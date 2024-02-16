Maxx Morando’s age, birthday, ethnicity, Miley Cyrus

Maxx Morando is an American musician and songwriter. He first gained prominence as the drummer of the punk rock band The Regrettes. Currently, he is a member of the Liily band. He has been romantically linked with singer and actress Miley Cyrus. What is Maxx Morando’s age?

Maxx Morando at a fashion festival in LA in August 2019 (L). Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando arrive at the Grammys in 2024. Photo: Chicago Tribune, CBS Photo Archive (modified by author)

Maxx Morando was a member of The Regrettes band between 2015 and 2018 and later formed the Liily band with his friends from childhood. He is also passionate about fashion and has a single music production credit as of 2024. Many people have been looking to know Maxx Morando’s age since he began dating Miley Cyrus. Discover when he was born, his career progress, and more about his relationship with Miley Cyrus.

Profile summary

Full name Maxx Morando Gender Male Date of birth 16 November 1998 Age 25 years old (as of February 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Amy Kaye Morando Father Dan Morando Siblings 1 Relationship status Dating Partner Miley Cyrus School School of Rock Profession Drummer, songwriter Net worth $1 million–$2 million Instagram @mmaxxm

What is Maxx Morando’s age?

The American drummer is 25 years old as of February 2024. Maxx Morando’s birthday is 16 November 1998, making him a Scorpio.

He is a native of Los Angeles, California, United States, where he was born and raised. The drummer is the son of Amy Kaye and Dan Morando. Maxx’s father, Dan, is an executive producer at Netflix and Temptation Island. Maxx was raised alongside a younger sister, Bella Ruby Morando.

He attended the School of Rock in Hollywood, California, where he learned to play different musical instruments but specialised in drumming.

What does Maxx Morando do?

Maxx Morando is a professional drummer. He began his career in the entertainment industry as a drummer in the band Genessa, which included guitarist Genessa Gariano and bassist Sage Chavis. The three were later joined by vocalist Lydia Night and formed the four-member punk rock band The Regrettes.

Top 5 facts about Maxx Morando. Photo: @holacom on Instagram (modified by author)

The Regrettes released three studio albums, Feel Your Feelings Fool! (2017), How Do You Love? (2019), and Further Joy (2022). The band was active between 2015 and 2023.

Maxx Morando’s band is the Liily, which plays alternative rock. Other band members include Dylan Nash, Sam De La Torre, and Charlie Anastasis. Maxx revealed in an interview with Media Mike Presents that they knew each other from a young age while attending school and playing in different bands.

The band has released two studio albums, TV or Not TV and I Can Fool Anybody in This Town, with several songs. Here is a list of some of the Liily band’s songs.

Early Boper

The Weather

Man Listening to Disc

Sepulveda Basin

I Am Who I Think You Think I Am

Odds Are It’s Blue

The Miracle of Race Wild

Mr. Speaker Gets the Word

Boom Boom

Confidence

Maxx Morando has also ventured into the fashion world. In an interview with Vogue, singer Miley Cyrus revealed some of her outfits were designed by Maxx Morando, whom she described as her favourite emerging artist. He is also a co-producer of Miley Cyrus’ song Violet Chemistry.

Maxx Morando’s net worth

According to Thaiger, Popular Networth, and News Unzip, his net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $2 million. His primary income source is believed to be earnings from his fast-growing music career.

Who is Maxx Morando’s girlfriend?

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando sparked dating rumours in January 2022 when they were spotted together at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special. The rumours intensified after they were seen together on vacations and events such as the 2023 Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve broadcast and the Cyrus' Endless Summer Vacation album release party.

Maxx Morando, Miley Cyrus, and Brandi Cyrus behind the scenes at The 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Francis Specker

Despite several public outings, the two have never revealed their relationship status. However, during an interview with British Vogue in June 2023, the American singer disclosed how they first met, saying:

We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought.

So, is Maxx Morando dating Miley Cyrus? Even though they have kept mum about their relationship, they seemingly confirmed it when Miley Cyrus kissed Maxx Morando as she celebrated her win at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

How tall is Maxx Morando?

Miley Cyrus’ boyfriend is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall. His weight is approximately 154 pounds (70 kilograms).

Fast facts about Maxx Morando

Who is Maxx Morando? He is a drummer in the Liily band. Previously, he was a member of The Regrettes band. How old is Maxx Morando? He is 25 years old as of February 2024, having been born on 16 November 1998. Does Maxx Morando have siblings? He has a younger sister, Bella Ruby Morando. What is Maxx Morando’s nationality? The musician is an American national hailing from Los Angeles, California. What is Maxx Morando’s ethnicity? He is of white ethnicity. How did Miley and Maxx meet? The two reportedly met over a blind date. Are Maxx and Miley still together? They are still in a romantic relationship and have recently been spotted at numerous events, including the 2024 Grammy Awards. What is the age difference between Maxx Morando and Miley Cyrus? Miley Cyrus is six years older than Maxx Morando. How much is Maxx Morando worth? His net worth allegedly ranges between $1 million and $2 million.

Maxx Morando’s age is 25 years as of February 2024. He attained initial fame as a member of The Regrettes band before joining the Liily band. The Los Angeles, California native is dating Grammy Award-winning singer and actress Miley Cyrus.

