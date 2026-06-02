IShowSpeed’s new football-themed anthem crossed millions of views within hours of its release on YouTube

The American internet sensation publicly asked FIFA to consider the song for a major global role

The football governing body's unexpected response has left fans wondering what could happen next

American streaming sensation and content creator Darren Watkins Jr., popularly known as IShowSpeed, has released his 2026 World Cup-themed song titled Champions.

The Mundial, co-hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, will start on June 12 and run till July 19, 2026.

Within less than 24 hours of its release on YouTube, the music video had already racked up more than 3.3 million views alongside hundreds of thousands of likes.

IShowSpeed’s new football-themed anthem crossed millions of views within hours of its release on YouTube. Photos: iShowSpeed/FIFA.

Source: Instagram

The high-energy track combines football chants, colorful visuals, and a celebratory atmosphere associated with the world's biggest sporting event.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the video is its strong representation of Ghana.

The visuals prominently feature Ghanaian flags, cultural displays, traditional dancers, and references to the West African nation, where IShowSpeed enjoys a special connection after being granted honorary citizenship.

As excitement around the song continued to grow, IShowSpeed took an unexpected step.

The streamer publicly tagged FIFA on social media and requested that World Cup (Champions) be considered the official anthem for the global football tournament.

Given FIFA's history of partnering with international superstars for World Cup songs, many fans initially saw the request as an ambitious dream.

Yet what happened next caught many people by surprise.

In a move that quickly went viral, FIFA's verified social media account responded directly to IShowSpeed's request.

The football governing body simply wrote: "We will be in touch."

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail iShowSpeed World Cup's theme song

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@Osanyua stated:

"Toh now that he has dropped his song before the actual people that are supposed to drop a song for the world Cup, wetin we go do now?"

@its_amg8 noted:

"Speed dropping a World Cup anthem is either genius marketing or beautiful chaos Either way FIFA did not approve this for the official playlist"

@Danyflamez3 stated:

"Good one from speed. But This remains legendary and the best. I don't know why it's taking this long to recreate beautiful song like this"

@Ac7ionMann noted:

"This is why speed is so popular. Soccer (football for the poor people) is the most popular sport because anyone can play it, costs almost nothing. Genius marketing. Make all the 3rd world countries think that you actually care about them or this sport as a universal love language. In 2026 no white man will ever reach these heights because of relatability issues."

IShowSpeed asks FIFA to consider the song for a major global role. Photo: Speed.

Source: Instagram

IShowSpeed jumps over Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini

Legit.ng earlier reported that IShowSpeed shared a stunt that has sparked scepticism about its authenticity.

In a social media post, the 21-year-old’s father speeds towards him in a Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini.

The Ronaldo superfan was seen jumping over the speeding Lamborghini, and he insists it's 100% real.

Source: Legit.ng