The story of Natalie Buffett from civil engineer to social media influencer

Natalie Buffett's journey is one of transformation—from studying civil engineering to becoming a rising social media influencer and model. She has built a strong online presence that reflects both her academic roots and modern digital flair.

Natalie Buffett posing in a boat in Greece on 17 June 2025 (L). The influencer sitting on a bench outdoors on 26 September 2024 (R). Photo: @natalie_buffett on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Natalie Buffett graduated from Southern Methodist University with a degree in Civil Engineering.

with a degree in Civil Engineering. She works as the Director of Content Creation and Strategy at OxeFit.

at OxeFit. Buffett has been linked to reality TV personality Craig Conover, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and baseball player Jack Flaherty in the past.

Profile summary

Real name Natalie Buffett Gender Female Date of birth 10 April 1997 Age 28 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Sarasota, Florida, United States Current residence Dallas, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Mother Karin Buffett Father Thomas Buffett Siblings 1 Relationship status Single University Southern Methodist University Profession Social Media Influencer, model Net worth $1 million Instagram @natalie_buffett

Natalie Buffett's biography

Natalie Buffett was born on 10 April 1997 in Sarasota, Florida, United States. She is an American national of white ethnicity.

Natalie Buffett's parents are Karin and Thomas Buffett. Her dad, Thomas, passed away on 14 December 2017, peacefully at home.

Top five facts about Natalie Buffett. Photo: @natalie_buffett on Instagram (modified by author)

Natalie posted a heartfelt message and a photo of her mum and dad on Instagram. She wrote:

To the greatest mind and kindest soul, fly high, daddy. Heaven gained a good one today.

Natalie Buffett grew up alongside her brother Marcus Buffett. She attended Southern Methodist University between 2015 and 2019, where she studied Civil Engineering.

What does Natalie Buffett do for a living?

According to her LinkedIn profile, Natalie completed her engineering internship at BGE, Inc. in Dallas, Texas, from January 2019 to January 2020.

She has been the Director of Content Creation and Strategy at OxeFit since May 2021. The company, based in Dallas, Texas, makes AI-powered home gym systems. Buffett is also a certified Yoga teacher.

Natalie Buffett is now a social media influencer and model. She opened her Instagram account in 2012 and has amassed a huge following of over 94k followers. Natalie posts cute photos of herself modelling and adventures.

How does Craig Conover know Natalie Buffett?

Craig Conover on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Photo: Charles Sykes

The American model briefly dated Southern Charm's reality TV star Craig Conover. Rumours of the two dating began after they followed each other on Instagram. According to Hindustan Times, Natalie Buffett and Craig Conover holidayed in Colorado in early 2025.

In March 2025, Craig Conover appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, hinting at the relationship. He stated:

When I date, I tend to date only one person at a time. I’ve been seeing someone. I’ve been reminded that the universe works in crazy ways and everything happens for a reason.

However, according to E! News, Natalie Buffett clarified her relationship status, hinting that she and the reality star may no longer be an item. She was responding to a fan who asked about her love life. The influencer wrote on her Instagram Stories on 8 June:

If you're new here, you should know that I never have and will never comment on any current or past relationship. I'm not dating anyone specific, and just really enjoying the season I'm in right now with my family and friends and travelling the world.

Relationships with Dak Prescott and Jack Flaherty

Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett attend the 11th Annual NFL Honours at YouTube Theatre on 10 February 2022 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Before her relationship with Craig, Natalie dated Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. According to Page Six, they dated for two years, from 2020 to 2022. Natalie also dated Tigers' baseball pitcher Jack Flaherty.

Is Natalie Buffett the heir to Jimmy Buffett?

Natalie Buffett is not related to the famous musician Jimmy Buffett, and she did not inherit any of his money. A TikTok user playfully posted a video that suggested Craig Conover's girlfriend was Jimmy's heir.

According to the Daily Mail, Jimmy Buffett's estate was left to his wife, Jane, and his three children: Savannah, Delaney, and Cameron. The TikToker was joking and knew that Natalie Buffett is not related to Jimmy Buffett.

Is Natalie Buffett related to Warren Buffett?

Natalie Buffett in a Dallas Tigers jacket (L). The social media influencer posing on the beach (R). Photo: @natalie_buffett on Instagram (modified by author)

Natalie Buffett is not related to American billionaire and investor Warren Buffett, even though they share the same last name. Natalie is a social media influencer and model, and she is the daughter of Karin and the late Thomas Buffett.

FAQs

Who is Natalie Buffett? She is an American social media influencer and model. How old is Natalie Buffett? The Instagram star is 28 years old as of 2025. She was born on 10 April 1997. Where is Natalie Buffett from? She was born in Sarasota, Florida, but resides in Dallas, Texas, United States. Who is Natalie Buffett's father? Natalie's father is the late Thomas Buffett, who passed away on 14 December 2017. How tall is Natalie Buffett? She is 5 feet 5 inches (167 centimetres) tall. Is Natalie Buffett in a relationship? The social media personality is single as of writing. Who has Natalie Buffett dated? Natalie has reportedly dated Jack Flaherty, Dak Prescott, and Craig Conover.

Natalie Buffett is a social media influencer and model who has been working as the Director of Content Creation and Strategy at OxeFit. She shot into the limelight because of her high-profile relationships with Craig Conover, Dak Prescott, and Jack Flaherty. Natalie is single and resides in Dallas, Texas.

