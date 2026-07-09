Tinubu Watches PBAT Door-to-Door Movement Inauguration Live From State House

President Bola Tinubu and NSA Nuhu Ribadu watched the live inauguration of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement for 2027 from the Presidential Villa on Thursday, July 9

The inauguration of the APC-linked movement signals the ruling party's early grassroots mobilisation strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections

Nigerians on social media reacted sharply to the development, with many questioning whether campaign movements can substitute for economic results

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu watched the live inauguration of the PBAT Door-to-Door Movement for 2027 from the State House in Abuja on Thursday, July 9, alongside National Security Adviser Mallam Nuhu Ribadu.

Footage of the moment, shared on X by user @Imranmuhdz, showed the president and Ribadu seated in an official office setting at the Presidential Villa as the inauguration played out on screen.

President Bola Tinubu watches the APC on TV as the party inaugurates a door-to-door campaign movement Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: UGC

APC's Grassroots Push for 2027

The PBAT Door-to-Door Movement is widely seen as part of the All Progressives Congress's (APC) early groundwork ahead of the 2027 presidential election, with the ruling party banking on intensive community-level outreach to consolidate support for Tinubu's re-election bid.

The movement's inauguration drew swift reactions from Nigerians online, with opinions sharply divided between supporters who view the initiative as a sign of organisational seriousness and critics who argue it cannot replace tangible improvements in living conditions.

Reactions to the PBAT Movement Launch

@ArunaSegun26525 offered measured support while cautioning the president: "After this inauguration, the president still has a lot to do. He should not just rely wholly on this; there should be more evidence of improvement in the economy. Sometimes, the people that surround our leaders deceive them."

@godswill_edozie dismissed the movement entirely: "Door to Door Movement? What happened to City Boy Movement? No matter the movement APC wants to form. They won't win the coming election. You're meant to campaign with your achievements, not with a movement as an opposition. APC has been in power for 12years and has nothing to show."

@akpancino drew a marketing analogy to make his point: "The only time a product needs a door to door marketing-campaign if it is new to the market or a bad product where you try to sell it with some discount. Marketing professionals don't allocate huge budgets to a good product as it sells itself. Tinubu is a bad product, a failure and more."

Nigerians react as President Bola Tinubu and Nuhu Ribadu watch TV together Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Reactions supporting Tinubu

Not all reactions were hostile. @RodemiF backed the president's approach: "It's like PBAT is not underrating his opponents. Unlike the Lilliput, who is threatening fire and brimstone and telling lies as usual. There is no structure, just like 2023, but he expected people to die in his battle. FOR NOW, ON TINUBU'S MANDATE WE STAND."

@idaz2007 predicted a comfortable re-election: "I watched the program live as well. My conclusion is that for now this president will record an unprecedented victory since Nigeria returned to democracy in 1999. A Serious presidential candidate will need extraordinary grassroots work (not podcast interviews) to stop this president."

@Vibesznnz took a lighter tone, commenting on the setting itself: "I don't understand why they're watching the news from such a very small TV? Like Shay, they don't have money to buy a bigger one for the presidential office?"

See the video of the moment on X here:

El-Rufai's wife appeals to President Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna governor Nasir El-Rufai's wife, Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai, called for leniency from President Bola Tinubu in the handling of her husband's matter.

The ex-Kaduna first lady, in an emotional appeal to the president, maintained that the family had been traumatised by the legal dilemma of the former governor.

El-Rufai's wife told President Tinubu that her husband did not deserve the maltreatment he was going through, considering his contribution to Tinubu's victory in the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng