Denmark's Ministry of Immigration and Integration has published the residency conditions foreign workers must meet before applying for citizenship in 2026

Foreign workers must hold an unlimited residence permit for at least 2 years before their citizenship application can be considered

Getting a permanent residence permit in Denmark in 2026 first requires years of living in the country on a temporary permit

Denmark's Ministry of Immigration and Integration has outlined the key residency requirements that foreign workers must satisfy before they can apply for Danish citizenship, with the rules placing particular emphasis on how long a person must have lived in the country.

According to the ministry, two conditions are essentially non-negotiable for anyone seeking citizenship.

Denmark reveals the minimum residency period migrant workers must complete before seeking citizenship. Photo Credit: DuKai photographe, Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

First, the applicant must be permanently resident in Denmark and registered at a Danish address in the Central Register of Persons, known as the CPR register.

Second, they must have held an unlimited residence permit for at least two years before the end of the month in which the relevant citizenship bill is expected to be adopted.

Refugees and stateless persons face a shorter threshold. Those who hold recognised refugee status, or a comparable status, only need to have held an unlimited residence permit for one year rather than two.

How foreign workers can qualify for permanent residence

Before citizenship becomes a possibility, most foreign workers must first obtain a permanent residence permit, which is itself a multi-year process.

According to the Danish immigration authority, a person generally needs to have held a temporary residence permit for eight years before becoming eligible.

In some circumstances, that period is reduced to four years, depending on the individual's situation and whether certain conditions are met.

The ministry also noted that foreign nationals living in Denmark under EU residence rules are not exempt from the standard requirements.

Holding an EU registration certificate does not serve as proof of permanent residence rights. Such certificates are issued by the Danish Agency for International Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) upon application and do not automatically satisfy the citizenship residency condition.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Denmark had announced how many years foreigners must reside in the country to qualify for permanent residency.

Citizenship: Denmark lists debts you must clear

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Denmark had highlighted 11 debts one must settle before seeking citizenship.

The conditions form part of Denmark's official citizenship requirements for foreign nationals and make clear that applicants who have not cleared or arranged repayment of listed debts may be denied citizenship under paragraph 22 of the citizenship guidelines.

The government noted that certain exceptions apply.

Source: Legit.ng