A video of Burna Boy and his mother rejoicing over his performance at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup has surfaced online

In the clip, the elated mother hyped her son, who was in the car watching as she celebrated his achievement

However, many viewers were not pleased with the video, as some of them compared it with Davido’s own performance and made teasing comments online

Afrobeat singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, and his mother, Bose Ogulu, have reacted to the milestone the singer recently achieved in his music career.

The music star and Colombian singer Shakira were among the performers at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony, which took place at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Mexico.

Reactions trail moment Burna Boy’s mother reacted to his FIFA World Cup opening ceremony performance. Photo credit@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

Reacting to her son’s achievement, his excited mother spotted him sitting in a car and went over to hype him up. She called him “chief” in Yoruba and was heard screaming in excitement.

Burna Boy’s mother hugged him and said, “Na wa for you,” as they both exchanged pleasantries.

The Last Last crooner was seen laughing at his mother while also watching in excitement.

Fans react to Burna Boy’s video

Reacting, fans were divided. Some expressed joy for the Last Last crooner and praised his consistency in the music industry.

They said he has made history and delivered a strong performance alongside Shakira, adding that what he did on stage in Mexico was legendary.

Burna Boy’s mother hypes him over FIFA World Cup opening ceremony performance. Photo credit@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

However, others reacted to comments made by Burna Boy’s fans about Davido, claiming that Davido only performed backstage.

In response, 30BG fans noted that Davido was the first Nigerian artist to perform at a World Cup event a few years ago. They also taunted Wizkid and his fans, who had been making jokes about Davido.

They added that, whether backstage or not, the Ojuelegba crooner has never been invited to perform at the World Cup.

They further claimed that Wizkid once said FIFA cannot afford him, which they suggested is why he has not appeared at the event.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about Burna Boy and mother

Here are comments below:

@only1ade_niyi commented:

"In case you don’t know, the other wey perform for backstage na hin b the first Nigeria to perform for FIFA World Cup."

@sadygeegram reacted:

"He did make history. He killed the performance."

@cdx2online said:

"A family that supports their own will go further than any other family."

@sankay994 shared:

"But wait, all these things na Davido throwback oo."

@6lackrecords stated:

"Historic and legendary — Burna Boy is the only artist in the world to perform at the Grammys, Champions League, World Cup, and Ballon d’Or stage."

@emeziakachi wrote:

"Omo u fit jam egede for ur mama eyes if dem born u well. That’s all he needs to keep the motivation."

Burna Boy reacts to Ebuka's question

Legit.ng had reported that an interview granted by Ebuka with Burna Boy had surfaced online, as it drew the attention of fans to the singer.

The interviewer, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, asked Burna Boy if he comes across as an arrogant person.

The response the singer gave Ebuka has trended, as many have interpreted his reaction and shared observations about his personality.

Source: Legit.ng