A Nigerian website developer shared how a single question he asked about NRC saved him from losing his money to the collapsed Ponzi scheme

The developer was approached on a Sunday with promises of immediate refunds and weekly dividends from NRC before its crash

NRC collapsed in early July 2026, leaving many investors unable to withdraw funds after operators vanished with their money

A Nigerian website developer has gone viral after sharing how one simple question he posed to a promoter of the NRC investment platform spared him from losing his money when the scheme collapsed in early July 2026.

Increase Chisom, who goes by @chisomincrease on X, recounted how he was approached on a Sunday with an offer to invest ₦18,900 in NRC, with the promoter assuring him the money would be refunded immediately alongside weekly dividend payments.

A website developer shares how one question he asked saved him from investing in the NRC Ponzi scheme. Photo credit: @chisomincrease/X

Source: Twitter

Developer shares experience with NRC Ponzi scheme

Rather than take the bait, Chisom said he asked a straightforward question:

"Where's the money they're paying me coming from?"

No satisfactory answer followed. When the promoter doubled down, promising to personally refund him if the scheme collapsed, Chisom spoke politely, declining out of respect for the person.

Days later, NRC crashed. The platform's website went dark around 7–8 July 2026, with operators disappearing alongside investors' funds and users left unable to make any withdrawals.

Sharing his experience with the Ponzi platform, the website developer said:

See his original post that sparked the conversation:

Things to know about NRC Ponzi scheme

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NRC Ponzi scheme's crash sparked outrage on social media, with many victims sharing heartbreaking stories of lost savings and demanding answers.

Legit.ng listed five things concerning the crashed NRC platform that you might not know about.

Source: Legit.ng