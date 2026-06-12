Abia APC has celebrated Democracy Day, honouring Nigeria's democratic heroes and the resilience of institutions

At the same time, President Bola Tinubu outlined reforms aimed at strengthening governance and restoring hope for a unified Nigeria

Tinubu vowed to tackle insecurity with military and non-violent initiatives, enhancing defence and police recruitment

The Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has joined the people of the state and other Nigerians in celebrating the 2026 Democracy Day, adding that the occasion commemorates the victory of the will of the people. It described the moment as the sacrifice of Nigeria's democratic heroes and the resilience of the democratic institutions.

Uche Aguoru, the publicity secretary of the party in the state, commended the commitment of President Bola Tinubu in strengthening democratic institutions, promoting accountability and laying the foundation for a more prosperous and self-reliant country. He said that Tinubu's government has demonstrated courage and determination in the implementation of major reforms that address long-time structural challenges that affect the country.

Abia APC celebrates Democracy Day Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, which was sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 12, these reforms may demand temporary sacrifices; they are necessary steps towards building a stronger economy, attracting investments, creating jobs, stabilising public finances, and securing a better future for generations yet unborn. President Tinubu's bold leadership has rekindled hope in the possibility of a Nigeria that works for all, regardless of ethnicity, religion, or political affiliation.

Democracy thrives when citizens actively participate in governance and support policies designed to advance the collective good. We therefore call on the good people of Abia State to continue supporting the reform agenda of the Federal Government and to remain steadfast in their commitment to democratic values, national unity, peace, and development.

As a party, the Abia APC remains committed and focused on our journey towards enthroning good governance, transparency, accountability, Welfare of Abians, defending democratic principles, and ensuring that the dividends of democracy reach every community across Abia State and Nigeria at large.

Tinubu speaks on insecurity

Speaking about the Democracy Day celebration on Friday, June 12, President Tinubu assured of his administration’s commitment to ending killings, kidnappings and terrorism across Nigeria, while insisting that surrendered fighters would be reintegrated into society.

He made the remarks during his Democracy Day address, delivered against the backdrop of continued insecurity and public concern over abductions in parts of the country.

Tinubu said the Federal Government is deploying both military operations and non-violent measures to restore peace, including expanded recruitment into the police and armed forces and increased defence funding.

He noted that thousands of personnel are being added to security agencies under ongoing reforms, alongside what he described as the largest-ever allocation to defence in the 2026 budget.

According to him, coordinated operations have already weakened terrorist networks and reduced violence in several hotspots.

President Bola Tinubu addresses Nigeria's insecurity problem Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Peter Obi speaks on Oyo kidnapping

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the NDC presidential candidate in the 2027 general election, has condemned the abduction of schoolchildren and teachers in Oyo State.

Obi, who was the former governor of Anambra State, begged for the release of the children from captivity in the name of humanity.

The 2027 presidential hopeful decried the state of insecurity in the country, and his statement has started generating reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng