Nursing schools in Nigeria such as the Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Taraba State College of Nursing, and Aliko Dangote College of Nursing Sciences admit candidates based on O-Level results, internal entrance exams, and interviews rather than UTME scores.

Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery; Emirates College of Nursing; and Dansharif College of Nursing Sciences. Photo: @olojede_victor, @ecohsatofficial, @dansharifcofn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Eleyele, admits Basic Midwifery students through an internal computer-based exam , with first-year costs ranging from ₦250,000 to ₦350,000 .

, with first-year costs ranging from . Taraba State College of Nursing, Jalingo offers a direct-entry route into its 3-year Basic Nursing programme, with a ₦10,000 application fee and first-year institutional costs estimated at ₦180,000 to ₦250,000 .

and first-year institutional costs estimated at . Aliko Dangote College of Nursing Sciences, Kano offers a subsidised state-owned route to a General Nursing certificate without UTME, with first-year fees ranging from ₦65,000 to ₦110,000.

List of nursing schools in Nigeria that don't require JAMB

Below are some nursing institutions in Nigeria that offer admission without JAMB, along with the typical cost of each.

Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery, Eleyele

OYSCONME admits students into its Basic Midwifery programme through a CBT exam. Photo: @oyscons (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founded: 1949

1949 Location: Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria

Ibadan, Oyo State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-913-876-6976

+234-913-876-6976 Email address: info@oysconme.edu.ng

The Oyo State College of Nursing and Midwifery (OYSCONME) is among the leading nursing colleges in Nigeria. It offers a competitive Basic Midwifery programme that admits students through its own computer-based entrance exam rather than JAMB.

First-year fee range from ₦250,000 to ₦350,000. This covers uniforms, clinical logbooks, and mandatory council indexing.

Taraba College of Nursing, Jalingo

Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences offers direct-entry Basic Nursing training with affordable fees. Photo: @DigitalProf.S.PBako (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founded: 1992

1992 Location: Jalingo, Taraba State, Nigeria

Jalingo, Taraba State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-806-457-7138

+234-806-457-7138 Email address: info@tarabascnm.edu.ng

The Taraba State College of Nursing Sciences provides a dedicated, direct-entry channel for its 3-year Basic Nursing course that completely bypasses JAMB processing. The college charges an application fee of ₦10,000 and evaluates applicants via an internal entrance test covering physics, chemistry, biology, and English.

Cumulative first-year institutional costs, including base tuition and mandatory professional ancillary components, typically range from ₦180,000 to ₦250,000.

Mercy College of Nursing, Iwo, Osun State

Mercy College of Nursing, Iwo, offers a flexible 3-year nursing pathway that requires entrance exams. Photo: @Mercy-Medical-College (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founded: 2018

2018 Location: Ido-Osun, Osun State, Nigeria

Ido-Osun, Osun State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-803-382-7212

+234-803-382-7212 Email address: admissions@mercycollege.edu.ng

Mercy College of Nursing Sciences, Ido-Osun, is a fully accredited private institution in Western Nigeria that offers a flexible, non-JAMB route to a nursing career.

Admission to its 3-year certificate programme requires payment of a ₦15,000 application fee and pass in a math and science aptitude test. Session fees average around ₦400,000.

Aliko Dangote College of Nursing Sciences, Bauchi

Aliko Dangote College of Nursing Sciences, Kano, offers a subsidised, direct-entry General Nursing programme with internal exams. Photo: @SadiqSaiduAkuyam (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founded: 1923

1923 Location: Bauchi City, Bauchi State, Nigeria

Bauchi City, Bauchi State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-706-822-4511

+234-706-822-4511 Email address: support@adcnsbauchi.com

As one of the oldest nursing training institutions in Nigeria, this state-owned college runs an independent admission track for its General Nursing certificate. While its collegiate National Diploma (ND) programs fall under the standard UTME system, this direct pathway uses an internal entrance exam instead.

The application fee is ₦10,000, while first-year fees are highly subsidised, ranging from ₦65,000 to ₦110,000.

Emirate College of Health Sciences and Technology, Kano

Emirates College of Nursing and Midwifery, Kano, offers a direct-entry nursing programme with internal exams. Photo: @ecohsatofficial (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founded: 2020

2020 Location: Tudun Yola, Kano State, Nigeria

Tudun Yola, Kano State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-803-467-3321

+234-803-467-3321 Email address: admissions@emiratecohs.edu.ng

Emirate College provides a structured private pathway to a healthcare license in Northern Nigeria. While its ND Nursing programme uses JAMB UTME, it offers a non-JAMB direct-entry route for Basic Midwifery and Community Nursing.

Admission is based on O-Level science results and an internal screening exam, with tuition ranging from ₦300,000 to ₦400,000 per session.

Dansharif College of Nursing Sciences, Kano

Dansharif College of Nursing Sciences offers a private direct-entry 3-year nursing programme with CBT admission. Photo: @dansharifcofn (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founded: 2021

2021 Location: No. 19 Karkasara, Kano State, Nigeria

No. 19 Karkasara, Kano State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-809-391-4201

+234-809-391-4201 Email address: info@dansharifofnursing.edu.ng

Dansharif College of Nursing Sciences, located opposite Malam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, is a fast-growing private institution in Northern Nigeria. While its ND Nursing programme uses JAMB UTME, it offers a non-JAMB direct-entry route for Basic Midwifery.

Applicants apply via the college portal and are selected through an internal CBT and oral screening, with first-session fees ranging from ₦350,000 to ₦450,000.

School of Psychiatric Nursing, Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Yaba

The School of Psychiatric Nursing, Yaba, offers a specialised direct-entry programme in mental health nursing with internal screening. Photo: @bamssa_fuoye (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Founded: 1965

1965 Location: Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria

Yaba, Lagos State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-1-270-4560

+234-1-270-4560 Email address: info@fnphyaba.gov.ng

The School of Psychiatric Nursing, Yaba, is a highly specialised federal health institution that runs an independent admission cycle outside the JAMB UTME system. It offers a Post-Basic programme open only to Registered Nurses (RNs) with valid NMCN practising licences seeking to specialise in mental health.

Admission is based on a distinct institutional entrance examination followed by an oral panel interview. Total initial application and administrative fees range from ₦150,000 to ₦220,000.

Rivers State School of Nursing, Port Harcourt

Rivers State School of Nursing, Port Harcourt, offers direct-entry hospital-based nursing training with exams and interviews. Photo: @ RiversstateschoolsofNursing&Midwifery (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founded: 1956

1956 Location: Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria

Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-805-443-1290

The School of Nursing, Port Harcourt, is run by the Rivers State Ministry of Health and offers hospital-based general nursing training outside the JAMB system. Entry requires an internal entrance test followed by an oral panel interview to verify O-Level credentials. Annual training costs range from ₦150,000 to ₦230,000.

College of Nursing Sciences, St. Gerard's Catholic Hospital, Kakuri

St. Gerard’s College of Nursing Sciences is a private Catholic institution in Northern Nigeria. Photo: @SON.SGCH (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Founded: 1957

1957 Location: Kakuri, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria

Kakuri, Kaduna, Kaduna State, Nigeria Telephone: +234-803-605-2741

+234-803-605-2741 Email address: info@stgch.org

The College of Nursing Sciences at St. Gerard's Catholic Hospital is a private Catholic institution in Northern Nigeria. It offers a highly competitive Basic Nursing and Basic Midwifery pathway that allows students to bypass the JAMB UTME filter entirely, admitting candidates based on an internal computer-based exam and a physical screening panel.

First-year costs range from ₦250,000 to ₦350,000. This handles core instructional tuition, professional council indexing with the NMCN, uniform materials, and basic clinical logs.

What are the requirements to study nursing in Nigeria?

Although admission requirements differ slightly between institutions and nursing programmes, the core standards are set by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) and JAMB. Here are the general requirements you must meet:

You must have at least five O-Level credits in English, Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics from WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB. WAEC/NECO can be taken in up to two sittings, while NABTEB must be completed in a single sitting and cannot be combined with WAEC/NECO results.

Candidates must be at least 16 years old at the time of admission to qualify for official indexing.

For university BNSc and ND/HND programmes, JAMB UTME registration is compulsory, using English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics as the correct subject combination.

Competitive cut-off marks generally range from 150 to 170 for colleges and 250+ for top universities, with post-UTME screening and interviews that follow.

Applicants choosing JAMB-free routes must apply directly to accredited nursing colleges and pass internal entrance examinations covering core science subjects and general knowledge.

After admission, successful candidates are registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN) upon submission of the required documents, including a birth certificate, O'Level results, and local government identification.

What is the shortest schooling for nursing?

The shortest nursing programme is the 18-month Post-Basic Nursing or Post-Basic Midwifery course, but it is only open to already licensed nurses or midwives.

For beginners, the fastest route is the 2-year Community Nursing programme. Other quick entry options are Basic Midwifery and Basic General Nursing, which typically take 3 years to complete and lead to professional certification.

What is the cut-off mark for nursing in JAMB 2026?

The official JAMB minimum cut-off mark for Nursing in the 2026 admission cycle is 150. However, because Nursing is highly competitive, most universities set their own cut-off marks much higher, typically between 200 and 250+.

Nursing schools in Nigeria that admit students without JAMB offer a practical and accessible route into the healthcare profession. They offer flexible entry requirements, affordable tuition options, and strong clinical training, making them a good alternative for aspiring nurses seeking to avoid UTME delays.

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Source: Legit.ng