine competitor. He won two consecutive daily challenges: first with Sydney Segal and then with Nany González.

However, Leo faced some backlash when TJ called him out for hypocrisy after he gave a speech urging rookies not to vote for each other, then voted for one himself. Despite the drama, the reality star stayed competitive and safe, partnering with Ashley Mitchell for several challenges.

Are Leonardo Dionicio and Kassy Castillo still together?

Kassy Castillo attends Affinity Nightlife presents "Music Is Love | Love Is Music" Grammys after-party at Academy LA on 4 February 2024, in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vivien Killilea

Source: Getty Images

Leonardo and Kassy Castillo left Fiji hand in hand as a committed couple. They tried to manage a long-distance relationship between Connecticut and Texas.

A few months after the cameras stopped rolling in October 2023, the duo mutually decided to part ways. They wanted to focus on their respective careers. However, they remain on amicable terms.

FAQs

Who is Leonardo Dionicio? He is an American reality TV star, singer, and athlete who found fame as a runner-up on Season 5 of Love Island USA. What is Leonardo Dionicio's age? He is 24 years old as of 2026, having been born in 2001. What is Leonardo Dionicio's nationality? Leo is an American national. What is Leonardo Dionicio's ethnicity? He is of Latino ethnicity with roots in the Dominican Republic. Where is Leo Dionicio from? The TV personality was born and raised in West Hartford, Connecticut, United States. How old was Leo in Love Island? Dionicio was 21 years old when he appeared on Love Island USA. How tall is Leo Dionicio? He stands at 5 feet 11 inches, which is equivalent to 180 centimetres. Does Leonardo Dionicio have a twin? Leo has a twin sister, Giovanna, who plays soccer for Yale University. What reality shows has Leonardo been on? He competed on Season 5 of Love Island USA and later joined MTV's The Challenge: Vets & New Threats.

After his breakout success on the dating scene, Leonardo Dionicio adapted to the demands of physical competition shows. He continues to split his professional time between recording studios and television sets, showing no signs of slowing down.

Legit.ng published an article about Rob Rausch. TV personality Rob Rausch is a professional snake handler. He became famous globally after appearing on Seasons 5 and 6 of Love Island USA. Rob also won Peacock's reality show The Traitors Season 4.

While on Love Island USA, Rob dated Leah Kateb and Andrea Carmona, and was later rumoured to be dating TV personality Maura Higgins. He denied the rumours and is reportedly dating skincare specialist Chloe Su Chen. Read more about Rob Rausch in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng