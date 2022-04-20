Woli Agba’s biography: age, wife, son, net worth, house, comedy
Who is Woli Agba? Woli, whose real name is Ayo Ajewole Ayobami Kunle, is a Nigerian-based gospel singer, comedian, actor, and social media sensation. He has created content alongside other famous comedians like Olamide Oladimeji and Micheal Allen.
Ajewole is the founder of Instagram Parish Ministry. He is known for his church comedy skits on social media. Apart from being a sought-after personality, he is a father and husband.
Profile summary
- Full name: Ayo Ajewole Ayobami Kunle
- Nickname: Woli Agba
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 20 November 1982
- Age: 39 years old (as of April 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Sagittarius
- Place of birth: Ibadan, Osun State, Nigeria
- Current residence: Lagos, Nigeria
- Nationality: Nigerian
- Ethnicity: Osun
- Religion: Muslim
- Sexuality: Straight
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Bolanle OSundare Ajewole
- Father: Michael Ajewole
- Marital status: Married
- Wife: Princess Olaife Ajewole
- Children: 1
- School: Baptist Secondary School
- University: Lead City University Ibadan
- Profession: Singer, comedian, actor, social media influencer
- Net worth: $55,000
- Instagram: @woliagba_ayoajewole
- YouTube: AyoAjewole Woliagba-YPM
Woli Agba's biography
The famous Nigerian comedian was born on 20 November 1982 in Osun State, Nigeria, to Bolanle Osundare Ajewole and Michael Ajewole, who passed away in 2015. He attended Baptist Secondary School Oke-Ado Ibadan and later was admitted to Baptist Secondary School Oke-Ado Ibadan.
After completing his secondary education, he enrolled at Lead City University Ibadan, taking an Economics course.
What is Woli Agba's nationality?
The actor is a Nigerian national with Osun roots.
How old is Woli Agba?
As of April 2022, Woli Agba's age is 39 years old. His birth sign is Sagittarius.
Rise to stardom
Woli Agba ventured into comedy when he completed university. He has since won several awards and commendations even from his fans. He has won awards like Best Yoruba Gospel Comedy Skit Of The Year.
He further proceeded with comedic movie auditions and landed roles in movies that he often uploads on his YouTube channel.
Woli Agba's movies
- Corona Wedding
- The cough saga
- Repented Assassin
- Finish him
- Baba Ijo
- Singles in Trouble
- Birthday Celebration
- Sunday service meeting
- Fabricated begging
Additionally, he is a gospel singer who has released a solo record album, Oluwa Mi O Did, which means My Lord has risen.
- Oluwa Mi O Dide
- Gbogbo Ogo
- Ololufe Mi
- Eni Ola
Due to his massive following, Agba has been made the brand ambassador of Steeling Homes Limited.
What is Woli Agba's net worth?
According to Media Goodies, he has an estimated net worth of $55,000. This figure, however, is not from a verified source. The comedian once flaunted his house on social media, thanking God for the far he has brought him. The pictures of Woli Agba's house can be found on his socials.
Who is Woli Agba's wife?
His wife's name is Princess Olaife Ajewole. Princess Olaife and Woli Agba are blessed with a son. He stated,
This year, God has restored my joy and cancelled the memory of my loss. I am so grateful to God. Congratulations to my family. It's a boy.
Quick facts about Woli Agba
- What is Woli Agba's real name? His full name is Ayo Ajewole Ayobami Kunle.
- Where does Woli Agba hail from? Ayo Ajewole was born in Ibadan, Oyo state, Nigeria.
- Who are Woli Agba's parents? His mother is called Bolanle Osundare Ajewole, while his late father is Michael Ajewole. Michael died on 12 March 2015 and was buried at Ibadan.
- How old is Woli Agba? The Nigerian-based comedian was born on 20 November 1982. Therefore, as of April 2022, he is 39 years old.
- Where did Woli Agba go to school? He attended Baptist Secondary School Oke-Ado Ibadan and later was admitted to Baptist Secondary School Oke-Ado Ibadan. He then enrolled on a course at Lead City University Ibadan, where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Economics.
- Is Woli Agba married? Yes, his wife's name is Princes Olaife Ajewole. The couple has a son together.
Woli Agba is a Nigerian-based gospel singer, comedian, content creator, and social media sensation who has been all about his career from the start. Additionally, he is a husband and a father of one.
