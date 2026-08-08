Bala Wunti Appointed Pioneer CEO of World Energy Council Nigeria

Bala Wunti was named the first-ever CEO of World Energy Council Nigeria, marking a new executive leadership era for the organisation

Wunti brings over three decades of experience across Nigeria's upstream, midstream and downstream petroleum sectors, including senior NNPC Ltd roles

WEC Nigeria, a member of the global council since 1960, will under Wunti connect Nigeria's energy sector to an international network of stakeholders

The World Energy Council (WEC) Nigeria has named Bala Wunti as its inaugural Chief Executive Officer, with the Board's appointment creating a formal executive leadership structure for the organisation in the country for the first time.

Legit.ng gathers that Nigeria has been a member of the World Energy Council since 1960, but the appointment of a dedicated CEO signals a sharper focus on building institutional capacity and driving energy policy conversations within the country.

The World Energy Council Nigeria appoints Bala Wunti as its pioneer CEO, giving the organisation a formal executive leadership structure for the first time. Photo credit: @BalaWunti

Source: Twitter

Wunti's Career in Nigeria's Oil and Gas Sector

Wunti's background spans more than 30 years across all three segments of Nigeria's petroleum industry. At the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd), he served as Chief Upstream Investment Officer at NNPC Upstream Investment Services (NUIMS), where he oversaw the company's joint venture and Production Sharing Contract (PSC) portfolios and led negotiations with both international and indigenous energy firms.

Among his more consequential assignments was his involvement in renegotiating Nigeria's Deep Offshore PSCs, a process that tackled longstanding commercial tensions between the country and its contractors. He also led cost-reduction efforts that brought production costs below $10 per barrel in certain operations.

Earlier in his career, as head of the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Wunti was associated with Operation White, a monitoring initiative aimed at improving transparency and accountability in petroleum products distribution across Nigeria.

He later moved into corporate leadership at NNPC as Chief Strategy and Sustainability Officer, contributing to the company's transition into a commercially driven national energy firm. His portfolio also included involvement in liquefied natural gas projects, gas sales agreements and advocacy for greater domestic use of Nigeria's gas resources.

On the security side, Wunti played a role in efforts to curb crude oil theft and pipeline vandalism, including work on a Command and Control Centre for monitoring oil and gas infrastructure. He also represented Nigeria on the OPEC Economic Commission Board and took part in the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Wunti Sets Out His Vision for WEC Nigeria

Speaking after his appointment, Wunti said Nigeria's energy decisions must be rooted in practical realities rather than policy ideals.

"Nigeria's energy future cannot be shaped by ideology alone. It must be grounded in the realities of energy security, affordability, sustainability and national development. WEC Nigeria will bring government, industry, investors, academia and society into a credible, impartial platform that converts dialogue into informed decisions, investable solutions and measurable progress," he said.

Under his leadership, WEC Nigeria is expected to produce research on the country's energy priorities, strengthen ties between local stakeholders and the Council's global network, and serve as a neutral platform for energy policy discussions.

Wunti is an alumnus of executive programmes at Harvard Business School and the Blavatnik School of Government at the University of Oxford.

NNPC N210trn Controversy: Wunti's Senate Testimony Provided Clarity

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Wunti took centre stage in the N210 trillion controversy surrounding the Nigerian NNPCL, drawing a line between what the figures actually represent and how they have been characterised in public discourse.

He appeared before the Nigerian Senate and gave testimony that, according to policy analyst Engr Ike Onwuachu, changed the tone of a debate that had grown increasingly sensational.

In an op-ed made available to Legit.ng on Sunday, July 19, Onwuachu argued that Wunti's command of petroleum operations, investment structures and financial accounting allowed him to methodically break down complex ledger entries in a way that gave lawmakers a firmer factual foundation to work from

Source: Legit.ng