A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the unexpected transformation of her husband, who used to be an ardent Christian

In an interesting video posted via her official TikTok account, she disclosed how her husband left Christianity and became a traditionalist

He not only became a traditionalist, but he also changed his appearance and started growing his beard long

A Nigerian lady circulated footage that captured a dramatic change in her husband’s life and beliefs.

The video documented a journey that had taken him from a committed Christian background into traditional religious practice, alongside a change in his personal appearance.

Lady reacts as husband becomes traditionalist

The clip was shared on TikTok via the lady's official account with the handle @ujuaku.

She captured how her husband had once been devoted to Christianity and had even travelled to a mountain location for prayer.

The earlier photos presented him as gentle in manner, with a neatly trimmed short beard that matched the modest look associated with his former faith.

The footage then contrasted that earlier period with his life after he adopted traditionalist beliefs.

In the later scenes he appeared seated alongside indigenous objects, and his beard had been allowed to grow to a long length.

The visual difference between the two periods was presented as evidence of the change in his identity and spiritual path.

The lady used the video to reflect on the contrast between her husband’s past devotion and his current way of life.

She pointed to his previous acts of religious commitment, including the mountain visit, and compared them with his present circumstances as a follower of traditional customs.

Her narration on the platform indicated a sense of longing for his return to church life, and she expressed the wish that he might come back to the faith he once practised.

In her words:

Reactions as lady posts husband's transformation

The recording attracted attention on TikTok because it laid bare a surprising transformation that involved both belief and outward appearance.

It showed how a man once recognised for his Christian conduct and simple groooming had moved toward a different cultural and religious expression, marked by longer facial hair and association with native items.

@Jennifer Ogechi said:

"Make I tag my husband, although I still get hope for his side. Most times it’s frustration and disappointments that lead to this."

@Anointed praise SDM said:

"My dad was a very prophetic pastor in a Pentecostal church. in fact he later opened his own church self at calabar. But now my father is deep rooted in tradition now."

@Jennifer said:

"My dear this my journey I'm a charismatic, na madness, dey my line, then I run, enter east."

@joyverasimeon said:

"Thank you for being a supportive wife this journey needs someone supportive. I need a supportive man so I can answer my calling."

@BOSS TYRA said:

"Nne please no dey video you are distracting him from communicating be happy nne."

@silver crown 27 added:

"Sometimes u pray and get tired of praying e be like say e get people wy this God love special me self no dy go church again."

See the post below:

Man stops going to church

Meanwhile, zpreviously reported that a man said he stopped attending church services and programmes for nine months after moving out of his parents' house.

During that period, he noticed something about his life and pointed it out for netizens to learn from.

https://www.legit.ng/people/1651777-man-stopped-church-9-months-shares-what-happened-life-cautions-people/

Source: Legit.ng