An eyelash technician known on X as @Hellomissbetty shared her WAEC result online, and the post quickly gained traction

Her result showed she passed all nine subjects, earning an A1 in Civic Education and a B2 in both Chemistry and Health Education

The post drew widespread attention on X, with many reacting to seeing a trade professional reveal strong academic credentials

An eyelash technician on X who goes by the handle @Hellomissbetty has become a talking point on Nigerian social media after sharing her West African Senior School Certificate Examination result, which showed she passed all nine subjects she sat for.

The result, which she posted publicly, revealed a performance that many might not expect from someone now working in the beauty industry.

Eyelash technician shows off her WAEC result. Photo credit: @Floarea Maxim / Getty Images, Hellomissbetty/X.

Source: UGC

She earned an A1 in Civic Education and a B2 in both Chemistry and Health Education, subjects that many students typically find demanding.

A Full Breakdown of Her WAEC Result

Her complete WAEC result read as follows: Marketing (B3), Civic Education (A1), English Language (C6), General Mathematics (B3), Agriculture (B3), Biology (C4), Chemistry (B2), Health Education (B2), and Physics (B3).

The result showed passes across the board, with her strongest performance coming in the sciences and commerce-related subjects.

English Language and Biology were her lowest scores at C6 and C4 respectively, though both still represent passing grades under the WAEC grading system.

Eyelash Technician's Post Goes Viral

What made the post stand out for many online was the contrast between her current occupation as an eyelash technician and the academic record she put on display.

In Nigeria, conversations around career paths, skilled trades, and educational qualifications often generate strong opinions, and her post landed right in the middle of that debate.

Her result touched on a broader reality for many young Nigerians: holding solid academic qualifications while choosing or finding work in the informal or creative economy, whether out of circumstance, passion, or opportunity.

See the post below:

Science student displays his WAEC result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Moses Daniel Terzungwe, a 2026 WASSCE candidate from Sky Crest High School in Bauchi, shared his WAEC result on Facebook and asked whether it was good enough for medicine.

His 2026 result showed credits across key science subjects including Biology, Chemistry, Physics, and English Language.

Source: Legit.ng