Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga praised Tinubu's infrastructure record during an inspection tour of the Makurdi–Otukpo–Enugu dual carriageway

The 258-kilometre highway cuts through 4 states and has already reduced travel time between Makurdi and Otukpo from 3 hours to about 1.5 hours

The Federal Controller of Works confirmed construction is 86 kilometres into the binder course, with full completion targeted for December 2027

Presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga said on Thursday, August 6, that President Bola Tinubu merits public recognition for delivering infrastructure projects across multiple parts of the country, including a major dual carriageway currently under construction in Benue state.

Onanuga made the remarks during an inspection tour of the Makurdi–Otukpo–Obollo-Afor–Enugu expressway, led by the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Presidential Media Team.

The presidency said President Bola Tinubu is making strides with the Makurdi–Otukpo–Enugu dual carriageway. Photo credit: Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

As reported by Vanguard, the team was being shown completed and ongoing federal projects across Benue State.

Onanuga's remarks on the expressway

Speaking to journalists along the route, Onanuga said the road had already produced measurable results even before completion.

"From what I gathered, the road was so bad that from Makurdi to Otukpo it used to take about three hours. But now, just about one and a half hours or so, we are in Otukpo," he said.

He described the project as vital to national connectivity.

"This road is linking the North Central and the South East for you. If you are able to link all parts of Nigeria, it shows you that we are improving the connectivity across our states," he added, noting that the route would support both passenger movement and the transport of goods across state borders.

Construction progress and funding details

The Federal Controller of Works for Benue state, Mukaila Danladi, told the inspection team that the 258-kilometre highway has been split into five construction sections and passes through Nasarawa, Benue, Kogi and Enugu states, Leadership reported.

About 178 kilometres of the road fall within Benue State, and the stretch under inspection covers 50 kilometres on each carriageway.

The Presidency says Nigerians should stand by Tinubu, insisting his administration has delivered great works. Photo credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Danladi said about 86 kilometres of binder course had been laid on both carriageways. He attributed some delays to the ongoing rainy season, explaining that certain earthworks cannot proceed under wet conditions.

He added that contractors have shifted focus to hydraulic structures and drainage work in the meantime.

The project is being executed by China Harbour Engineering Company and is financed through a combination of a China EXIM Bank loan and Federal Government counterpart funding. Danladi confirmed the 48-month contract remains on track, with delivery expected by December 2027.

The highway is the second phase of the Abuja–Akwanga–Nasarawa–Makurdi corridor, extending the dualisation further south toward Enugu.

NAN reported that the completed road is expected to improve road safety, ease the movement of agricultural produce and support trade integration across the affected states.

Tinubu gains spiritual backing

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Supreme Council of the Tijaniyya worldwide prayed for President Bola Tinubu, asking God to grant him good health, peace, and continued guidance in leading Nigeria.

The prayers were offered during a condolence visit to President Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, according to a statement released on Friday, August 7, by Sunday Dare, the Nigerian leader's special adviser on media and public communications, and seen by Legit.ng.

The delegation had come to commiserate with the president over the death of renowned Islamic scholar Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

Source: Legit.ng