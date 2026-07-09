Afrobeats singer Davido recently shared an unexpected behind-the-scenes story detailing how the lead model for his classic hit song Aye was replaced by her makeup artist at the last minute

The music star claimed that the original pageant queen and the makeup artist who took her place ended up fighting after the music video became successful

Taking to her Instagram story to clear the air, the video vixen denied the singer's allegation and stated that the original model remains her good friend

The make-up artist who appeared as the lead vixen in Davido’s hit track Aye has denied claims by the singer that she and the original model fell out after the video’s success.

Davido, speaking in an interview with Capital Xtra, revealed that the female model initially chosen for the role had to withdraw at the last minute because of contractual obligations with a beauty pageant.

The makeup artist who starred in Davido's Aye music video debunks the story that she had a fallout with her close friend. Photo: dmannysglow/davido

Source: Instagram

He explained that his team had already prepared for the shoot when they were informed she could not participate.

“The girl that was meant to be the main girl, she was in some pageant thing. So we were about to shoot and the manager said they called from the pageant that she’s under contract and we can’t use her for the video,” he said.

With production set to begin and no chance to reschedule, Davido said they quickly decided to use the pageant queen’s make-up artist instead.

“We couldn’t reschedule, so we had to use her make-up artist,” he added.

The singer noted that the unexpected switch ended up being part of the video’s success story.

The Unavailable hitmaker added that the make-up artist later fell out with the original model afterwards.

“And then the video became so huge, and they fell out. It was so crazy,” he said.

Reacting to the interview, the make-up artist who stepped in as vixen, identified on Instagram as Shanira Manny, dismissed the claim that she and the original model had any disagreement.

She wrote: “Never fell out with my friend oooo, she is one of the best humans in my life right now …”

See the Aye video vixen's reaction to Davido's claim below:

The lead model in Davido's classic Aye music video speaks out to correct the singer's recent interview claim about her friend. Photo: dmannysglow/davido

Source: Instagram

Nigerians react to Davido's claim and the Aye video vixen's story

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans shared different opinions about the situation between the video vixen and the singer.

@creative_dafe commented:

"That one concern her and her friend."

@Zarmani_vybz wrote:

"No one should blame him. They might have fallen out then and he has retracted the post so why the panic"

@its_Miguel04 reacted:

"Na so makeup artist take turn real-time model and bagging all kind of gigs"

@EntBuzzNaija wrote:

"💯 Always better to hear both sides before judging"

@_ikofficial said:

"Lmaooo They definitely fell out,it's not deep plus it's been 12 years ago.. Just post the video alone and enjoy free clout 🕵️"

@kuti_money reacted:

"Nah why them no dey help people for this life be this, U no even mention runtown that wrote the song for you nah obo u just dey thank throughout interview"

@a_reece_ wrote:

"If you know girls, they definitely did but later settled"

Davido reacts to Tony Elumelu's announcement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido reacted to billionaire businessman Tony Elumelu's announcement that he will step down as Group Chairman of United Bank for Africa.

The banking executive disclosed that he would retire on August 21, 2026, after completing his 12-year tenure limit, and announced Emmanuel N. Nnorom as the incoming Chairman.

Taking to the comment section to acknowledge Elumelu's milestone, Davido dropped a short message to express his admiration for the billionaire.

Source: Legit.ng