Cynthia Obianodo Obi-Uchendu's journey from HR manager to fashion entrepreneur

Cynthia Obianodo Obi‑Uchendu is a Nigerian fashion designer, entrepreneur, social media influencer, and former HR manager. She is best known as the founder of the bridal-focused brand Something Labelled. Cynthia is also recognised as the wife of Ebuka Obi‑Uchendu, a Nigerian media personality known for hosting the reality show Big Brother Naija.

Profile summary

Full name Cynthia Onyeka Obianodo Famous as Cynthia Obi-Uchendu Gender Female Date of birth 28 November 1990 Age 34 years old (as of June 2025) Place of birth Anambra, Nigeria Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian State of origin Anambra State Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5′5″ (165 cm) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown Father Vincent Amaechi Obianodo Mother Ifeoma Evelyn Obianodo Siblings Obiora Vincent Obianodo Marital status Married Husband Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Children Jewel Obi-Uchendu, Rubi Obi-Uchendu University University of Hertfordshire School Corona Secondary School Profession Fashion designer, entrepreneur, social media influencer, former HR manager Instagram @justcynthia_o

Cynthia Obianodo’s biography

The Nigerian fashion designer was born and raised in Anambra, Nigeria. Her parents are Chief Vincent Amaechi Obianodo and Ifeoma Evelyn Obianodo. Cynthia Obianodo’s father is a renowned businessman, founder of The Young Shall Grow Motors and Rockview Hotels. Her mother passed away in January 2017.

Cynthia grew up alongside four brothers: Obiora Vincent, Kenechukwu Kelvin, Chiedozie Stanley, and Chukwuka Emmanuel.

Cynthia Obianodo Obi-Uchendu's educational background

The Nigerian fashion guru attended Corona Secondary School, an International school in Agbara, Ogun State, Nigeria. In 2008, she joined the University of Hertfordshire and graduated with a degree in Human Resource Management in 2011.

What is Cynthia Obianodo’s age?

The former HR manager is 34 years old as of June 2025. She was born on 28 November 1990, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career highlights

Cynthia Obianodo Obi-Uchendu is a thriving fashion designer, entrepreneur, internet and former HR manager. According to her LinkedIn profile, she began working as a Human Resources Manager at her family’s company, Rockview Hotels.

In 2017, she founded Something Labelled, a bridal-focused fashion brand offering stylish and affordable wedding dresses for rent and resale. During an interview with 234Star, as reported by The Net, Cynthia explained what inspired her fashion brand. She said:

I’ve had the idea for a while, but only confirmed it was something i wanted to start after my wedding. I got a lot of messages from people wanting to buy or rent my dresses from me. That coupled with the fact that I love weddings and being a part of someone’s special day brings me joy. I just thought this could be a good business idea

Cynthia also explained how her HR background continues to benefit her in the world of fashion entrepreneurship:

I did study Human Resources and worked as an HR Manager for 4 years, so I’m basically equipped to deal with different kinds of people with different temperaments. For my business, I’ll be meeting people on a daily basis with different behavioural patterns, and having this knowledge will definitely come in handy.

Cynthia is also active on social media, where she shares her lifestyle, fashion, and food adventures across various platforms. She launched her YouTube channel on 27 January 2017 and has since accumulated almost 25,000 subscribers.

Additionally, Cynthia Obianodo’s Instagram account boasts almost 390,000 followers, while her X (Twitter) account has attracted around 31,000 followers.

Marriage to Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

The Nigerian fashion entrepreneur has been married to Ebuka Obi‑Uchendu for almost two decades. Cynthia Obianodo's husband is a prominent Nigerian lawyer, media personality, and TV host best known for anchoring Big Brother Naija and the talk show Rubbin’ Minds.

The pair first met on X (Twitter), with Ebuka sending the first direct message. On 28 March 2024, Ebuka Obi‑Uchendu disclosed how they met and eventually started talking during an appearance on Menisms Podcast. He said:

I knew her 3 years before we became a thing and we were both in relationships. I was friends with her brother and we followed each other on Twitter. Then on Jan 1st 2014, I sent a 'Happy New Year' message. At this time I had been single for almost 2 years and she responded, and that's how we started,

On 15 April 2015, the couple got engaged at Sakura, a Japanese restaurant in the Victoria Island area of Lagos state, Nigeria and later tied the knot on 6 February 2016 in Abuja.

Cynthia Obianodo and Ebuka share two daughters, Jeweluchi, born on 8 November 2016 and Irubinachi, born on 31 March 2019.

FAQs

Who is Cynthia Obianodo? She is a Nigerian former HR manager, fashion designer, and entrepreneur best known as the founder of Something Labelled. How old is Cynthia Obianodo Obi-Uchendu? Cynthia is 34 years old as of June 2025. When is Cynthia Obianodo’s birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 28 November. Who are Cynthia Obianodo Obi-Uchendu's parents? Her parents are Vincent Amaechi Obianodo and Ifeoma Evelyn Obianodo. Who are Cynthia Obianodo’s brothers? The former HR manager has four brothers: Obiora Vincent, Kenechukwu Kelvin, Chiedozie Stanley, and Chukwuka Emmanuel. Does Cynthia Obianodo have a sister? Cynthia Obianodo does not have a sister. Who is Cynthia Obianodo's husband? She has been married to Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi‑Uchendu since 2016. Does Cynthia Obianodo have children? The fashion designer has two daughters: Jeweluchi and Irubinachi.

Cynthia Obianodo Obi-Uchendu has made a name for herself in the fashion industry with her bridal-focused brand, Something Labelled. She previously worked as an HR manager for four years. Cynthia has been married to Nigerian media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu since 2016.

