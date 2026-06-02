A video has captured Flavour speaking about the woman in his life amid rumours that he is not married to his baby mama, Sandra

In the recording, a woman asked him about the special woman in his life, and he revealed the person he considers his own

His response generated a series of reactions and backlash from fans of the highlife singer

Nigerian highlife singer Flavour, professionally known as Flavour Nabania, has opened up about the woman in his life.

The music star trended a few months ago after one of his baby mamas confirmed that they were no longer together.

Reactions as Flavour speaks about woman in his life. Photo credit@tonightflavour

Source: Instagram

She shared a video of the man in her life and later welcomed a baby with him.

While the video was making the rounds online, his second baby mama also shared a video of the singer with his family, and fans criticised her for allegedly claiming to be married to him.

Many social media users interpreted the singer's body language while he was walking with Sandra and their daughters.

Flavour speaks about his woman

In a video making the rounds online, Flavour was seen in the company of two other people, a woman and a man, although their faces were not shown.

The woman asked him about the special woman in his life, and he responded that he is an explorer.

Flavour speaks about his woman, clip trends. Photo credit@tonightflavour

Source: Instagram

According to him, he belongs to the wider world and is not a domestic man.

Fans drag Flavour and Sandra over video

Many fans expressed disappointment with the singer's response and criticised him for not settling down with the woman who has two daughters for him.

Some suggested that he was only joking and would later apologise to Sandra.

Others, however, blamed Sandra for remaining with a man they believe has shown signs that he does not want to be committed to one woman. They argued that the signs were there before they had children together.

In his words:

"It is what it is. It is a fact. I am an explorer. I belong to the wide world. I am not a domestic man."

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to singer Flavour's video

Legit.ng compiled what fans said about the lover birds. Here are comments below:

@intage_collections commented:

"When fever holds you now, you will remember saying you get a wife.Lubbish."

@beygood1992 reacted:

"I pray one day this beautiful woman, Sandra, will know her worth...A whole King's daughter!!! She has the body, face, character; things another man would worship; even with her 2kids...she doesn't deserve this constant disrespect."

@ mira_ozems reacted:

"Na business man, y’all too emotional for nothing. Always saying things."

@lucci_hairs said:

"Why is he not proud of her. She is always the one trying to prove to us that they are married."

@bukasonchuks63 reacted:

"He will still call her and apologise."

@amakaikenga wrote:

"Omo, cruise or not, Sandra does not deserve this. The kind of disrespect flavour brings to her is not fair at all. I’m sure he sees how people constantly drag that woman over whatever it is that they have going."

Flavour visits his three daughters at school

Legit.ng had reported that the popular Nigerian in a viral clip had reported that his three daughters from different mothers were all on good terms.

A clip of the singer going to his daughters' schools to pick them up before taking them out went viral.

In one of the clips online, he was seen holding his girls as they took a walk together after they went to pick up the youngest from school.

Source: Legit.ng