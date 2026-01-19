What happened to Poppi after Shark Tank? Growth, controversy, and expansion

Poppi after Shark Tank, grew into a rapidly expanding prebiotic soda brand. After securing a $400,000 deal with guest shark Rohan Oza for a 25% stake, the company quickly scaled from small health stores to major retailers like Target and Walmart. In 2025, it was acquired by PepsiCo.

Key takeaways

Poppi, then called Mother Beverage, appeared on Shark Tank , Season 10, episode 8 , where the founders secured $400,000 for 25% equity from guest shark Rohan Oza.

, where the founders secured $400,000 for 25% equity from guest shark Rohan Oza. After Poppi appeared on Shark Tank in 2018, it quickly expanded from small health stores to major retailers like Target and Walmart .

in 2018, it quickly expanded from small health stores to . In May 2024, Poppi was sued in a U.S. class‑action lawsuit alleging that its marketing and labelling overstated the drink’s gut‑health benefits.

in a U.S. class‑action lawsuit alleging that its marketing and labelling overstated the drink’s gut‑health benefits. In 2025, PepsiCo acquired Poppi for approximately $1.95 billion as part of its expansion into the functional beverage market.

Poppi’s rise after Shark Tank shows how a small brand can become a market leader. Formerly known as Mother Beverage, the prebiotic soda company rebranded, expanded nationwide, and drew attention for both its rapid growth and controversies. Here’s how the brand leveraged its Shark Tank appearance to navigate growth, scrutiny, and expansion.

Inside the Poppi Shark Tank deal

In 2018, Poppi, then known as Mother Beverage, appeared on Shark Tank Season 10, episode 8. Founders Allison and Stephen Ellsworth pitched their prebiotic soda as a gut-friendly alternative to traditional soft drinks. They asked for $400,000 for a 10% equity, valuing the company at $4 million.

The pitch emphasised the drink’s health benefits and its potential in the growing wellness beverage market. Sharks Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, Bethenny Frankel, and Lori Greiner all passed. Guest shark Rohan Oza made the only offer: $400,000 for 25% equity, which the founders accepted.

Rebranding to Poppi

After the Poppi Shark Tank pitch, Oza invested and helped rebrand Mother Beverage as Poppi. He also advised the founders on marketing and positioning, strengthening the brand’s identity and paving the way for its expansion into national retail stores.

Rapid growth and mainstream expansion

After appearing on Shark Tank, Poppi experienced rapid growth. The founders used retail partnerships and social media marketing to expand distribution. The brand went from selling at farmers’ markets and small speciality stores to being stocked in tens of thousands of major U.S. locations, including Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Costco.

By 2023, Poppi’s annual revenue reportedly surpassed $100 million, underscoring its fast rise in the functional beverage market.

Controversy over marketing claims

As Poppi’s profile grew, the brand faced legal scrutiny. In 2024, a class-action lawsuit claimed that Poppi overstated the health benefits of its prebiotic content, arguing that each can contained too little fibre to deliver the promised gut-health effects.

Between July and September 2025, Poppi agreed to an $8.9 million settlement, offering refunds to eligible consumers who purchased its drinks from January 2020 to July 2025. The company also removed prominent “gut health” claims from its packaging.

Transformative acquisition by PepsiCo

In 2025, PepsiCo announced plans to acquire Poppi for around $1.95 billion, including anticipated tax benefits. The company described Poppi as a strategic addition to its portfolio, highlighting rising consumer demand for functional and better-for-you beverages.

Ram Krishnan, CEO of PepsiCo Beverages U.S., stated:

Poppi represents a compelling strategic fit within our short- and long-term vision for the future of beverages. Its rapid growth, strong consumer engagement, and differentiated functional positioning make it a dynamic addition to our portfolio. We are excited to scale Poppi's momentum and unlock new growth through our capabilities – we're just getting started.

Allison Ellsworth from the Poppi Shark Tank episode called the acquisition a new chapter for the brand.

When I created poppi in our kitchen, it was fueled by a desire to create a better-for-you soda... We can't wait to begin this next chapter with PepsiCo to bring our soda to more people – and I know they will honor what makes poppi so special while supporting our next phase of growth and innovation.

Ongoing brand evolution and product strategy

Since joining PepsiCo, Poppi has continued evolving its product strategy while listening closely to consumer feedback. The brand has updated and reformulated several flavours based on customer input and highlighted these changes through social media campaigns.

Today, Poppi’s lineup of prebiotic, low-sugar sodas is available under PepsiCo’s ownership, reaching major retailers across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Its success has also influenced PepsiCo’s broader beverage innovation, including the development of new prebiotic drinks such as a prebiotic cola and other functional soda options.

Who founded Poppi from Shark Tank?

Poppi, which appeared on Shark Tank under the name Mother Beverage, was founded by the American entrepreneurs Allison and Stephen Ellsworth.

Is Poppi still in business?

Poppi is still in business as of January 2026. The company now operates under PepsiCo's ownership and continues to focus on functional, prebiotic sodas. Its products are sold nationwide through major retailers such as Target, Walmart, Whole Foods, and Costco, as well as online platforms.

Poppi, then known as Mother Beverage, appeared on Shark Tank on 9 December 2018, during Season 10, episode 8.

Who invested in Poppi on Shark Tank?

On Shark Tank, Poppi, then known as Mother Beverage, secured a $400,000 investment from guest shark Rohan Oza, an American investor, for a 25% stake.

Poppi’s journey after Shark Tank proves that a bold vision, smart strategy, and the right mentorship can turn a small startup into a household name. From rebranding to expanding into major retailers, the brand built a loyal following and captured a share of the functional beverage market. Its story reached a major milestone in 2025 when PepsiCo acquired Poppi.

