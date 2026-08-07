Nollywood actor Gabriel Afolayan disclosed that P-Square's internal conflicts date back to their 2005 'Get Squared' era at EKO Reelmix Studio

Afolayan revealed that arguments over song selection for albums have always been a source of tension between the twin brothers

The actor hinted that manager Jude Okoye played a central role in deciding whose songs made the final cut, fuelling resentment

Nollywood actor and singer Gabriel Afolayan has stepped into the ongoing P-Square family feud, revealing that the tensions tearing the group apart are far from new.

In a post shared on his X account on Friday, August 7, 2026, Afolayan stated that he had firsthand knowledge of the brothers' conflicts dating back to 2005, when the group was recording during their "Get Squared" era at EKO Reelmix Studio in Lagos.

Gabriel Afolayan weighs in on Psquare's family drama. Credit: gabrielafolayan/psquare

Source: Instagram

According to the actor, who apparently had studio access during that formative period, the root of the dispute was never personal in the beginning. It was about music. Peter and Paul Okoye allegedly clashed repeatedly over which songs would make it onto their albums, with each twin pushing for his own compositions to receive more attention.

Jude Okoye at the Centre of It All

Afolayan pointed directly at Jude Okoye, the group's elder brother and long-time manager, as the figure who ultimately decided the song selection outcomes. He suggested this pattern of Jude acting as the final arbiter created a quiet but persistent resentment within the group across their entire prime era.

"This fight don tey no be today," Afolayan wrote plainly, using street language to stress that these fractures ran deep.

He also hinted at the personal dimension, particularly involving the brothers' marriages, though he stopped short of elaborating. "The marriage thing, chai talk bokku..." he added cryptically.

Actor Gabriel Afolayan shares how Psquare brothers used to argue over songs selection. Credit: psquare

Source: Instagram

His comments come against the backdrop of a fresh escalation in the P-Square feud, with Peter Okoye revisiting allegations around property disputes and threats involving Jude.

See Gabriel Afolayan's original post that sparked the conversation below:

Fans React to Afolayan's Revelations

The post triggered strong reactions online:

@captain_pheelz asked:

"The real question is: if Jude wasn't there, would P-Square have lasted longer?"

@Wf_Bobson responded to Afolayan directly:

"Egbon from what you said and how u observe them, you would know more about their family."

@SeyiTunbi commented:

"God will be looking from above shaking his head in regret for blessing the wrong siblings"

@SpillOffrecord offered a counter-take:

"Song selection may happen but all their songs did well, so maybe he made right the decisions."

Police officer supports Peter Okoye

Legit.ng also reported that a throwback photo put FCT Police Command spokesperson SP Josephine Adeh in the middle of a heated family feud, and Nigerians are not letting it slide.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2026, Adeh took to Facebook to share a decade-old photo of herself with singer Peter Okoye, popularly known as Mr P, taken at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja back in 2016.

She also included the hashtag 'IbelievePeter.'

Source: Legit.ng