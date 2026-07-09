A young lady identified as @berneese_ shared a TikTok video breaking down how she secured her US visa approval during a brief interview

She revealed that confidence was the most critical factor, alongside giving concise and honest answers to just three questions the consular officer asked

The video showed the three questions she was asked and the approach she took to answering them, which resulted in an immediate approval

A young woman has gone viral on TikTok after sharing the exact questions she was asked at the United States Embassy during her visa interview and how her honest, confident responses led to an immediate approval.

The content creator, known on TikTok as @berneese_, posted a video breaking down the experience, telling viewers the interview was far less intimidating than most people expect, provided they walk in prepared and self-assured.

Lady explains how she got US visa approval, reveals 3 questions embassy official asked. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: TikTok/berneese_, Getty Images/Wong Yu Liang

Source: TikTok

What the US consular officer asked

According to @berneese_, the interaction began the moment she greeted the consular officer. He wasted no time and moved straight into the interview with his first question about her passport, followed quickly by what she described as the most critical question of all: the purpose of her visit.

She emphasised how a person's answer to this question can make or break the outcome.

"You should sound confident, I think that's what is the biggest deal out of it. Being confident," she said in the video.

She advised US Visa applicants to be deliberate with their responses, neither too brief nor drawn out, and to fill any silence while the officer is typing by volunteering relevant personal information.

"And he was typing, he said ok and he was typing. This is the very moment you have to let them know about you. If you don't let them know about you, you've done a shallow job," she explained.

The third and final question came just as naturally as the first two. She explained in the TikTok video that the officer asked where she planned to stay during her time in the United States, which she answered directly. She also took the opportunity to mention her travel history and the fact that she had never overstayed her visa duration on any previous trip abroad.

That, she suggested, likely added weight to her case.

"I wanna show you how my US visa was approved. It's actually a simple process. The interview isn't a big deal but I think it's big," she said at the opening of the video.

Watch @berneese_ explain the three questions she was asked and the answers that got her US visa approved.

Lady who relocated to US on K-1 visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady who relocated to the United States on a K-1 fiancé visa shared her courthouse wedding experience and explained the requirements attached to the visa.

She revealed that K-1 visa holders must marry their US petitioner within 90 days of arrival and apply for Adjustment of Status to continue living legally in the country.

Source: Legit.ng