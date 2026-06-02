Federal government orders MDAs to cease mandatory three-month pre-retirement leave for civil servants

Circular clarifies retirement notice as a requirement, not an entitlement to leave

All MDAs must comply to retain experienced personnel until official retirement dates

FCT, Abuja - The federal government has directed all Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to end the practice of placing civil servants on a mandatory three-month pre-retirement leave, saying the provision is not recognised under the Public Service Rules.

The directive was issued in a circular signed by the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, and sent to senior government officials across the public service.

Tinubu's Govt Terminates 3-Month Terminal Leave for Civil Servants

Source: Twitter

According to the circular, several MDAs had wrongly interpreted the three-month retirement notice period as an automatic leave, resulting in officers leaving their duties before their official retirement dates, Punch reported.

FG: Retiring officers must remain at work

Walson-Jack stated that Public Service Rule 120243 only requires officers approaching retirement to give three months' notice, attend a one-month pre-retirement seminar and use the remaining period to complete pension and service record documentation.

“The so-called ‘mandatory three-month pre-retirement leave’ has no basis in the Public Service Rules,” she said.

The circular further clarified that,

“A retiring officer must give three months’ notice before their effective date of retirement. This is a notice requirement, not a leave entitlement.”

The Head of Service stressed that retiring officers remain in active service throughout the notice period and are expected to continue performing their duties except when attending approved retirement workshops or when granted leave under existing regulations, Vanguard reported.

MDAs ordered to comply

Consequently, all MDAs have been directed to stop asking officers due for retirement to vacate their positions before their official exit dates and ensure strict compliance with the clarified rule.

The move is expected to standardise retirement procedures and retain experienced personnel in service until their formal retirement.

New policy threatens junior civil servant

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government said junior civil servants are at risk of losing their jobs if they fail their compulsory promotion examination three consecutive times.

The Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said this is due to a new directive aimed at enforcing discipline and improving performance in the public service.

Source: Legit.ng