President Tinubu hosted a delegation of Tijaniyya leaders from three countries at the State House in Abuja on August 7, 2026

The delegation, representing the Supreme Council of Tijaniyya worldwide, came to condole with Nigeria over the death of Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi

Algeria's Khalifa Sheikh Ali Bin Arabi led the condolence message at the reception, which drew leaders from Nigeria, Algeria, and Senegal

President Bola Tinubu on Friday, August 7, 2026, received a high-level delegation of Tijaniyya leaders at the State House in Abuja, in a condolence visit marking the passing of one of Islam's most revered figures in Nigeria.

The delegation represented the Supreme Council of Tijaniyya worldwide and included leaders from Nigeria, Algeria, and Senegal, as well as members of the Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi Foundation. They gathered to formally mourn Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, who died on November 26, 2025, at the age of 98.

President Bola Tinubu hosts leaders of the Tijaniyya Movement in Abuja Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Algeria's Khalifa, Sheikh Ali Bin Arabi, delivered the main condolence address on behalf of the visiting delegation during the reception.

Tinubu's words on Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi

President Tinubu paid tribute to the late Islamic scholar in remarks attributed to him in an official State House press release issued by his Special Adviser, Sunday Dare.

Tinubu said:

"We miss our father, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi. He was a beloved father and a great leader."

A short video of the event, posted on August 8, 2026, by Dada Olusegun, the special assistant to the president on social media, captured the greetings exchanged, Tinubu addressing the seated delegation, and the atmosphere of the reception at the State House.

The Tijaniyya Movement is one of the most widely followed Sufi brotherhoods across West Africa and North Africa, with a significant following in Nigeria, Senegal, and Algeria. The Supreme Council of Tijaniyya coordinates the global affairs of the order, and the presence of representatives from all three countries underlined the international stature of Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi within the movement.

Nigerians react as Tijaniyya leaders visit Tinubu

The video has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their comments:

Sistaliano wrote:

"A powerful reminder that true leadership transcends politics. May Almighty Allah continue to grant President Tinubu wisdom, strength, and good health as he leads Nigeria, and may Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi's legacy continue to inspire generations."

Fattylincorn_01 commented:

"May Allah continue to strengthen and protect President Tinubu. The prayers of the global Tijaniyya community are a true blessing for Nigeria. Rest in perfect peace, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi."

Commyhot1 prayed for the late cleric:

"May Allah grant Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi eternal rest."

Osborne Osberry tweeted:

"The President's tribute to Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi as "a beloved father and a great leader" highlights his recognition of the role of faith leaders in promoting national unity and moral values."

See the video of the visit on X here:

FG to relocate 29 correctional centres across Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the relocation of 29 correctional centres in some parts of the country.

Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the minister of interior, made this known during the commissioning of some operational vehicles for the Nigerian Correctional Service.

The minister first announced the plan to relocate some of the correctional centres in June 2024 while speaking on security concerns of their locations in the urban area.

Source: Legit.ng