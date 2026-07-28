A look at Simon Yiming Ma's life and how he built his fortune and empire

Simon Yiming Ma is a Chinese-American entrepreneur and technology executive best known as the founder and CEO of Camelot Information Systems. His company is a leading provider of enterprise digital transformation, cloud computing, and IT consulting services. He maintains a private personal life, but his success has made him a notable figure in the global technology industry.

Technology executive Simon Yiming Ma (L) and his daughter, Rebecca Ma (R). Photo: asiasociety.org, @beccaxbloom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Simon Yiming Ma is a Chinese-American entrepreneur and the CEO, chairman, and founder of Camelot Information Systems .

. He built his fortune by growing Camelot into a major provider of enterprise digital transformation and IT consulting services.

Before founding Camelot in 2000, Ma worked at IBM , gaining experience in enterprise technology.

, gaining experience in enterprise technology. Simon Yiming Ma is married to Heidi Chou, and the couple has a daughter named Rebecca Ma, famous as Becca Bloom.

Profile summary

Full name Simon Yiming Ma Gender Male Date of birth 15 June 1962 Age 64 years old (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Beijing, China Current residence Atherton, California, United States Nationality Chinese-American Ethnicity Asian Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Grey Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Partner Heidi Chou Children 1 College East China Normal University, UC Santa Barbara Profession Entrepreneur, mathematician, technology executive

Who is Simon Yiming Ma?

Simon Yiming Ma was reportedly born on 15 June 1962 in Beijing, China. As of 2026, he is said to be 64 years old, and his zodiac sign is Gemini. The Chinese-American entrepreneur later established business ties in the United States and is reportedly based in Atherton, California.

Simon Yiming Ma's daughter, Rebecca Ma, smiles as she poses atop a storey building. Photo: @beccaxbloom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Regarding his education, Ma reportedly earned a PhD in mathematics, a Master of Science in mathematics, and a Master of Science in computer science from the University of California, Santa Barbara. He is also reported to hold a bachelor's degree from East China Normal University in Shanghai, China.

What is Simon Yiming Ma known for?

Simon Yiming Ma is known as the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer (CEO) of Camelot Information Systems, a technology company specialising in enterprise digital transformation and IT consulting services. Since founding the company in 2000, he has overseen its growth into a major provider of enterprise technology solutions.

Simon Yiming Ma's daughter, Rebecca Ma, poses on a street in Paris, France. Photo: @beccaxbloom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Before establishing Camelot, Ma worked at IBM, where he gained experience in enterprise software, information technology, and business consulting. Building on this experience, he founded Camelot to help organisations implement and optimise enterprise technology solutions.

Under Ma's leadership, Camelot expanded its service portfolio beyond SAP consulting to include cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cybersecurity, and digital innovation services. A significant milestone came in 2010 when the company was listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

However, Camelot was later taken private in 2014 and has since continued to expand its enterprise technology offerings. Beyond entrepreneurship, Simon is also a member of the Northern California advisory council of the Asian Society.

Is Simon Yiming Ma married?

Simon Yiming Ma's daughter, Rebecca Ma, looks on, smiling. Photo: @beccaxbloom on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Simon Yiming Ma is married to Heidi Chou, although the couple has kept their relationship largely out of the public eye. The couple has at least one daughter, Rebecca Ma, who is better known online as Becca Bloom.

Rebecca has gained popularity as a digital content creator, sharing lifestyle, fashion, and travel content across social media platforms. While Ma has maintained a private profile throughout his career, his daughter's online presence has occasionally drawn public attention to the family.

FAQs

How old is Simon Yiming Ma? He was born on 15 June 1962, making him 64 years old as of 2026. What is Simon Yiming Ma’s nationality? The entrepreneur is a Chinese-American national. He was born in China and currently resides in the United States. What university did Simon Yiming Ma attend? He studied at East China Normal University and the University of California, Santa Barbara. What does Simon Yiming Ma do for a living? He is an entrepreneur, technology executive, and business leader best known as the founder, chairman, and chief executive officer (CEO) of Camelot Information Systems. What companies does Simon Yiming Ma own? He owns Camelot Information Systems, an enterprise technology solutions company. Does Simon Yiming Ma have a wife? He is married to Heidi Chou, and the couple has kept their relationship largely private. Who are Simon Yiming Ma’s children? His only publicly known child is Rebecca Ma, a social media personality and digital content creator, who is better known online as Becca Bloom.

Simon Yiming Ma is a successful entrepreneur and technology executive. He built his fortune by founding and growing Camelot Information Systems into a leading enterprise technology company. Despite keeping his personal life private, his business achievements continue to shape the digital transformation industry.

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Source: Legit.ng