Get to know Tram BBNaija, the completely focused streamer of Season 11

Tram from BBNaija is a Lagos-based streamer, content creator, author, and entrepreneur. He is one of the first housemates introduced in Big Brother Naija Season 11, which premiered on 26 July 2026. Competing for the grand prize, Tram entered the house focused solely on the game, not romance.

Tram poses during his official housemate photoshoot. Photo: @OnekingNaija.com (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Tram was among the first housemates introduced when BBNaija Season 11 premiered on 26 July 2026 on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 49.

Season 11 premiered on on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 49. The BBNaija contestant's real name is Joshua Alekewumu .

contestant's real name is . Tram hails from Lagos State, Nigeria .

. He entered BBNaija Season 11 with a laser-focused strategy to win, entirely shunning romance and distractions.

Profile summary

Full name Joshua Alekewumu Famous as Tram Gender Male Year of birth 2001/2002 (estimated) Age 24 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth Lagos State, Nigeria State of origin Lagos State Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Streamer, content creator, author, entrepreneur

Tram from BBNaija's biography

The content creator was born Joshua Alekewumu in Lagos State, Nigeria. He is 24 years old as of July 2026. Although his exact birth date has not been made public, he was likely born in 2001 or 2002. Tram is a Nigerian citizen.

What does Tram from BBNaija do?

Before joining Big Brother Naija Season 11, Tram worked as a streamer, content creator, author, and entrepreneur in Lagos, Nigeria. He creates digital content and livestreams, building an audience through his online platforms.

Top 5 facts about Tram from BBNaija. Photo: @olorisupergalmedia/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Tram's Instagram following has grown rapidly since he was introduced as one of the 24 housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11. As of this writing, his Instagram account has over 33 thousand followers.

Tram is also active on other social media platforms. His TikTok account has over 7 thousand followers, and his YouTube channel has 2 thousand subscribers as of this writing.

In addition to content creation, the BBNaija housemate is an author and creative writer. He has described himself as someone who enjoys intellectual challenges and "feeding his brain."

Alongside his creative work, Tram runs entrepreneurial ventures focused on digital brands and business projects.

Inside Tram's Big Brother Naija debut

Tram recently rose to fame after joining Big Brother Naija Season 11 (11/11), where he is competing for the ₦160 million grand prize. The reality show premiered on 26 July 2026.

Tram poses for his official BBNaija Season 11 promotional portrait. Photo: @trammania (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

According to his Big Brother Naija profile, Tram revealed that he joined the reality show to introduce himself to a wider audience, saying:

It’s Big Brother Naija! It’s an opportunity to put myself out there. I feel I’m a gem and the world needs to experience me.

Shortly after Tram entered the BBNaija house, social media users resurfaced a viral clip from iShowSpeed's Speed Does Africa tour in Lagos. In the video, Tram hands the American streamer a contraceptive before gesturing toward a nearby woman and lightheartedly offering to introduce them.

Is Tram from BBNaija dating?

Tram looks into the camera during a studio-style portrait. Photo: @trammania (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In his official BBNaija profile, Tram reveals that he is engaged. Despite this, he has made it clear that he has no intention of pursuing romance during his time in the reality TV house, choosing instead to focus on the competition. During his official BBNaija Season 11 introduction video, he said:

Honestly, love is a beautiful thing, you know. I feel like everyone should experience love, but I'm not here for love. I'm here to play the game.

FAQs

Who is Tram from BBNaija? He is a Nigerian streamer, content creator, author, and entrepreneur who is a contestant on BBNaija Season 11. How old is Tram from BBNaija? The digital creator is 24 years old as of July 2026. Where does Tram from BBNaija come from? The BBNaija housemate hails from Lagos State, Nigeria. What is Tram's real name? His real name is Joshua Alekewumu. Is Tram from BBNaija dating anyone? Tram's official Big Brother Naija profile states that he is engaged. What is Tram from BBNaija's nationality? He is a Nigerian citizen. Where does Tram live? The BBNaija season 11 contestant currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tram from BBNaija is a streamer, content creator, author, and entrepreneur who gained national attention after joining Big Brother Naija Season 11. Known for his disciplined mindset and game-first approach, he entered the house determined to compete without distractions. The BBNaija contestant is from Lagos State, Nigeria.

Legit.ng recently published an article on Kuture from BBNaija's biography. He was born Unekwuojo Godswill Ameh, hails from Kogi State, and was raised in Ajegunle, Lagos. Kuture attended the Maritime Academy, where he studied sailing and marine logistics.

Kuture works as a professional sailor and marine logistics specialist, a career that sets him apart from many reality TV stars. He brought a mix of bold energy, raw honesty, and creative flair to Big Brother Naija Season 10. Kuture was not in the house simply to relax but to entertain, challenge, and inspire.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng