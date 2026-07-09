Senator Ali Ndume met with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, July 9, 2026, ending a prolonged period without direct engagement between the two

Ndume urged Tinubu to address Nigerians personally rather than relying on proxies, and the president pledged to consider the advice

The meeting drew public reactions from Nigerians who called on Tinubu to back words with concrete action on the economy and insecurity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Senator Ali Ndume has disclosed that he advised President Bola Tinubu to communicate directly with Nigerians rather than allowing others to speak on his behalf.

Ndume, who represents Borno South, said the president responded positively to the suggestion, promising to look into it.

He stated this following a meeting between himself and President Tinubu on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

"I advised President Bola Tinubu to speak to Nigerians directly, rather than have others speak on his behalf. He promised to look into it."

Imran Muhammad shared the AIT News broadcast via his verified X account, @Imranmuhdz, on Thursday, July 9, 2026.

Why Ndume's meeting with Tinubu matters

The encounter drew attention partly because Ndume had been vocal in his public criticism of the administration in recent months and had been seeking an audience with the president.

Ndume's advice on direct presidential communication touches on a concern raised by many Nigerians who feel the president is insufficiently visible on pressing national issues, including the cost-of-living crisis and deteriorating security conditions across several states.

Nigerians respond to Ndume's advice to Tinubu

The news generated considerable discussion online. @ArunaSegun26525 welcomed the suggestion, writing:

"The president actually needs to talk directly to the people and not through proxies always. This will solidify and build trust with the people. Citizens would not see him as being aloof from what's happening in and around the country."

@drbak_ observed that the meeting itself was significant given how long Ndume had sought it:

"Finally, he's had the opportunity to sit and engage with the president. Hope he's able to discuss serious national, but not personal issues with him, given that he's been craving to meet with him for months ago. For now, his public conversations and utterances on national issues will take different tones from his usual critical confrontational postures."

@DanKatsina50 urged Ndume to use his access more broadly:

"Hopefully, you also remind him that Nigerians are still waiting for real solutions to the economy and the worsening insecurity."

@Stjepan05075253 was less optimistic about words alone:

"We don't need words, we need actions, real work. If he can't protect his citizens and make us live a happy life, he should resign and allow others to do it. That's how a working country should be."

@DjglassAutoWTec noted the strategic value of the advice:

"Direct communication can strengthen public trust. Many Nigerians value hearing major policies and decisions directly from the President."

@casary_sas was dismissive, writing:

"It's late already, elections don Dey reach em wan speak to Nigerians; he should die peacefully and leave this country alone."

Ndume has previously been one of the more outspoken senators on the floor regarding the administration's handling of economic hardship and insecurity in the north.

APC decides Ndume’s fate ahead of the 2027 election

Recall that Ndume secured the APC senatorial ticket for Borno South unopposed after the emergence.

Abdullahi Askira withdraws from the race following consultations with party stakeholders.

Ndume commends party unity and prepares for bid for fifth Senate term in 2027 elections.

Ndume accuses Tinubu of abandoning people

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Senator Ndume said President Tinubu succeeded as Lagos governor because he worked with competent and experienced aides.

Ndume criticised the president’s current team, saying many are disconnected from Nigeria’s political realities and do not understand politics.

The senator warned that northern discontent is growing and could affect the next election if not addressed, adding that Tinubu previously promised engagement with northern elites that never materialised.

Source: Legit.ng