NRC Crash: Website Developer Shares How One Question He Asked Saved Him From Investing in Scheme
- A Nigerian website developer shared how a single question he asked about NRC saved him from losing his money to the collapsed Ponzi scheme
- The developer was approached on a Sunday with promises of immediate refunds and weekly dividends from NRC before its crash
- NRC collapsed in early July 2026, leaving many investors unable to withdraw funds after operators vanished with their money
A Nigerian website developer has gone viral after sharing how one simple question he posed to a promoter of the NRC investment platform spared him from losing his money when the scheme collapsed in early July 2026.
Increase Chisom, who goes by @chisomincrease on X, recounted how he was approached on a Sunday with an offer to invest ₦18,900 in NRC, with the promoter assuring him the money would be refunded immediately alongside weekly dividend payments.
Developer shares experience with NRC Ponzi scheme
Rather than take the bait, Chisom said he asked a straightforward question:
"Where's the money they're paying me coming from?"
No satisfactory answer followed. When the promoter doubled down, promising to personally refund him if the scheme collapsed, Chisom spoke politely, declining out of respect for the person.
Days later, NRC crashed. The platform's website went dark around 7–8 July 2026, with operators disappearing alongside investors' funds and users left unable to make any withdrawals.
Sharing his experience with the Ponzi platform, the website developer said:
See his original post that sparked the conversation:
Things to know about NRC Ponzi scheme
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NRC Ponzi scheme's crash sparked outrage on social media, with many victims sharing heartbreaking stories of lost savings and demanding answers.
Legit.ng listed five things concerning the crashed NRC platform that you might not know about.
Source: Legit.ng
Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng