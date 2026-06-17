Not one woman picked him, yet Austin Shepard became one of Love Island USA Season 7's most beloved islanders. The American reality TV star, digital content creator, and fitness enthusiast gained fame after a dramatic recoupling left him unchosen, turning his underdog journey into a fan-favourite storyline.

Austin Shepard enjoying his time at the villa. Photo: Ben Symons (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Austin Shepard is an American reality TV star, social media personality, and fitness enthusiast who rose to prominence during his appearance on Love Island USA Season 7.

Season 7. During his time in the villa, Austin's journey took a dramatic turn when he was left single during a crucial recoupling, entirely unpicked by the women.

The Love Island USA breakout star was later featured as a guest cast member on Season 2 of the Love Island: Beyond the Villa spinoff.

Profile summary

Full name Austin Shepard Gender Male Date of birth 19 January 1999 Age 27 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Northville, Michigan, United States Current residence Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Hair colour Dark blonde Eye colour Brown Mother Kelly Marie Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV star, digital content creator, fitness enthusiast Instagram @austin_shepard3

Get to know Austin Shepard from Love Island USA

The reality TV personality, Austin Shepard, was born on 19 January 1999 in Northville, Michigan, United States. He is 27 years old as of 2026, and his zodiac sign is Capricorn. Austin's mother is Kelly Marie.

Top five facts about Austin Shepard. Photo: Jocelyn Prescod/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

A closer look at Austin Shepard's career

Austin Shepard is a reality TV star, digital content creator, fitness enthusiast, and former pool technician. He has transformed his background as an independent service worker into a growing personal brand, sharing fitness, modelling, and outdoor lifestyle content with his online audience.

Austin rose to prominence on Instagram and TikTok after winning fans over during his time in the villa. His genuine personality and unexpected journey on the show helped him become one of the season's breakout figures, building a loyal following beyond reality television.

Following his television debut, Shepard expanded into fitness and modelling collaborations, partnering with digital platforms and lifestyle brands. His Instagram presence has continued to grow, with more than 262 thousand followers at the time of writing.

On TikTok, Austin shares workout routines, behind-the-scenes glimpses of his Florida lifestyle, and motivational vlogs while promoting wellness, fitness apparel, and lifestyle products. His TikTok account has grown to more than 817 thousand followers as of this writing.

Shepard also appeared as a guest cast member in Season 2 of the Love Island: Beyond the Villa spin-off, making his debut in the 29 April 2026 episode on Peacock.

What happened with Austin on Love Island?

Austin Shepard scrolling his phone. Photo: @austin_shepard3 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Shepard became one of the unexpected breakout stars and fan favourites of Love Island USA Season 7. Viewed as an underdog, he quickly drew strong public support.

The content creator entered the villa on Day 1 but went unpicked during the initial coupling, becoming the only male islander in that position. He was then paired with Chelley Bissainthe by default as he worked to find a stable connection.

Austin eventually coupled up with Amaya Espinal early in the season, though his trajectory shifted significantly during Casa Amor. While at the second villa, he formed a new connection with bombshell Jaden Dugger and chose to bring her back to the main villa during the recoupling.

Shepard's time in the villa came to an end on episode 27. Following a public vote that left his new couple vulnerable, he and Jaden were dumped from the island together when the remaining islanders chose not to save them.

What happened to Austin Shepard after Love Island?

Austin Shepard photographed on a New York City street. Photo: @austin_shepard3 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Following his rise to television fame, Austin faced personal challenges away from the spotlight. He revealed that he relapsed on opioids while filming the spin-off series Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Describing himself at the time as a high-functioning but struggling addict, Austin said he spent nearly two and a half months isolating in his apartment. He avoided production cameras as the relapse took a toll on his appearance and overall health.

While Austin kept his situation hidden from producers, castmates Charlie Georgio, TJ Palma, and Iris Kendall noticed his struggle and offered private support.

The turning point came when Austin had a moment of clarity during a serious medical episode while attempting to detox alone. In a March 2026 interview on TMZ's Previously On… podcast, he described the severity of what happened that night:

I know how this road goes. I've had plenty of friends that are not here today that have sadly passed from it… that was my moment of clarity. There was one night, I was sitting there, I was going crazy, I hadn't slept in four nights, I was very sick... It was horrible, I couldn't sit still.

Austin Shepard poses outside Dodger Stadium. Photo: @austin_shepard3 (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Realising the severity of his condition, Austin admitted himself to The Haven Detox facility for intensive treatment, paying $10,000 out of pocket to focus on his recovery. Reflecting on that difficult period during his appearance on TMZ's Previously On… podcast, Austin shared his determination to embrace the opportunity and make lasting changes.

As reported by Elite Daily, he noted:

I paid all this money. I'm going to take full advantage of being here, and I'm going to do everything... It's either death or a long life of misery.

During his recovery, the content creator fully engaged in the centre's therapeutic program, including AA meetings, counselling sessions, yoga, and arts and crafts.

FAQs

Who is Austin Shepard? He is an American digital content creator, reality television star, and fitness enthusiast who gained fame as a contestant on Season 7 of Love Island USA. What is Austin Shepard's age? Austin is 27 years old as of 2026. When is Austin Shepard's birthday? His birthday is on 19 January. What is Austin Shepard's height? Austin stands at 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) tall. Is Austin Shepard related to Dax? He is not related to actor and podcast host Dax Shepard; they simply share the same last name. Are Austin and Amaya still together? Austin and Amaya are not together, as their brief connection ended during the season, and Amaya went on to win the show with Bryan Arenales. What shows has Austin Shepard been on? Austin has appeared on Love Island USA Season 7 and its Peacock spin-off series, Love Island: Beyond the Villa.

Austin Shepard emerged as one of the unexpected breakout stars of Love Island USA Season 7. After the show, he faced serious personal challenges off-camera before becoming an advocate for sobriety and mental health recovery. Austin now uses his growing platform to inspire followers and aims to create treatment scholarships for those in need.

Legit.ng also published a biography of Carmen Kocourek from Love Island. She is a reality TV star, model, and social media influencer best known for her appearance on Love Island USA Season 5, where she gained widespread recognition and a global fan following.

Carmen Kocourek was born in Franklin, Wisconsin, United States. She formed a connection with fellow Islander Kenzo Nudo during the show, and the pair ultimately finished in fourth place. Their relationship ended in July 2024, roughly a year after they left the villa.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng