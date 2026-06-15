Full List: Qatar’s Minimum Wage and Average Salaries Released in 2026
- Qatar’s workforce is one of the most diverse in the world, with expats making up over 90% of its labour force
- Salaries range widely, from the national minimum wage of QR1,800 per month to professional roles paying upwards of QR30,000
- This report explores minimum wage laws, average salaries by sector and occupation, and the realities faced by migrant workers in 2026
Qatar is home to a diverse expat community, with foreign workers making up over 90% of the labour force. From teaching and IT to construction and hospitality, salaries vary widely depending on the sector, job role, and level of experience.
Here’s a clear look at the current wage landscape in Qatar.
Minimum wage in Qatar 2026
The concept of a minimum wage was first introduced in Qatar in 2017. As of 2026, the minimum wage is set at QR1,000 per month, with employers also required to provide QR500 for accommodation and QR300 for food unless these are already covered. This brings the total minimum salary to QR1,800 per month.
While this is a step forward, the rate has not been revised since 2021 and does not fully reflect Qatar’s high living costs. Importantly, the minimum wage applies to all workers, including domestic staff.
Average salary in Qatar
According to Expatica, despite the relatively low minimum wage, average salaries in Qatar are much higher. In 2025, the average net monthly salary was around US$3,275 (QR11,940). By February 2026, Numbeo reported a higher figure of QR13,865.
Salaries vary significantly by sector and seniority:
- Entry-level positions: QR7,000–10,000
- Senior-level positions: QR20,000–30,000
Average salary by sector
Here are some average gross monthly salaries by sector in 2026 (checked on February 5, 2026):
Sector
Average Monthly Salary
Arts and culture
QR10,815
Banking
QR14,623
Construction and real estate
QR13,767
Information technology
QR17,084
Marketing, advertising, and PR
QR12,762
Telecommunications
QR15,690
Tourism and hospitality
QR10,466
Average salary by job function
Based on Paylab data (checked in 2026), here are estimated salaries for specific roles:
Occupation
Average Monthly Salary
Doctor
QR13,000–29,000
Food Engineer
QR7,284–16,924
Financial Analyst
QR6,918–20,928
Teacher
QR5,818–16,249
University Teacher
QR8,685–21,824
Project Manager Construction
QR14,000–28,000
Websites like Glassdoor allow workers to compare salaries online and see what others in similar roles are earning.
Salaries for expats in Qatar
Expats form the backbone of Qatar’s workforce, but pay and treatment vary sharply depending on nationality and occupation. Migrants from countries such as Nepal and the Philippines often work in low-wage sectors, earning as little as QR1,000 per month, and face challenges in changing jobs or recovering unpaid wages despite legal protections.
By contrast, professionals from Europe, North America, and Australia typically secure high-paying roles with benefits such as housing, relocation, and education allowances. Human Rights Watch continues to raise concerns about transparency and protections for migrant workers under the kafala system, which still gives employers significant control despite reforms.
Qatar announces job opportunity for Nigerians
Legit.ng earlier reported that Qatar has announced new job opportunities specifically for Nigerian professionals in 2026. This move reflects the country’s aim to strengthen its workforce by welcoming skilled Nigerians into its energy sector.
The role involves performing field operations across facilities such as Utility, Inlet Receiving, Sulphur Recovery, and LNG. Successful applicants will monitor equipment performance and maintain processes within safe limits to ensure reliable plant operation.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist with a wealth of experience spanning over 5 years. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.