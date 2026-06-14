Pastor Adeboye has shared some details about his death while ministering during a church service

In a recording from the service, the clergyman revealed the day he believes it will happen and the circumstances that he says will surround his passing

His remarks sparked debate among followers, many of whom reacted to his comments and shared their own experiences of losing loved ones

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has shared details about how he believes his death will occur.

In a video making the rounds on social media, the clergyman was preaching during one of the church's services when he spoke to his congregation about his passing.

Reactions as Pastor Adeboye opens up about his death, gives details. Photo credit@pastoraadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

According to him, if the rapture is delayed, his death is likely to happen on a Sunday. He said he would attend church, worship God, dance, and rejoice before returning home.

Pastor Adeboye shares more details

In the recording, the respected cleric added that after getting home, he would eat pounded yams and then peacefully depart.

One of the reasons he spoke about his death was while preaching on healing and good health. According to him, it is possible for a person to remain healthy for the rest of their life and not necessarily become sick before dying.

Pastor Adeboye speaks about healing during service, fans react. Photo credit@pastoraadeboyeofficial

Source: Instagram

He further stated that when God heals a person completely, such an individual may never have to battle illness again.

Fans react to Adeboye's video

Reacting to the video, many fans described the scenario Pastor Adeboye outlined as one of the most peaceful ways to die. One social media user recalled how his grandfather passed away at about 106 years old without any illness.

According to the commenter, the elderly man simply went to sleep and never woke up.

Others also commented on Pastor Adeboye's appearance, noting that he looks remarkably healthy and youthful for his age.

In his words:

"It is possible to be healthy for the rest of your life. You don't have to be sick to die. After He has made you whole, you will never be sick again. If He delays the rapture, it is most likely that I will die on a Sunday. I will go to church, dance, rejoice, get home, eat pounded yams, and then go."

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Pastor Adeboye's video

Here are comments below:

@simon_king_official reacted:

"Baba is actually seeing himself transcending this earth. It's a glorious call home."

@teejay_uzo wrote:

"He looks very good for his age."

@domingo_loso shared:

"My great grandfather passed away at about 108 years of age if i got the exact age right, could be more or even less, he wasn't sick, he just slept and didn't wake up."

@lawson_gram said:

"That’s such a peaceful way to exit this earth."

@lilian_luxuryhair commented:

"Hmmmmmm no time is given, no body knows the time, life."

@smplyjessie1 wrote:

"I dont have any issues on this, but sha make em family no lie to the members if he dies on another day without eating the pounded yam before resting in the Lord. No man knows the day he will die sha not even jesus said the day and time he wil die."

Adeboye bags new major appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had been appointed as the patron of the Ecumenical Synod of Bishops, Archbishops, and Senior Clergy Inc. (ESBAASC).

Adeboye's appointment was announced during the group’s international conference, held from August 22 to 25 at Emmanuel Park, RCCG Redemption Camp, Church Times reported on Monday, August 26.

Source: Legit.ng