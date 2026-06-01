Babachir Lawal predicted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's landslide victory in the 2027 elections

Lawal condemned Atiku Abubakar's primary victory in the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as heavily rigged in his favour

The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) claimed President Tinubu is the 'master rigger' in Nigerian politics

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will win the 2027 elections.

Legit.ng reports that Lawal exited the African Democratic Congress (ADC), condemning presidential primaries as 'massively rigged' in favour of Atiku Abubakar.

Lawal accused the former vice president and his allies of vote-rigging and manipulation ahead of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria.

The opposition figure predicted that President Tinubu's political structure would outperform Atiku's in future electoral battles.

Lawal said the APC presidential candidate will defeat other candidates in a landslide victory.

He said Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) stands no chance against Tinubu in 2027.

The former ADC chieftain stated this while speaking on Politics Tonight on Channels Television, hours after resigning from the ADC.

According to Lawal, the former vice president's manipulation of results and rigging is smaller than that of President Tinubu.

The former SGF said the best rigger will emerge in the 2027 presidential election.

“If the parameter for winning an election in Nigeria is rigging, nobody can beat Bola Tinubu in this.

“If Atiku is manipulating results at this stage, I wish him luck. He will meet the master rigger in front. And they will be the worst for it."

Atiku’s Camp blasts Babachir after dumping ADC

Recall that Atiku dismissed Lawal's allegations of manipulation in the ADC presidential primary as unsubstantiated.

Atiku's camp asserts that the ADC presidential primaries were transparent, reflecting the true will of party members across Nigeria.

The ADC presidential candidate said the accusations arose only after the outcomes didn't favour Lawal's candidate, raising questions of credibility.

Why Amaechi did not win ADC primary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Wike claimed ADC's leadership structure favored Atiku in the presidential primary over Amaechi.

Wike criticized Amaechi's rushed decision to enter ADC, predicting his downfall from the start.

Atiku won the ADC primary decisively, leaving Amaechi and Mihammed Hayatu-Deen far behind in votes.

Source: Legit.ng