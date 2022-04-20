Woli Agba’s biography: age, wife, son, net worth, house, comedy

Who is Woli Agba? Woli, whose real name is Ayo Ajewole Ayobami Kunle, is a Nigerian-based gospel singer, comedian, actor, and social media sensation. He has created content alongside other famous comedians like Olamide Oladimeji and Micheal Allen.

The Nigerian gospel singer posing for a photo wearing a white cap. Photo: @woliagba_ayoajewole

Source: Instagram

Ajewole is the founder of Instagram Parish Ministry. He is known for his church comedy skits on social media. Apart from being a sought-after personality, he is a father and husband.

Profile summary

Full name: Ayo Ajewole Ayobami Kunle

Ayo Ajewole Ayobami Kunle Nickname: Woli Agba

Woli Agba Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 20 November 1982

20 November 1982 Age: 39 years old (as of April 2022)

39 years old (as of April 2022) Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Place of birth: Ibadan, Osun State, Nigeria

Ibadan, Osun State, Nigeria Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria Nationality: Nigerian

Nigerian Ethnicity: Osun

Osun Religion: Muslim

Muslim Sexuality: Straight

Straight Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother: Bolanle OSundare Ajewole

Bolanle OSundare Ajewole Father: Michael Ajewole

Michael Ajewole Marital status: Married

Married Wife: Princess Olaife Ajewole

Princess Olaife Ajewole Children: 1

1 School: Baptist Secondary School

Baptist Secondary School University: Lead City University Ibadan

Lead City University Ibadan Profession: Singer, comedian, actor, social media influencer

Singer, comedian, actor, social media influencer Net worth: $55,000

$55,000 Instagram: @woliagba_ayoajewole

@woliagba_ayoajewole YouTube: AyoAjewole Woliagba-YPM

Woli Agba's biography

The famous Nigerian comedian was born on 20 November 1982 in Osun State, Nigeria, to Bolanle Osundare Ajewole and Michael Ajewole, who passed away in 2015. He attended Baptist Secondary School Oke-Ado Ibadan and later was admitted to Baptist Secondary School Oke-Ado Ibadan.

After completing his secondary education, he enrolled at Lead City University Ibadan, taking an Economics course.

The Nigerian comedian posing for a photo with his mother. Photo: @woliagba_ayoajewole

Source: Instagram

What is Woli Agba's nationality?

The actor is a Nigerian national with Osun roots.

How old is Woli Agba?

As of April 2022, Woli Agba's age is 39 years old. His birth sign is Sagittarius.

Rise to stardom

Woli Agba ventured into comedy when he completed university. He has since won several awards and commendations even from his fans. He has won awards like Best Yoruba Gospel Comedy Skit Of The Year.

He further proceeded with comedic movie auditions and landed roles in movies that he often uploads on his YouTube channel.

Woli Agba's movies

Corona Wedding

The cough saga

Repented Assassin

Finish him

Baba Ijo

Singles in Trouble

Birthday Celebration

Sunday service meeting

Fabricated begging

The Nigerian comedian posing for a photo during a colleague's wedding ceremony. Photo: @woliagba_ayoajewole

Source: Instagram

Additionally, he is a gospel singer who has released a solo record album, Oluwa Mi O Did, which means My Lord has risen.

Oluwa Mi O Dide

Gbogbo Ogo

Ololufe Mi

Eni Ola

Due to his massive following, Agba has been made the brand ambassador of Steeling Homes Limited.

What is Woli Agba's net worth?

According to Media Goodies, he has an estimated net worth of $55,000. This figure, however, is not from a verified source. The comedian once flaunted his house on social media, thanking God for the far he has brought him. The pictures of Woli Agba's house can be found on his socials.

Who is Woli Agba's wife?

His wife's name is Princess Olaife Ajewole. Princess Olaife and Woli Agba are blessed with a son. He stated,

This year, God has restored my joy and cancelled the memory of my loss. I am so grateful to God. Congratulations to my family. It's a boy.

The Nigerian social media sensation posing for a photo with his wife. Photo: @woliagba_ayoajewole

Source: Instagram

Quick facts about Woli Agba

What is Woli Agba's real name? His full name is Ayo Ajewole Ayobami Kunle. Where does Woli Agba hail from? Ayo Ajewole was born in Ibadan, Oyo state, Nigeria. Who are Woli Agba's parents? His mother is called Bolanle Osundare Ajewole, while his late father is Michael Ajewole. Michael died on 12 March 2015 and was buried at Ibadan. How old is Woli Agba? The Nigerian-based comedian was born on 20 November 1982. Therefore, as of April 2022, he is 39 years old. Where did Woli Agba go to school? He attended Baptist Secondary School Oke-Ado Ibadan and later was admitted to Baptist Secondary School Oke-Ado Ibadan. He then enrolled on a course at Lead City University Ibadan, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics. Is Woli Agba married? Yes, his wife's name is Princes Olaife Ajewole. The couple has a son together.

Woli Agba is a Nigerian-based gospel singer, comedian, content creator, and social media sensation who has been all about his career from the start. Additionally, he is a husband and a father of one.

