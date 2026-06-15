Qatar’s workforce is one of the most diverse in the world, with expats making up over 90% of its labour force

Salaries range widely, from the national minimum wage of QR1,800 per month to professional roles paying upwards of QR30,000

This report explores minimum wage laws, average salaries by sector and occupation, and the realities faced by migrant workers in 2026

Qatar is home to a diverse expat community, with foreign workers making up over 90% of the labour force. From teaching and IT to construction and hospitality, salaries vary widely depending on the sector, job role, and level of experience.

Here’s a clear look at the current wage landscape in Qatar.

Minimum wage in Qatar sets a baseline for workers’ rights and fair pay. Photo credit: GCshutter/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Minimum wage in Qatar 2026

The concept of a minimum wage was first introduced in Qatar in 2017. As of 2026, the minimum wage is set at QR1,000 per month, with employers also required to provide QR500 for accommodation and QR300 for food unless these are already covered. This brings the total minimum salary to QR1,800 per month.

While this is a step forward, the rate has not been revised since 2021 and does not fully reflect Qatar’s high living costs. Importantly, the minimum wage applies to all workers, including domestic staff.

Average salary in Qatar

According to Expatica, despite the relatively low minimum wage, average salaries in Qatar are much higher. In 2025, the average net monthly salary was around US$3,275 (QR11,940). By February 2026, Numbeo reported a higher figure of QR13,865.

Salaries vary significantly by sector and seniority:

Entry-level positions: QR7,000–10,000

Senior-level positions: QR20,000–30,000

Average salary by sector

Here are some average gross monthly salaries by sector in 2026 (checked on February 5, 2026):

Sector

Average Monthly Salary

Arts and culture

QR10,815

Banking

QR14,623

Construction and real estate

QR13,767

Information technology

QR17,084

Marketing, advertising, and PR

QR12,762

Telecommunications

QR15,690

Tourism and hospitality

QR10,466

Average salary by job function

Based on Paylab data (checked in 2026), here are estimated salaries for specific roles:

Occupation

Average Monthly Salary

Doctor

QR13,000–29,000

Food Engineer

QR7,284–16,924

Financial Analyst

QR6,918–20,928

Teacher

QR5,818–16,249

University Teacher

QR8,685–21,824

Project Manager Construction

QR14,000–28,000

Websites like Glassdoor allow workers to compare salaries online and see what others in similar roles are earning.

Salaries for expats in Qatar

Expats form the backbone of Qatar’s workforce, but pay and treatment vary sharply depending on nationality and occupation. Migrants from countries such as Nepal and the Philippines often work in low-wage sectors, earning as little as QR1,000 per month, and face challenges in changing jobs or recovering unpaid wages despite legal protections.

By contrast, professionals from Europe, North America, and Australia typically secure high-paying roles with benefits such as housing, relocation, and education allowances. Human Rights Watch continues to raise concerns about transparency and protections for migrant workers under the kafala system, which still gives employers significant control despite reforms.

Expats in Qatar drive the labour force while facing wage inequality. Photo credit: 34007/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Qatar announces job opportunity for Nigerians

Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has announced new job opportunities specifically for Nigerian professionals in 2026. This move reflects the country’s aim to strengthen its workforce by welcoming skilled Nigerians into its energy sector.

The role involves performing field operations across facilities such as Utility, Inlet Receiving, Sulphur Recovery, and LNG. Successful applicants will monitor equipment performance and maintain processes within safe limits to ensure reliable plant operation.

Source: Legit.ng