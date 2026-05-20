Peller has revealed the relationship advice Frank Edoho once gave him about keeping love off social media

The content creator referenced Frank’s current marital controversy while speaking during a live session online

Frank Edoho and his estranged wife Sandra have remained in the spotlight following cheating allegations and public accusations

TikTok star Peller has shared details of a private relationship advice he once received from media personality Frank Edoho amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the TV host’s crashed marriage.

Peller made the revelation during a live stream while speaking about relationships and social media exposure with his fans online.

According to the young content creator, Frank Edoho had advised him sometime last year to keep his relationship with fellow TikToker Jarvis out of public view.

Peller discloses the relationship advice Frank Edoho once gave him about keeping love off social media. Photos: Peller/Frank Edoho.

Source: Twitter

Speaking during the live session, Peller explained that Frank Edoho warned him against constantly displaying his relationship online.

According to him, the veteran broadcaster encouraged him to focus on treating his partner well privately instead of seeking validation from social media users.

“Frank Edoho spoke about me and my baby’s relationship last year. He was telling me that I should do things for her but not put it out on social media and we should not put our relationship on the internet,” Peller said.

The TikTok star, however, appeared shocked by the current situation surrounding Frank’s own marriage.

“He advised me on everything, see what is happening to him now,” he added.

Frank, Sandra’s marriage controversy continues online

Frank Edoho and his estranged wife, Sandra Edoho, have remained one of the most talked-about celebrity couples online in recent weeks.

The drama intensified after Frank publicly declared that he would never commit himself to only one woman again, following the collapse of his marriage.

That statement immediately generated heated conversations online, especially after rumours surfaced alleging Sandra had cheated on him with a Nigerian singer.

Sandra later responded publicly with her own allegations against the TV host.

She accused Frank of allegedly being involved with multiple women during their marriage and even mentioned the names of women she claimed were connected to him.

Before Sandra, the former host of Who Wants To Be A Millionaire, was married to broadcaster Katherine Obiang.

Their marriage lasted for seven years before ending in 2010. They share three children together.

Frank later married Sandra in 2013, and the couple welcomed two children during their union.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Peller's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@stephen_stylesfb stated:

"Kai you don’t understand what he’s trying to preach. He said it out of experience, all good sha"

@adichie_jrn noted:

"Everybody wants to trend on this! Did he give you a bad advice??"

@popdaddyofbenin wrote:

"Now I see why peller is always over protective around other male celebrity"

Peller explains that Frank Edoho warned him against constantly displaying his relationship online. Photo: Peller.

Source: Instagram

Frank Edoho's ex-wife shares cryptic post

Legit.ng earlier reported that Katherine Obiang, the first wife of Frank Edoho, shared a post as she marked her birthday amid her ex-husband’s messy marriage crisis.

The media consultant had been trending over claims that his ex-wife, Sandra, and singer Chike are romantically involved.

What Katherine said about herself in the post sparked buzz among fans, who reacted to her message.

Source: Legit.ng